Apple’s AI-powered Siri launch timeline is here- Know when it's rolling out

Last year, Apple previewed Siri’s advanced capabilities at the WWDC event but failed to deliver the features in time. As Apple failed to deliver AI-powered Siri with the iOS 18.4 update, it left several iPhone 16 series users disappointed, as the marketed features were not delayed or not rolled out to the users. Now, we expect AI-powered Siri to be launched with the iOS 19 update, which will officially make its debut at June’s WWDC 2025 event. Alongside the launch, we also have a firm launch timeline for smarter Siri, which may give iPhone users a little hope and may finally serve the purpose of buying the latest generation model. Therefore, know when you can finally take advantage of smarter Siri. Delayed Siri features could make a fall debut.(Apple)

Also read: How an Apple Watch helped a woman detect life-threatening cancer before it was too late

Apple’s smarter Siri launch

iPhone users were disappointed after the iOS 18.4 rollout, as Apple failed to deliver AI-powered Siri due to engineering problems. As they have waited about a year for the awaited feature, more delays are causing doubts in the mind for future upgrades and promises. Now, as we are closing the iOS 19 launch, Apple is slowly building hopes for a more personalised Siri with AI. In March, an Apple executive promised to deliver an advanced AI feature “in the coming year,” and a Reuters report predicted a 2026 rollout.

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

Now, The New York Times report has highlighted that Apple could introduce the delayed Siri feature in the coming fall. The report said, “Apple hasn't canceled its revamped Siri. The company plans to release a virtual assistant in the fall capable of doing things like editing and sending a photo to a friend on request, three people with knowledge of its plans said.” Therefore, the upcoming Siri upgrades with AI could include personal context, onscreen awareness, and app integration.

While the above-listed features were slated for iOS 18 release, but with constant delays, iPhone users are yet to experience the peak of Apple AI. Now, users will simply have to wait for the iOS 19 rollout, which will take place after the iPhone 17 series launch in September.

Also read: iOS 18.4 to unveil exciting new Apple Intelligence features: Here’s what you can expect in upcoming update

Siri upgrades: What to expect

As previewed at last year’s WWDC, Siri will be able to perform cross-app functionalities such as sending files from one app to another, drafting and sending email, and more. With onscreen awareness, users can schedule events, meetings, copy and send addresses, and much more. Lastly, Siri will have the ability to examine your usability and provide a more personalised experience.