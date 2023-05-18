Home / Technology / Apple lowers sales forecasts for ‘mixed-reality’ headset: Report

Apple lowers sales forecasts for ‘mixed-reality’ headset: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 18, 2023 09:20 PM IST

Apple's highly anticipated next major product, the mixed-reality headset, holds the potential to superimpose digital objects onto the real world.

Apple Inc has lowered sales estimates for its long-awaited mixed-reality headsets by about two-thirds, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is set to hold a developers' conference on June 5, where it is expected to present the product. (Representational Image)(AP)
The company is set to hold a developers' conference on June 5, where it is expected to present the product. (Representational Image)(AP)

The iPhone-maker had initially hoped to sell about 3 million units a year, but has now pared back those estimates to about 1 million, and then to 900,000 units, the report said.

The company is set to hold a developers' conference on June 5, where it is expected to present the product, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The mixed-reality headset, which can overlay digital objects on a view of the real world, is widely anticipated to be Apple's next major product.

The headset is expected to cost around $3,000, Bloomberg News had reported in February. Meta Platform Inc's Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset is priced at about $1,000.

