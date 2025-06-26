Apple could make iPhone 18 look like Android—and sell it as an upgrade in 2026

So far, there have been a multitude of leaks about the iPhone 17 series that is expected to launch in September in just a few months' time. But alongside that, a slew of reports have also contributed to what the next, next generation of iPhone, the iPhone 18 series could look like. In particular, leaks about the display of the iPhone 18 series have come out, which gave us a hint as to what to expect, including the smaller Dynamic Island and more. In a way, the aesthetics of the front of the iPhone may start to resemble the likes of Android devices. Here’s what could be in store for the future. Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction.(AP)

Smaller Dynamic Island With iPhone 18?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his recent Power On newsletter, mentioned that Apple could be planning on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 18. But at the very same time, we have a slew of contrasting reports from other publications, including The Information, which suggested that the iPhone 18 could debut a punch-hole cutout in the top left of the iPhone display, and the other Face ID components could actually be integrated under the display.

If you think about it, Android phones have offered hole-punch cutouts for years now. The Pixel 5 had a hole-punch in the top left of the display, the Galaxy S10 Plus also had a pill-shaped cutout in the right of the display, and there are countless examples. So, if the iPhone models do start offering hole-punch cutouts as standard, irrespective of the position, it might be hard to tell them apart from most Android phones out there. So, could Apple lose out on its visual identity? The coveted Dynamic Island look? Well, only time will tell.

Three Stage Transformation Coming, Analyst Says

In separate reveals, display analyst and popular Apple insider Ross Young mentioned on X that there could be three stages in the way Apple actually implements reshaping its Dynamic Island cutout and the display at large.

In 2026, he believes that there could be a small notch, as some under-display Face ID elements remain in the notch, not transparent under the panel.

In 2028, a couple of years later, he believes all Face ID elements would be under the panel, except the selfie camera - without a notch.

And ultimately in 2030, he says that the selfie camera of the iPhone will also move under the display, and there will be no punch-hole or notch at all, making for a seamless, all-display look.

What do we think? Well, Apple has offered the same size Dynamic Island since the iPhone 14 Pro, and now we are in the iPhone 16 generation and the Dynamic Island has looked exactly the same, exactly the same size. So, it wouldn't be wrong of users to expect a big design change coming from Apple, considering it has been a while.

