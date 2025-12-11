Apple iPad 2026 lineup set to launch soon: Entry-level iPad and iPad air to get chip upgrades

Apple is preparing to release new iPad models in 2026, following the launch of the iPad Pro in 2025. Reports suggest that the upcoming lineup will include an entry-level iPad powered by the A19 chip and an iPad Air equipped with a faster M4 processor. Both tablets are expected to feature Apple’s new wireless networking chip, first introduced in the iPhone 17 series this year. Apple plans to release new iPad models in 2026, featuring faster processors and improved wireless connectivity.(Apple)

Entry-Level iPad to Get Performance Upgrade

According to Macworld, internal documents from Apple suggest that the entry-level iPad will see a notable upgrade in hardware. The device reportedly appears in an internal pre-release build of iOS 26 under the codenames J581 and J582. It is expected to use the A19 system-on-chip (SoC), which debuted with the iPhone 17. The current base iPad uses the A16 chip, which does not support Apple Intelligence. The A19 chip is said to deliver approximately 50 percent higher performance and comes with 8GB of RAM, an increase from the 6GB available in the existing model.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 may skip camera and other upgrades to maintain the…

The report adds that the entry-level iPad will adopt Apple’s N1 wireless networking chip, which replaced Broadcom processors in the iPhone 17 series. The N1 chip supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread connectivity. While the tablet’s design, display, and camera are expected to remain the same as the current generation, the hardware improvements could align the entry-level iPad more closely with higher-end models and prepare it for future Apple Intelligence features.

Also read: Google rolls out AI Plus subscription in India at ₹199: Here’s what it offers

iPad Air Expected to Get M5 Chip

The iPad Air is also expected to receive an update in 2026. The device is rumoured to use the M4 chip, which may offer a moderate increase in processing power. According to sources, the model could appear under the codenames J707, J708, J737, and J738. Like the base iPad, the iPad Air may retain its current display and camera specifications while adopting the new N1 wireless networking chip.

Also read: Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G spotted on BIS ahead of India launch - All details

These reports suggest that Apple is focusing on performance and connectivity upgrades for its 2026 iPad models rather than major design changes. Both the entry-level iPad and the iPad Air are expected to maintain their existing form factors while receiving enhancements that improve processing speed and wireless capabilities.