News / Technology / Apple iPhone 16 to be equipped with enhanced A17 chip, 8GB memory: Report

Sep 16, 2023 04:20 PM IST

The Apple iPhone 15 was launched during the company's ‘Wonderlust’ event at Cupertino in California on September 12.

The Apple iPhone 15 is now available for pre-orders, but reports have started emerging about the 16th edition of the iPhone series. A latest leak now suggests that iPhone 16 is likely to have enhanced A17 chip and 8GB memory.

According to website Macrumours, Hong Kong-based tech analyst Jeff Pu has said that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will have 8GB memory and A17 Bionic chip fabricated with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) N3E process.

The iPhone 15 Pro is presented during the 'Wonderlust' event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S.(REUTERS)
Pu told the website that there will be a significant RAM boost for the standard iPhone models in 2024 and a possible transition to the LPD5 memory. Since 2021, the Apple iPhone models have had 6GB of memory.

Apple iPhone 15 launch

The Apple iPhone 15 was launched during the company's ‘Wonderlust’ event at Cupertino in California on September 12. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus versions have a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch display respectively.

From this year, Apple switched to the USB-C connector as per the European law. The USB-C connectivity will make it easier for professionals to transfer high-quality video from the iPhone directly onto their hard drives.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models sport an "action button" in place of the mute switch that can be customised for a variety of functions. They will use titanium instead of stainless steel for the side bars.

All the new models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, with the flagship Pro Max having 5X optical zoom and 3X telephoto capability. The latest iPhone's satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance, a feature launched in the U.S. in partnership with American Automobile Association.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus get A16 bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and the Pro Max will be powered by the A17 pro chip. The hardware on the Pro line makes the devices suitable for high-end mobile gaming.

