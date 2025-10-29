Apple accuses former engineer of leaking Apple Watch secrets to Oppo

Apple has taken legal action against Chinese smartphone producer Oppo, claiming that the company benefited from stolen Apple Watch technology that was shared by a former Apple employee. The case centers around Chen Shi, an ex-Apple engineer who reportedly took confidential materials before leaving the company and later joined Oppo. Apple has accused Oppo of using stolen Apple Watch technology allegedly shared by a former Apple engineer.(REUTERS)

According to Apple’s court filing, Shi downloaded restricted data related to Apple Watch sensor development and later presented it to Oppo’s engineering team. Apple stated that Shi conducted a presentation titled Apple Sensor Hardware R&D Philosophy and Methodology for hundreds of Oppo employees, during which he shared slides and information derived from Apple’s internal systems.

Apple’s Allegations

Apple claimed that Oppo allowed the presentation to take place and did not conduct a proper review of the situation once notified of the potential data breach. The company told the court that Oppo had delayed handing over forensic records and even gave Shi an opportunity to delete materials that could be linked to Apple’s proprietary data.

The iPhone maker has asked the court for an injunction to prevent Oppo from developing products based on the disputed technology. Apple also requested that employees exposed to the stolen information be restricted from working on similar research projects. In addition, the company is seeking damages and legal fees.

Oppo’s Response

Oppo has denied the allegations, asserting that an internal investigation found no evidence of stolen data. The company maintained that Shi’s presentation covered general engineering topics rather than specific Apple research. Oppo also argued that Apple’s demand for an injunction is unsupported, noting that it conducted multiple system checks and found no confidential Apple material in its files.

Court Proceedings and Investigation

The court has directed Oppo to submit all required documents by October 31. If the volume of material is significant, Oppo must begin delivering batches starting October 28. Meanwhile, Chen Shi has agreed to testify but requested a delay, citing medical reasons and concerns about stress from ongoing proceedings.

Apple’s internal inquiry revealed that Shi downloaded 63 confidential files from a secure database before his departure. He also met with Apple Watch engineers to gather details about heart rate monitoring technology, which Apple claims is now being applied in Oppo’s development work.

The case remains under review as both companies await the court’s next steps in the dispute over alleged misuse of Apple’s proprietary watch sensor technology.