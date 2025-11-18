ASUS ProArt P16 laptop with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 SoC launched, starts at Rs…

Asus has expanded its creator-focused laptop lineup in India with the launch of the ASUS ProArt P16, a model designed for high-performance workflows. The machine is now on sale through e-commerce platforms, the company’s online store, and select retail outlets, and it arrives in a single Nano Black colour option. ASUS ProArt P16 laptop launched in India with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip and up to RTX 5090 graphics support. (ASUS)

ASUS ProArt P16 Laptop: Price and Availability in India

The ASUS ProArt P16 starts at Rs. 3,59,990 for the base configuration with a lower GPU option. Another version is listed on the Asus India website with an MRP of Rs. 5,03,990 and is available at a selling price of Rs. 4,19,990. The laptop is currently open for purchase across Amazon, Asus’ official store, and authorised offline channels.

ASUS ProArt P16 Laptop: Key Features and Specifications

The ASUS ProArt P16 laptop features a 16-inch 4K OLED touchscreen with a 3,840x2,400-pixel resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate, stylus input, and carries certifications for colour accuracy and reduced blue light. Asus claims an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and a response time of 0.2ms.

Under the bonnet, the Asus ProArt P16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. Buyers can configure the laptop with up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Asus also includes an additional SSD slot for expansion.

In terms of graphics, the top-end model supports the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which makes it ideal for demanding creative and design tasks.

Camera, Audio, and Software

The laptop also includes a Full-HD AiSense webcam with infrared support for Windows Hello. It runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box. The audio system supports Dolby Atmos. Additionally, the ASUS ProArt P16 laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for wireless connections. The port option includes:

1x USB 4.0 Type-C

1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.1

1x SD Express 7.0 card slot

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack

1x DC-in port

A backlit keyboard with a numpad and a dedicated Copilot key is also part of the setup. Lastly, the ASUS ProArt P16 laptop houses a 90Wh battery with 240W fast charging support. It measures 354.9x246.9x18.3mm and weighs 1.95kg.