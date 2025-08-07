Android 16 August update for Pixel mobiles fixes ‘critical’ issues: Update now!

If you own a Google Pixel device from the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7 series, or the Pixel 6 series, Google has just rolled out the Android 16-based August security patch for users, and it fixes multiple high and critical rated vulnerabilities, making it a priority update. Google Pixel devices are receiving the latest August update.(Bloomberg)

Android 16 August Update Changelog

As part of the changelog, Google has introduced general improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions. There is a fix for an issue that affected dark theme scheduling in certain conditions. There is also a fix for three-button navigation and gesture navigation in certain conditions as well.

Major Security Issues Fixed

The real addition with this update is the security fix that has been rolled out as part of the August security patch.

Google has addressed multiple vulnerabilities with the August 2025 update, namely CVE-2025-22441, which carries a high severity rating and affects Android AOSP versions 13, 14, and 15. There is another high-severity vulnerability as well, CVE-2025-48533, which affects AOSP versions 13, 14, 15, and 16. There is also a critical severity vulnerability that specifically affects Android 16: CVE-2025-48530. Google says these vulnerabilities could lead to remote code execution in combination with other bugs, with no additional execution privileges required.

In simple terms, you should upgrade to the Android security update as soon as possible, as it fixes major bugs and loopholes that hackers could exploit to gain access to your devices.

Eligible Devices And Software Versions