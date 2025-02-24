Menu Explore
Apple MacBook Pro M4 vs MacBook Pro M3, M2, M1: Should you upgrade? A detailed comparison of Apple's MacBook Pro models

Kanika Budhiraja
Feb 24, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Apple MacBook Pro M4 vs M3, M2, and M1. Which one is faster, smarter, and worth your money? Stay with us as we compare performance, battery life, and AI power.

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Silver View Details checkDetails

₹191,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹182,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Pro chip with 14‑core CPU and 20‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (16.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹239,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 Max chip with 14‑core CPU and 32‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 36GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Silver View Details checkDetails

₹182,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 14GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹201,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M3 Max chip with 14‑core CPU and 30‑core GPU, 36GB Unified Memory, 1TB) - Space Black View Details checkDetails

₹319,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹124,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Starlight View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Space Gray View Details checkDetails

₹143,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight View Details checkDetails

₹143,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop with M3 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver View Details checkDetails

₹134,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Midnight View Details checkDetails

₹154,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Silver View Details checkDetails

₹127,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M3 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Starlight View Details checkDetails

₹147,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 15″ Laptop with M3 chip: 38.91 cm (15.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID- Midnight View Details checkDetails

₹167,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup has continuously pushed the boundaries of computing performance, effectiveness, and AI integrated enhancements. Since Apple Silicon replaced Intel chips, each new generation—M1, M2, M3, and now M4—has brought notable improvements in speed, graphics processing, and power utilisation. The latest M4 chip takes centre stage, promising faster performance, a more powerful GPU, and deeper AI integration. But do these claims translate into real world advantages, or is the leap from previous models less substantial than Apple suggests?

MacBook Pro M4 versus M3, M2, and M1. Is it time to upgrade? Find out now!
MacBook Pro M4 versus M3, M2, and M1. Is it time to upgrade? Find out now!

For users still holding onto their M1 MacBook Pro or those who recently revamped to the M3, the big question is if the M4 justifies an upgrade. This in depth comparison examines the CPU and GPU advancements, AI enhancements, battery life, and thermal capability across Apple’s MacBook Pro generations.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 vs MacBook Pro M3, M2, M1: Should you upgrade?

Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup has seen major shifts since transitioning to Apple Silicon, redefining performance, optimisation, and AI integration. From the M1’s game changing departure from Intel to the M3’s hardware accelerated ray tracing, each chip has brought substantial advancements. Now, the M4 steps into the spotlight with promises of faster CPU performance, enhanced GPU capabilities, and AI powered optimisations. But do these improvements translate into real world advantages?

If you are using an M1 or even last year’s M3 MacBook Pro, the real question is if the M4 delivers a remarkable leap or if your current device still holds strong. This breakdown covers everything from performance and battery life to cooling and AI advancements, helping you decide if it is worth the switch.

Performance comparison: CPU and GPU evolution

Apple’s Silicon architecture has evolved significantly, bringing notable improvements in speed, power management, and AI processing. Here’s how each chip stacks up:

ModelsCPU CoresGPU CoresNeural EngineRAM
Fabric Bandwidth
MacBook Pro M18-core7-8 core16-coreUp to 16 GB200 GB/s
MacBook Pro M28-core8-10 core16-coreUp to 24 GB200 GB/s
MacBook Pro M38-core (Pro/Max up to 12)10-16 core (Pro/Max up to 40)16-coreUp to 36 GB
300 GB/s (Pro/Max up to 400GB/s)
MacBook Pro M410-core (Pro/Max up to 14)12-18 core (Pro/Max up to 48)16-core (Enhanced AI capabilities)Up to 48 GB
400 GB/s (Pro/Max up to 600GB/s)

Real world use cases

  • M1 and M2 users: If your MacBook handles everyday tasks like browsing, office work, and light photo editing just fine, there’s no rush to switch. These machines are still solid performers, but if you’re into heavy creative work, the newer models bring noticeable improvements.
  • M3 users: The M3 introduced hardware accelerated ray tracing, which was a game changer for 3D modelling, rendering, and gaming. If you work in video production or architecture, the jump to M4 depends on how much Apple’s latest enhancements impact your specific workflow.
  • Why M4 stands out: Apple has taken machine learning to the next level with even more advanced capabilities. It’s built for those diving into real time video editing, generative AI tools, and complex data analysis. If your work demands cutting edge performance, this is where the M4 truly shines.

Consider Apple MacBook Pro M4 models on Amazon:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

AI and machine learning capabilities comparison:

ModelsNeural Engine PerformanceOn Device AI Processing
Machine Learning Optimisations
MacBook Pro M1Standard AI processingLimited
Basic ML support
MacBook Pro M2Improved efficiencyFaster photo and video edits
Moderate ML improvements
MacBook Pro M3Enhanced AI workloadsAI-enhanced rendering & effects
Optimised for professional apps
MacBook Pro M4Optimized for AI-driven applicationsReal-time AI-driven enhancements
AI acceleration for creative and coding workflows

Real world use cases

  • Video editors and photographers: AI powered tools like Adobe’s Generative Fill run significantly faster on the M4’s optimised AI engine, cutting down production time.
  • Developers and data scientists: The increased neural processing speed benefits AI model training and ML based applications.
  • Business and productivity users: AI enhanced transcription, voice recognition, and automation tools run more efficiently, saving time.

Consider Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air M3 models on Amazon:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Battery life and thermal effectiveness comparison:

Apple’s custom silicon is known for its performance, but how much does each new iteration improve battery life?

ModelsBattery LifeChip Process
Thermal Performance
MacBook Pro M1Up to 17 hours5nm process
Cool and efficient
MacBook Pro M2Up to 20 hours5nm+ process
Slightly better cooling
MacBook Pro M3Up to 22 hours3nm process
Better thermal regulation
MacBook Pro M4Up to 24 hours3nm+ AI-enhanced power management
AI-optimized thermal control

Consider Apple MacBook Air M1 and M2 models on Amazon:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Who benefits the most from Apple MacBook Pro M4’s enhanced performance?

Frequent travellers: If you need a laptop that lasts all day without plugging in, the MacBook Pro M4 is the best choice.

Creative professionals: Longer battery life means uninterrupted workflows for video editing, music production, and graphic design.

Developers and power users: Less heat generation allows for sustained performance under heavy workloads.

Should you get the MacBook Pro M4?

The MacBook Pro M4 is a great choice for those who rely on AI integrated applications, demand the highest GPU performance, or need the best battery life. However, not everyone needs to switch right away.

User Types
Is It Worth Changing?
M1 MacBook Pro owners
Yes, if you need a major speed boost for demanding workflows.
M2 MacBook Pro owners
Consider switching if you need AI-based performance improvements.
M3 MacBook Pro owners
Only if AI and machine learning applications are central to your work.

The MacBook Pro M4 isn’t just a step forward; it’s a giant leap into the future. With blazing fast performance, marathon battery life, and smarter processing, it’s built for those who demand more from their machine.

If you’re still on an M1 or M2 MacBook Pro, switching to the M4 will feel like trading a sports car for a jet. Everything runs smoother, loads faster, and stays cool under pressure. For M3 users, the jump isn’t as drastic unless your work revolves around complex tasks like video production, coding, or data crunching.

At the heart of it, the MacBook Pro M4 is for the dreamers, the creators, and the power users who refuse to slow down. If you want a laptop that keeps up with your ambition, fuels your creativity, and lasts all day, this is the one to beat.

Similar stories for you:

Samsung tablets vs Apple iPads: An in depth performance showdown to help you pick the right one

Epic price drop on Apple MacBooks! Get the best discounts on MacBook Pro M4, M3, M2, and M1 models before they sell out

These laptops under 1 lakh in 2025 will redefine power in this price range with advanced features and promising tech

Stay ahead of the curve with the best i5 laptops with 8 GB RAM for smooth multitasking and performance

Best laptops under 50000 in 2024: Top 7 picks from leading laptop brands for efficient working and gaming needs

Best 14-inch laptops: Top 7 picks combining performance, portability, and affordability for students and professionals

Best laptop brands in Feb 2025 with Apple, Dell, HP, and Lenovo leading the way in performance, speed, and reliability

FAQs on comparing MacBook Pro M4 with MacBook Pro M3, M2, M1 models

  • Is the MacBook Pro M4 a major upgrade over the M3, or is the difference minimal?

    The M4 brings notable improvements in AI processing, power efficiency, and GPU performance. If you rely on AI-driven tasks, video editing, or coding, the M4 offers a tangible boost. However, for general users, the M3 remains a solid performer.

  • How does the battery life compare across MacBook Pro models from M1 to M4?

    Battery life has steadily improved with each generation. The M1 offers up to 17 hours, while the M4 extends this to 24 hours thanks to its AI-optimised power management and 3nm+ process efficiency.

  • Is it worth upgrading from an M2 or M3 MacBook Pro to the M4?

    If you're using an M2, the jump to M4 brings better graphics, faster AI processing, and improved efficiency. For M3 users, the upgrade is less dramatic unless you need cutting-edge AI capabilities and enhanced GPU performance.

  • Does the M4 MacBook Pro handle gaming and creative workloads better than previous models?

    Yes, the M4 introduces more powerful GPU cores, AI-enhanced rendering, and real-time video editing optimisations. While macOS still isn’t ideal for gaming, performance has improved significantly over M1 and M2.

  • What are the key differences between the M4 and M1 MacBook Pro for long-term users?

    The M4 is a major leap over the M1, offering faster CPU and GPU speeds, enhanced AI acceleration, better battery life, and more memory options. If you’re still on an M1, upgrading to M4 will feel like a significant performance boost.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

