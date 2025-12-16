Apple leak reveals Foldable iPhone, AirTag 2, and full 2026 device lineup - All details

A recent leak from an early iOS 26 build has revealed Apple’s extensive plans for future devices, including a foldable iPhone and a second-generation AirTag. This information comes from a prototype device running an early version of iOS that was shared with researchers after the first developer beta of iOS 26 was released. Apple’s internal iOS leak has revealed upcoming devices, including a foldable iPhone and AirTag 2.(Bloomberg)

The leak, reported by MacRumors, offers an early glimpse into Apple’s hardware roadmap. An anonymous source shared details of unreleased devices along with internal codenames, offering insight into products still under development. While Apple has not confirmed any of the information, the list highlights devices actively being worked on.

Key Devices and Categories

The leak shows multiple device categories

Tracking: AirTag 2 (B589) expected in 2026.

Home: Next-generation Apple TV (J355), two types of home hubs (J490, J491), and HomePod mini 2 (B525) projected for 2026.

Displays: Apple Studio Display 2 (J427, J527) potentially in 2026 or later.

Tablets: Base iPad 12 (J581, J582) and iPad Air models with M4 chip (J707, J708; J737, J738) in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.

Phones: iPhone 17e (V159), iPhone Air 2 (V62), iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max (V63, V64), and a foldable iPhone (V68), with launches ranging from 2026 onward.

Macs: Low-cost MacBook with A18 Pro (J700), MacBook Air with M5 (J813, J815), MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and Max (J714c, J714s, J716c, J716s), Mac mini and Mac Studio with M5 and M5 Max/Ultra (J873g, J873s, J775c, J775d).

Wearables: Vision Air headset (N100), Vision Pro second generation (N109), AI smart glasses (N401), Apple Watch Series 12 (N237, N238), and Apple Watch Ultra 4 (N240).

The listing has confirmed that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone, a device that competitors have already released. It also validates ongoing work on AirTag 2, though no feature or release details are available.

The leak shows broader hardware plans, including home accessories like the Apple TV, HomePod mini 2, and two types of home hubs, as well as experimental devices such as a tabletop robot. Apple’s tablet lineup will continue with new base iPads and iPad Air models, featuring both Wi-Fi and cellular options.

The roadmap is dominated by Mac computers and laptops, with plans for multiple future MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini and Mac Studio models powered by M5 and M6 chips. Wearables include updated Vision Pro headsets, lighter Vision Air models, and AI-enabled smart glasses.

The leak also hints at future chip designs, including new M-series, A-series, and S-series processors, along with an updated Ultra Wideband chip. While some products could launch by 2026, others may appear later or remain unreleased, as Apple often adjusts its plans during development.