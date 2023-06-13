Assassin's Creed Codename Jade unveils the connection to Ezio Auditore and Ancient China

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade brings a refreshing connection to the franchise's roots by tying the new game's protagonist back to the beloved Assassin's Creed 2. Explore the rich history and challenges faced by the new protagonist, Xia, as they navigate a world of trade and danger. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

The exploits of Ezio Auditore have left an indelible mark on the series, from his exploration of Altair's secrets to his pivotal role in dismantling the Templar's control over the Papacy.

Now, as players embark on a journey across Ancient China, they will discover a small but significant detail that connects the new protagonist, Xia, to Ezio's lineage.

Set during the time of the Qin Dynasty, Assassin's Creed Codename Jade takes players on an adventure through Ancient China. Xia, a young assassin, finds himself in a world of booming trade and technological advancements. But, amidst the prosperity, dangers lurk near the Great Wall and the capital city of Xianyang, presenting challenges that Xia must overcome while unraveling the mysteries of their own history and the role they play within the ‘Hidden Ones’.

While Xia's personal history remains shrouded in secrecy, one known fact is that they were adopted and raised by Master Assassin Wei Yu. Wei Yu holds legendary status within the order due to his audacious assassination of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China with ties to the Order of the Ancients.

To commemorate his remarkable actions, Wei Yu's statue stands proudly within the Sanctuary under Villa Auditore, an iconic location that Assassin's Creed 2 players will undoubtedly recognize.

The Villa Auditore

The Villa Auditore Sanctuary is adorned with seven statues, each commemorating an esteemed assassin from the order's history. In Assassin's Creed 2, players were tasked with locating seals corresponding to six of these statues in order to unlock Altair's statue and acquire the formidable Armor of Altair. Notably, statues of Amunet and Darius, who later appeared in Assassin's Creed Origins and Odyssey respectively, can also be found within the sanctuary.

This attention to detail showcases Ubisoft's commitment to honouring the series' rich history while establishing connections between different Assassin's Creed games. Whether it's a statue of a character player encounter in a later title or the continuity of events, such as Shay Patrick Cormac's assassination of Charles Dorian bridging Assassin's Creed Rogue and Unity, the franchise thrives on intertwining narratives.

AC Codename Jade not only immerses players in a vibrant Ancient China but also serves as a reminder of the franchise's enduring legacy. By embracing the connections between different entries, Ubisoft ensures that the world of Assassin's Creed remains cohesive and engaging.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is currently under development for Android and iOS.