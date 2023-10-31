Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: Focus on new Macs, updates to several models expected

Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: Apple is all set to hold its highly anticipated ‘Scary fast’ launch event on Tuesday at 5:30 am (Indian time) or 5 pm (California time). The event - which is an online-only affair - is likely to be its last such show for the year. The event's ‘Scary fast’ tagline is likely a nod to Halloween as the show is taking place on Halloween Eve. “Get ready for a thrilling evening,” the company said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Apple Scary Fast Event 2023 Live Updates: Logo of Apple's 'Scary fast' event (Image courtesy: Apple)