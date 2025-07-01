Apple reportedly wants ChatGPT's help to power next-gen Siri experience

It has not been long since Apple delayed the launch of the AI-supercharged Siri, and since then, there has been no word as to when we can expect the next-generation Siri upgrade, which was initially promised as a part of the Apple Intelligence suite. Having said that, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple could be considering taking help from ChatGPT maker OpenAI or Anthropic in order to power the next-generation Siri, and may even put aside its own in-house models to do so. Siri's next-gen upgrade is still in limbo as per reports.(REUTERS)

Also Read: iPhone 17 launch nearing: 4 upgrades I want Apple to deliver

Here are the details

Gurman says that Apple has talked with both companies, Anthropic and OpenAI, to use their respective large language models to power Siri. Gurman says that Apple asked these companies to train versions of their models that could be successfully run on Apple's cloud infrastructure.

The report adds that this could be a major change for Apple, as it currently only depends on Apple Foundation models, which have been homegrown, and most of the AI arsenal tools that exist in iOS as of now are powered by these.

Further, it was also mentioned that this decision could be the result of the AI leadership change at Apple, when John Giannandrea was reportedly replaced by Mike Rockwell and Craig Federighi to take charge of Siri. For those unfamiliar, Rockwell was the lead behind the launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset.

Apple has already been using ChatGPT to answer user queries

It goes without saying, but there is already ChatGPT support on the iPhone. Apple gives you the option if you want ChatGPT to be used in order to answer some of your queries, the Visual Intelligence features, or in general. So it would not be out of the ordinary for Apple to seek more help from OpenAI in order to bolster its AI arsenal.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More