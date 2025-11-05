Apple Watch finally gets a native WhatsApp app: Here’s what it means for you

After years of user requests, WhatsApp has finally arrived on the Apple Watch. Meta announced that the popular messaging app now has a dedicated companion app for Apple Watch, allowing users to read, reply to, and even record messages, all without reaching for their iPhone. WhatsApp has launched a companion app for Apple Watch.(REUTERS)

Stay connected, hands-free

The new WhatsApp app on Apple Watch makes it easier than ever to stay in touch on the go. Users can now receive call notifications, view entire message threads, and send voice messages directly from their wrist. The app also supports quick replies, message reactions, and lets users see more of their recent chat history on screen. Images and stickers are displayed more clearly, offering a smoother, more native experience than before.

Also read:JioHotstar Premium ad-free plan may soon get costlier: Here’s what might change

WhatsApp wrote in its blog post, “This new experience will help you stay on top of your chats without needing to pull out your iPhone.” It added that more Apple Watch features are in the works, suggesting deeper integration in future updates.

Privacy remains a priority

Meta says that end-to-end encryption continues to protect all messages and calls, just as it does on mobile. That means your chats remain private even when accessed via your Apple Watch, an important reassurance for users wary of data sharing between devices.

Also read:More than 80000 iPhones stolen in this city, police accuse Apple of…

What you’ll need

To use WhatsApp on your wrist, you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10 or newer. The rollout began this week after a brief testing period spotted by users last week.

Another step in WhatsApp’s expansion

The launch follows WhatsApp’s long-awaited iPad app, which debuted earlier this year, bringing full calling and messaging functionality to Apple’s tablets. Together, the new iPad and Watch apps mark WhatsApp’s biggest push yet to make its service truly cross-device.

Also read:Apple brings back this original iPhone feature but with a twist

Snapchat recently made a similar move with its own watchOS app, but WhatsApp’s version is far more functional, and for Apple Watch users, far more overdue.