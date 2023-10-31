News / Technology / Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: Focus on new Macs, updates to several models expected
Live

Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: Focus on new Macs, updates to several models expected

Oct 31, 2023 04:51 AM IST
Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: The event will be livestreamed on Apple's official website, Apple Events website, as well as the Apple TV app.

Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: Apple is all set to hold its highly anticipated ‘Scary fast’ launch event on Tuesday at 5:30 am (Indian time) or 5 pm (California time). The event - which is an online-only affair - is likely to be its last such show for the year. The event's ‘Scary fast’ tagline is likely a nod to Halloween as the show is taking place on Halloween Eve. “Get ready for a thrilling evening,” the company said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: Logo of Apple's 'Scary fast' event (Image courtesy: Apple)
Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: Logo of Apple's 'Scary fast' event (Image courtesy: Apple)

While Apple has not said what it will reveal at the event, it is expected that the company is preparing fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops, reported news agency Bloomberg.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 31, 2023 04:51 AM IST

    Apple Scary Fast Event Live: What to expect?

    While Apple hasn’t said what it will reveal at the event beyond showing a Mac software icon in the invite - it is likely that the company is preparing fresh MacBook Pro laptops and iMac desktops, reported Bloomberg.

  • Oct 31, 2023 04:13 AM IST

    Apple Scary Fast Event Live: Where to watch?

    The Apple Scary Fast event will be livestreamed by the tech company on its official website, Apple Events website, as well as the Apple TV app.

  • Oct 31, 2023 04:04 AM IST

    Apple Scary Fast Event Live: Tech giant's highly anticipated event at 5:30 am IST today

    Apple is all set to hold its highly anticipated ‘Scary fast’ launch event on Tuesday at 5:30 am (Indian time) or 5 am (California time). The tech giant is not holding an in-person gathering at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, and rather, making it an online-only affair.

