AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT released globally: What you need to know before you buy?

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT is the latest release in the midrange GPU market. It is positioned as a direct competitor to NVIDIA’s RTX 5060 Ti GPU and targets gamers looking for strong 1080p or 1440p gaming performance without spending too much. Here is a breakdown of what you need to know before considering this GPU for your next purchase. AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT gets up to 16GB GDDR6 memory.(AMD)

Key specs and features

Architecture: RDNA 4, built on a 4nm process

Compute Units: 32

Ray Tracing Cores: 32

AI Accelerators: 64

VRAM: 8GB or 16GB GDDR6

Boost Clock: Up to 3.13 GHz

AI Performance: 821 TOPS for AI workloads

Power Consumption: 150–182W (16GB model typically 160W)

Connectivity: PCIe 5.0 x16, DisplayPort 2.1a, HDMI 2.1b

Infinity Cache: 32MB

Gaming performance

The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT delivers solid 1080p and 1440p gaming performance. It matches the performance of the NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti but at a much lower price. In benchmarks, it performs significantly better than the previous RX 7600 XT and matches the RTX 5060 Ti at 1440p.

It is capable of running most modern titles at about 70 FPS at 1440p, which is commendable at this price point. The RX 9060 XT can also run modern titles up to 4K at playable frame rates, thanks to the FSR 4 upscaling technology released earlier this year.

Ray Tracing and AI upscaling

Ray tracing has substantially improved over the years in AMD's GPUs but still lags behind NVIDIA’s DLSS 4 and frame generation technology for ray-traced workloads. It can deliver playable frame rates at 1440p with ray tracing enabled, but performance significantly drops at 4K with path tracing enabled.

The RX 9060 XT features FSR 4, powered by second-generation AI accelerators, which boosts frame rates and image quality. The HYPR-RX suite includes Radeon Super Resolution and Fluid Motion Frames for even smoother gameplay.

Who should buy the RX 9060 XT?

This GPU is ideal for anyone looking for high frame rates at 1080p and 1440p, along with extra VRAM for future titles. It suits gamers who want to save money without compromising on modern features like AI upscaling and ray tracing. AI hobbyists can also benefit from the card's robust AI acceleration capabilities.

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT pricing and availability

The Radeon RX 9060 XT was officially launched globally on June 5, 2025, with two models varying in VRAM. Official AIB partners like ASUS, MSI and Sapphire may release the GPU with pricing between ₹44,999 and ₹49,999 in India.