Are you a Telegram user? These new features announced by the company

Telegram has announced several new features for users of the global instant messaging service. While some of these options are available for all Telegram users, the remaining can be used by only those who have subscribed to Telegram Premium, which gives access to the platform's additional features.

Here's a look at all the new features:

Emoji statuses (Premium users only): Available immediately, it will replace the Premium badge in the chat list, in both profile and groups. There are seven standard statuses, with each able to change its colour to match various Telegram themes.

To set emoji statuses, tap the premium badge at the top of your chat list, or go to Settings to change status. To set a status, press and hold an emoji for a specific duration.

Infinite reactions (Premium only): The company has redesigned the reaction panel to show reactions that a user frequently uses at the top. These changes are currently available in groups and one-on-one chats.

A maximum of three reactions can be attached to a message.

Improved login flow (open to all): Those who login and logout frequently will receive login codes on their email addresses. Users will also be able to sign in with Apple or Google. Additionally, new interfaces and fun animations have been added to the the platform's iOS app.

New username links (open to all): All usernames will have a new unique link format – username.t.me – for those who want to emphasise their name.

Prioritise downloads on Android (for all): Already available on iOS, it will let users press and hold any item in the list to change the said item's position. The items, therefore, can be downloaded based on their position on the list.

Android Goodies: These include new, smooth animations for opening, closing and changing media on Android. Also, on Android 13 and above, a thematic Telegram icon will automatically match the phone's dark mode settings and accent colour.

