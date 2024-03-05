Apple's China iPhone sales plunge 24% in 2024: Report
Mar 05, 2024 01:05 PM IST
The US tech giant's chief competitor in premium smartphones in China, Huawei, saw unit sales rise by 64% in the same period
Apple's iPhone sales in China fell 24% year-on-year in the first six weeks of this year, according to research firm Counterpoint, as the U.S. company faced increased competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei.
The US tech giant's chief competitor in premium smartphones in China, Huawei, saw unit sales rise by 64% in the same period, according to the report.
