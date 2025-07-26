Apple now lets you create cool logo wallpapers on its website: How to download

If you are an Apple fan, the company is now offering you the opportunity to create your own wallpapers featuring Apple logos. You can do this on Apple's official website by visiting this link. Do note that there are both pre-made wallpapers you can download, and also have the ability to create custom versions by mixing and matching. Here is a guide on how to customise, create and download your wallpaper. Apple logo wallpaper.(Apple)

How to mix and match to create custom Apple Wallpapers

1. When you visit the page, first, tap on ‘Get Started,’ and next you will see two options: 'Gallery' and 'Custom'.

2. In the 'Gallery' section, you will find five pre-made wallpapers available in purple, pink, red, green, and blue. You can download these directly and set them as your wallpaper.

3. Alternatively, you can select the 'Custom' option. Here, you can choose an Apple logo from various colours, including blue, green, red, pink, and purple, and then select a different background to pair it with. For example, if you choose a purple Apple logo, you could pair it with a green, yellow, or blue background.

4. Once you are happy with your combination, simply tap 'Download', and a JPEG file of the wallpaper will be saved to your computer or device. You can then find the file and set it as your wallpaper.

Here are some other popular sources to get wallpapers for your Apple iPhone

You can certainly download the wallpapers we mentioned earlier, but if you like changing your wallpaper frequently, you might want to explore a few more options. You can visit websites or use apps like Backdrops, which offers free wallpapers with occasional ads. There's also Panels, created by MKBHD, and Unsplash, which provides high-quality wallpapers in high resolution for free.

