Apple’s most expensive wearable to get a new rival this Diwali, Samsung officially launching…

Samsung is stepping directly into Apple’s territory this festive season. The company has officially announced an October 21 global launch event for its much-anticipated Android XR headset, codenamed Project Moohan. This move positions Samsung squarely against Apple’s Vision Pro, currently the most expensive wearable on the market. Samsung has already opened reservations for its Android XR headset.(Bloomberg)

The event, titled “Worlds Wide Open,” will be streamed live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel, where the company is expected to finally reveal the headset’s official name, features, and availability. This marks Samsung’s first major entry into the extended reality (XR) space in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, signalling a new wave of competition in mixed-reality computing.

Built for immersive, everyday experiences

Samsung describes Project Moohan as an “AI-optimised XR platform”, blending everyday practicality with deep immersive experiences. According to the teaser, the headset is designed to bring “intelligence to immersive, everyday experiences,” suggesting it could support productivity, entertainment, and communication in a single device.

The company adds that this new device will “unlock a whole new dimension of possibility”, potentially bridging the gap between high-end AR/VR wearables like the Vision Pro and mainstream Android devices.

The headset has been co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, combining Samsung’s hardware design, Google’s Android XR ecosystem, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip, a powerful processor optimised for mixed-reality environments.

Reservations open

Samsung has already opened reservations for its Android XR headset, offering buyers a $100 credit that can be used towards additional Samsung products. The reservation is free and available through Samsung’s official website.

While Samsung has not confirmed the final pricing, early reports suggest a premium tag, possibly around $1,800, putting it in direct competition with Apple’s $3,499 Vision Pro, albeit at a more accessible price point.

A new rivalry in the XR space

The launch of Project Moohan sets the stage for a major XR showdown between Apple and Samsung. Apple’s Vision Pro, launched earlier this year, wowed audiences with its sleek design and powerful capabilities but remains far too expensive for most consumers. Samsung’s offering could appeal to a broader audience if it manages to balance performance, design, and price effectively.

With Diwali just around the corner, Samsung’s timing couldn’t be more strategic. A festive-season debut in India and other global markets could help the company capture the attention of tech enthusiasts looking for something futuristic, and slightly more affordable than Apple’s premium Vision Pro.

The “Worlds Wide Open” event kicks off on October 21 at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT). Expect Samsung to pull out all the stops as it redefines its wearable strategy and takes on Apple in the next big frontier, spatial computing.