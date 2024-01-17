close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Apple to remove this feature from Series 9, Ultra 2 watches amid fears of US ban

Apple to remove this feature from Series 9, Ultra 2 watches amid fears of US ban

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 17, 2024 07:57 AM IST

Apple is planning to remove its blood oxygen sensor from some Apple Watch models to avoid getting banned in the US.

Big tech company Apple is planning the redesign of some of its Apple Watch models amid the ongoing row with Masimo, a medical technology company based in Southern California, that recently filed a lawsuit against Apple.

The Apple Watch will now remove one of its core features due to Masimo's lawsuit. (AFP)(AFP)
The Apple Watch will now remove one of its core features due to Masimo's lawsuit. (AFP)(AFP)

In view of the current court battle and a likely favourable ruling for Masimo, Apple is planning to remove the blood-oxygen sensor from Apple Watch models to avoid a potential ban of their products in the United States.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

According to a court filing by Masimo on Monday, Apple will redesign two Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2, that would exclude the blood-oxygen sensor has been approved by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The court filing document didn't disclose how Apple plans to remove the blood-oxygen sensor, although analysts have speculated the change could come through a software update.

Masimo won a favorable ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission in late October that prompted Apple to temporarily halt sales of the Apple Watch models with the blood-oxygen sensor just before Christmas. But Apple then filed an appeal of the ITC ruling that resulted in a order clearing the way for the two Apple Watch models to return to stores shortly after Christmas while the appeal is under review.

However, the final verdict regarding Masimo vs Apple has not been announced by the US Court of Appeals yet, and a ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 is still on the cards.

What is the Apple vs Masimo case?

Masimo had earlier alleged that Apple's blood oxygen measuring feature, which was introduced in Apple Watch Series 6 onwards, has copied its patented technology. The company alleged that Apple used their unique algorithms and light sensor arrangements in their Apple Watch to display similar blood oxygen results.

Masimo also alleged that Apple has been misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information regarding their pulse oximeter technology. The company further said that Apple has poached some of its employees.

Apple, however, has denied all the allegations put up by Masimo, dismissing any wrongdoings and infringing patents by Masimo. Apple further backed that Apple Watches have life-saving abilities to detect heart problems in users, using this as a defence against the ban.

(With inputs from AP)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On