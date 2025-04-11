Apple’s behind the scene for Siri delay, AI struggles, and more- All details

This year, Apple has disappointed its users by giving false hopes and delaying certain AI-powered features which were awaited for over a year. Recently, the company announced that it will not be introducing the promised Siri makeover due to some operational difficulties. While the Cupertino-based giant is already struggling with the AI race, delaying the previewed features is something which is causing major trust issues. Now, in a new report, some former Apple employees have given some insider intel on what caused the Siri delay and why the company has been struggling with AI. The report not only reveals the behind the scenes, but also the poor management system over the years that has affected employees and the company. Here’s what we know about the situation so far. Know the reasons behind Siri's delay and why it was majorly because of poor leadership.

What is causing the AI delay? Former Apple employees come forward

The Information report written by Wayne Ma has given detailed information about Apple’s delay for smarter Siri and how the company is struggling in coping with AI advancements. In the report, several former Apple employees from the AI/ML division came forward, highlighting what has been going on in the company for the past few years. The employees said, “poor leadership is to blame for its problems with execution,” along with “lacking ambition and an appetite for taking risks.”

Ma revealed that Apple previewed some AI features at the WWDC, which were not built or had a prototype for testing. Additionally, the Siri demo during the event was a total surprise for employees since the version was not prepared or tested in the first place. A former employee also highlighted that only a few features were ready for testing, such as redesigned Siri.

While this comes as a major revelation, it was highlighted that team working Craig Federighi was responsible several Apple Intelligence features that have been rolled out to users. The executive also empowered Apple engineers with open-source third-party models to fast-track AI developments. It also hints at the disagreements between Federighi and the AI/ML division working under John Giannandrea.

Considering the claims made by former Apple employees, it's quite shocking how Apple was able to roll out several AI-powered features in iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.2 when none of the features were tested within the team during June’s developer event.

