Astronomer CEO shares candid post after viral Coldplay incident: “Didn’t want it to happen this way”

Astronomer, the data and AI infrastructure startup based in Cincinnati, has appointed co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO after the sudden resignation of Andy Byron. The leadership change comes days after a viral video at a Coldplay concert sparked a social media storm and internal shakeup at the company. Pete DeJoy took over as Astronomer's interim CEO after Andy Byron's resignation(LinkedIn)

DeJoy, who co-founded Astronomer and has played a key role in its growth, addressed the incident in a candid LinkedIn post. “I would never have wished for it to happen like this, but Astronomer is now a household name,” he wrote, referring to the now-infamous moment when former CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot were spotted sharing an intimate moment on the concert’s kiss cam.

The moment, amplified by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin’s offhand comment “They’re either too shy… or having an affair” quickly went viral, thrusting the previously low-profile tech firm into an unexpected spotlight. Within hours, Byron’s wife had removed his surname from her Facebook profile and deactivated the account, fuelling public speculation. Byron officially stepped down days later.

“A Surreal Kind of Spotlight”

DeJoy called the past week “unusual and surreal,” noting that very few startups in their niche space ever receive this level of public attention. Still, he maintained a steady tone, assuring both customers and employees of his commitment to stability and growth.

“To our team: thank you for your resilience & commitment to building something great. And to our community and customers: thank you for your trust. We won’t let you down,” he wrote.

What Happens Next?

The company has yet to confirm any action regarding Cabot’s role, but all eyes are now on DeJoy as he attempts to steer Astronomer out of the viral scandal and back to business. With a resume that includes helping the startup weather a pandemic and a bank collapse, DeJoy’s leadership could be key to restoring trust and focus.

While the scandal may have made Astronomer trend for the wrong reasons, its new CEO is hoping to turn the attention into a new chapter, one that’s less about Coldplay concerts and more about cloud infrastructure.