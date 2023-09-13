iPhone 15 launch: Apple slashes India prices of previous iPhones. Details

Apple on Wednesday slashed the prices of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13, doing so a day after launching the iPhone 15 series, the seventeenth generation of its flagship product, the iPhone. Representational Image

iPhone 14, 14 Plus price drop

These were launched in September and October 2022, respectively, and along with iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, made up the sixteenth generation of the flagship smartphones. Upon launch, the two devices had a starting price of ₹79,900 (iPhone 14) and ₹89,900 (iPhone 14 Plus) in India.

Following the launch of iPhone 15, however, iPhone 14 is priced in India at ₹69,900 for the 128GB variant, ₹79,900 for the 256GB variant, and ₹99,900 for the 512GB variant.

For iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, the revised costs after the reduction are ₹79,990 for the 128GB model, ₹89,990 for the 256GB model, and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB handset.

The two smartphones are available in the following colour options: Blue, Midnight, Purple, (Product) Red, and Starlight.

iPhone 13 price drop

When launched in September 2021 as part of the fifteenth generation, its starting cost in India was ₹79,900. Last year, the price was cut to ₹69,900. Its current rate, in the wake of iPhone 15 launch, is ₹59,900.

It is sold in Blue, Midnight, Pink, (Product) Red, and Starlight colour options.

