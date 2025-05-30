Apple to open third Indian store in Bengaluru as US trade tensions rise: Report

Apple is set to open its third retail store in India at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia, according to a report by Business Standard. The store will span approximately 8,000 square feet and is expected to follow the company's growing strategy in India, despite rising geopolitical friction between Apple and former US President Donald Trump. As per the leasing arrangement, Apple has signed a 10-year lease and will pay rent along with a revenue-sharing component. (AP)

New Retail Location at Phoenix Mall of Asia

The upcoming Apple Store will be located on the first floor of the Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal, Bengaluru. Its size is comparable to Apple’s Delhi store but significantly smaller than the flagship Mumbai location, which spans more than 20,800 square feet.

As per the leasing arrangement, Apple has signed a 10-year lease and will pay rent along with a revenue-sharing component. For the first three years, the company will pay 2% of the store’s revenue, increasing to 2.5% from the fourth year onwards.

This location is one of four new Apple Stores planned in India, with other sites expected in Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR. Apple opened its first two Indian stores, one in Mumbai and another in Delhi, in 2023.

Expansion Reflects Apple’s Deeper India Focus

The new Bengaluru store further underscores Apple’s strategic focus on India, both as a fast-growing consumer market and a key node in its global supply chain. The expansion also aligns with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statement during the Q2 2025 earnings call, in which he highlighted a significant shift in Apple’s manufacturing geography.

“For the June quarter, we do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will have India as their country of origin,” Cook said, adding that other devices like iPads and MacBooks sold in the US will be sourced from Vietnam.

This shift comes amid Apple’s ongoing effort to diversify its supply chain away from China.

Trade Pressures from Washington

However, the company’s ramp-up in India is drawing criticism from former President Donald Trump, who has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on iPhones manufactured outside the United States. Trump’s comments followed Apple’s decision not to attend a business delegation to the Middle East, reportedly causing further friction between the tech giant and the former US administration.

Despite these headwinds, Apple appears committed to deepening its footprint in India—both in manufacturing and retail—signalling that any reversal in this strategy is unlikely in the near term.