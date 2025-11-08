Apple’s first foldable iPhone could feature 24MP under-display camera: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone as part of the iPhone 18 lineup, which could arrive in 2026 if production stays on schedule. The device, informally called the iPhone Fold, is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Air 2 models. Reports suggest that a lower-cost variant, possibly the iPhone 18e, may follow in early 2027. Apple may launch its first foldable iPhone next year, featuring a 24MP under-screen selfie camera.

iPhone Fold: 24MP Under-Screen Camera (Expected)

According to a report from JPMorgan (via MacRumors), the foldable iPhone could introduce a 24MP under-display selfie camera, a first for Apple. The report suggests that the company may place the front camera beneath the screen, which will remove the need for a visible notch or hole-punch design. This design shift may also accompany a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as the foldable model might not include Face ID.

Also read: You can now ask Google to handle your event bookings: Here’s how it works

Tech reporter Max Weinbach shared an image from a JPMorgan report outlining potential camera details for upcoming iPhone generations, from iPhone 16 through iPhone 19. The image lists an “underdisplay 24Mpx 6P” camera for the foldable iPhone, which supports earlier rumours. While it remains unclear whether the shared documents are identical, both appear to point toward Apple’s development of a high-resolution under-display camera.

Also read: iPhone Air 2 tipped to come with dual camera setup with new upgrades- All details

If accurate, the feature would make Apple the first company to introduce a 24MP under-display camera in a foldable smartphone. Samsung has included under-display cameras in its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series since the Fold 3, though those models used lower-resolution 4MP sensors. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8, expected in mid-2026, will precede Apple’s launch but may not match the same camera specifications.

The JPMorgan report also suggests that all iPhone 18 models could feature 24MP 6P selfie cameras. The iPhone Fold may further include two 48MP rear cameras, with the main wide sensor reportedly lacking sensor-shift optical image stabilisation.

Also read: Google raises red flag on AI scams fooling job seekers and small businesses

Despite these details, analysts note some inconsistencies in the report, such as incorrect storage tiers for the iPhone 17 lineup and the use of “iPhone 19” instead of the expected “iPhone 20” name for Apple’s 2027 models.

Apple has not confirmed any specifications or release timelines for the foldable device. However, supply chain insights suggest that the company is progressing toward entering the foldable smartphone market for the first time.