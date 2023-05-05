Ambrane unveils compact powerbanks ‘capable of charging laptops’. Check prices and features

Ambrane has launched two new powerbanks in Indian market, the Powerlit Ultra and Powerlit Boost. These compact powerbanks are capable of charging phones and laptops on the go. The Ultra model is the company's premium offering, with a larger battery capacity and faster charging speed than the Boost. Here is all you need to know about the devices. Ambrane new powerbanks(Live Hindustan)

The Ultra and Boost variants are both incredibly small, however the Ultra model is significantly heavier due to the increased battery capacity. The Ultra additionally includes 11 intelligent LED indicators. Both power banks have multiple layers for longevity and chipet protection. Aside from that, both have the ability to charge three gadgets at the same time. Both have Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The Ambrane Powerlit Ultra Powerbank costs ₹4999 and has a battery capacity of 25000mAh. The 11 LED indicators shows the status of the battery. This power bank can charge Type-C laptops and MacBooks. It supports charging all USB and Type-C devices.

Ambrane PowerLit Boost Powerbank costs ₹3999 and has a battery capacity of 14400mAh. It has a charging rate of 60W. This power bank can charge almost any smartphone and Type-C laptop. Both power banks have three output ports (two USB and one Type-C), allowing you to charge up to three devices at the same time.

