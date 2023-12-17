close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Apple recommends non-usage of ‘uncertified’ chargers for Watch. Here's why

Apple recommends non-usage of ‘uncertified’ chargers for Watch. Here's why

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 17, 2023 11:01 AM IST

The tech giant made the recommendation in a recent support document update, where it also listed ways to identify an Apple charger made for Watch.

Apple has recommended non-usage of ‘uncertified’ chargers for Watch, saying in a recent support document update, that only in-house chargers or select non-company ones, must be used for the purpose.

Apple Watch Series 8. (HT Photo/Used only for representation)
Apple Watch Series 8. (HT Photo/Used only for representation)

Why to avoid non-Apple chargers for Watch?

According to the tech giant, this is because a counterfeit or uncertified charger could lead to a slow charging of the device, as well as repeated chimes, along with a reduced battery lifespan.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

How to identify an Apple charger for Watch?

It is white in colour; also, some Watch chargers come with text and regulatory markings on the charging cable. A non-Apple/unauthorised charger, on the other hand, could have different colours, text, or other designs on the surface of the charging connector.

Also, a Watch charger has one of the following model numbers on the cable: A1570, A1598, A1647, A1714, A1768, A1923, A2055, A2056, A2086, A2255, A2256, A2257, A2458, A2515, A2652, and A2879.

To check the charger manufacturer using a Mac, connect the cable to the Mac, and go to Apple menu> System Settings, then ‘General’ in the sidebar. Now, click ‘About’ (on the right), ‘System Report,’ and ‘USB.’ For details, select your Watch charger and locate the manufacturer.

An Apple charger lists ‘Apple Inc.’ as the manufacturer.

Which non-Apple charger to use for Watch?

Such a charger must have the company's MFi certification. If it has completed the certification, the charger will get the ‘Made for Apple Watch’ branding on the packaging.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out