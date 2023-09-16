Apple is offering 6,000 discount on iPhone 15 models. How to avail?

Technology giant Apple launched its latest iPhone 15 on Tuesday, the first in the flagship smartphone series with a USB-C charging port. The iPhone is available in four models namely iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.



The iPhone 15 is available at ₹79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus costs ₹89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro costs ₹1,34,900 while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth ₹1,59,900.



Discount

According to the Apple website, the company is offering a ₹6,000 instant savings on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and ₹5000 instant savings on iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models.



Besides this, the company has also announced EMI plans for the iPhone 15 series models.



Specifications

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus sport a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch displays respectively. The Pro models use titanium instead of stainless steel for the side bars and have slimmer borders around the screen.

All the new iPhone models feature a 48-megapixel main camera, with flagship Pro Max having 5X optical zoom and 3X telephoto capability.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by A16 bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be powered by the A17 pro chip.

Apple also said the batteries of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are made of 100% recycled cobalt.

The models add the Dynamic Island alerts interface at the top of the screen — technology first introduced in last year’s Pro models — and all four phones will get a performance boost.



As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 15 models are the company’s first smartphones have a USB-C connector, replacing the Lightning port used since 2012. The connector was adopted to meet requirements imposed by the European Union and promises to make the device compatible with chargers for Android phones, as well as iPads and Macs.

