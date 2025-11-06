Apple may soon launch a Macbook cheaper than iPhone, it will be…

Apple is reportedly gearing up to enter a new market segment with something no one expected, a budget MacBook that could cost less than an iPhone. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is developing a new low-cost Mac laptop, codenamed J700, designed to take on Google’s Chromebooks and affordable Windows laptops. Work smarter, create faster and achieve more with Apple MacBooks.

The new MacBook is said to be in early production and testing and could debut in the first half of 2026. This would mark Apple’s first serious attempt at creating a Mac aimed squarely at the budget and education segment, rather than creative professionals or power users.

A MacBook under $1,000?

Bloomberg’s report suggests that Apple plans to price this laptop below $1,000 (roughly ₹85,000), significantly cheaper than the current MacBook Air lineup. To achieve this, Apple is expected to use less advanced components, including a standard LCD display and a slightly smaller screen than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air.

Interestingly, this device may also be powered by an iPhone processor instead of Apple’s M-series chips, making it the first Mac of its kind. Early internal tests reportedly show that this smartphone chip outperforms the M1 processor, which powered older MacBook models.

Designed for students and casual users

Apple’s affordable MacBook will reportedly target students, small businesses, and casual users, those who mostly browse the web, edit documents, or stream media. The model may also appeal to iPad buyers who prefer a traditional laptop setup with a keyboard and trackpad.

Rising competition from Chromebooks

The move comes as Chromebooks continue to dominate the education market, thanks to their low prices and lightweight software. Apple, with only 9% of the global PC market, lags behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell. A sub-$1,000 MacBook could help the company expand its market share, particularly in the US and India, where the iPhone already has a massive user base.

What’s next for Mac

Alongside this affordable Mac, Apple is working on next-gen M5-powered MacBook Air and Pro models, new Mac mini and Mac Studio systems, and a revamped MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen and M6 chip slated for late 2026 or early 2027.

If the rumours hold true, Apple’s first truly affordable MacBook could be a game-changer, redefining how users, and students in particular, access the macOS ecosystem.