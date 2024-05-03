Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Upgrade your kitchen appliances, from 39% to 70% off on chimneys, microwave and more

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is here! If you have been looking to upgrade your kitchen and a bulk of appliances we use regularly, then now would be a good time to do so. There is a whole gamut of appliances that are on sale. You can get mega discounts on choicest of kitchen appliances from best-known brands. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Happy shoppers can shop for a vast range of kitchen appliances during this sale.

Microwave ovens: Check out the best deals, discounts of up to 43%

Imagine your life without a microwave oven in kitchen? Now get amazing discounts on these kitchen wonders from the best brands available in the market as part of Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

Kitchen chimney: Best deals with up to 70% off

Here's another kitchen essential, without which cooking can pose severe health issues apart from being extremely uncomfortable. Invest in good health and stay in a happy space while cooking with our top picks from the Amazon Sale 2024.

Mixer grinders: Check out top deals, up to 66% discount

Mixer grinders are a huge asset in today's kitchen -- blending, grinding, and whipping ingredients effortlessly. They offer convenience and efficiency with their compact design and multifunctional capabilities. Check out the impressive deals on these kitchen essentials during this Amazon Sale 2024.

Food processors: Here are the best deals, up to 37% off

Cooking involves so many functions that if person were to do it all, he or she is sure to get tired at the end. Enter food processors - these are indispensable kitchen tools that slice, chop and make purees with ease, saving time and effort in meal preparation.

OTG: Check out the best deals, discounts of up to 63%

Apart from chopping and grinding, cooking also encompasses baking, toasting, and grilling. That's when you think of an oven-toaster-grill (OTG). Give your culinary skills a fillip with the best OTGs available on Amazon and get mega discounts on them.

Induction cooktop: Best deals with up to 60% discounts

If you are looking for cooking medium that gives you precise heating, is energy efficient and safe to operate, then opt for an induction cooktop. It makes cooking faster and more efficient. See below the best deals on them during the Amazon Great Summer Deal 2024.

Electric kettle: Here are best deals during Amazon Sale, up to 65% off

Irrespective of whether you are a homemaker or a student or adventure junkie or a hotelier, a electric kettle is an effective device if you want to boil water quickly and pour it easily. Enjoy choicest coffee or tea with our curated list from the Amazon Sale 2024.

Coffee Machine: Get the best deals with discounts of up to 48%

If you crave for that cup of Latte, Cappuccino and Espresso but don't want to go up to the coffee shop near you, should pick up one of these machines for your home. That way you get to have your favourite coffee anytime of the day and at your convenience. Check out the impressive deals of coffee machines during Amazon Sale now.

Sandwich Maker: Best offers on display, up to 69% of them

Sandwiches are easily the most convenient breakfast option. Rushing for work with barely any time for breakfast? Make yourself a sandwich and keep hunger pangs at bay. Sandwich makers create tasty toasted sandwiches effortlessly.

Hand blenders: Discover the top deals, up to 51% off

If you like having soups, sauces, and smoothies often but want a convenient way to make them, then hand blenders are for you. They offer versatile blending options. With their compact designs and easy clean-up, they simplify meal prep.

Exhaust fans: See the best deals here, up to 39% off

Don't have a chimney in your kitchen? Never mind, the least you can do to make your cooking time pleasant is to have an exhaust fan. This simple device in the kitchen can remove smoke, odours and excess moisture, improving air quality and preventing grease buildup.

FAQs on chimneys, mixer grinders, induction cooktops, microwave ovens, food processors

How do I maintain my kitchen chimney?

Answer: Regularly clean the filters and inner surfaces of the chimney to prevent grease buildup and ensure efficient performance.

Can I grind wet ingredients in a mixer grinder?

Answer: Yes, many mixer grinders come with wet grinding attachments suitable for grinding wet ingredients like batter or chutneys.

Do I need special cookware for induction cooktops?

Answer: Yes, induction cooktops require cookware with a magnetic base, such as cast iron or stainless steel, to generate heat.

Can I microwave food in plastic containers?

Answer: Use microwave-safe containers labeled as such to prevent harmful chemicals from leaching into your food during heating.

What safety features should I look for in a food processor?

Answer: Look for features like safety locking mechanisms and overload protection to ensure safe operation and prevent accidents.

