Apple's China iPhone sales plunge 24% in 2024: Report

Apple's iPhone sales in China fell 24% year-on-year in the first six weeks of this year, according to research firm Counterpoint, as the U.S. company faced increased competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei. An Apple store stands in a shopping mall(Getty Images via AFP)

The US tech giant's chief competitor in premium smartphones in China, Huawei, saw unit sales rise by 64% in the same period, according to the report.