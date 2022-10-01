At 5G launch, PM Modi experiences Jio Glass: What is this device and where to use it?

On Saturday, prime minister Narendra Modi launched 5G technology in India at the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), shortly after inaugurating the exhibition at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. At the event, PM Modi was given first-hand experience of services related to 5G. He also went to Reliance Jio's pavilion, where he experienced the use cases of 5G through Jio Glass.

What is Jio Glass?

The device was unveiled at the Mumbai-headquartered company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August. Described by Reliance as its first ‘smart glass,’ the product uses 3D avatars, holographic content, and even normal video conferencing features to make the virtual space more interactive. It weighs 75 grams, and comes with a personalised audio.

The applications of Glass vary across industries and sectors. These include e-learning, media, entertainment, as well as shopping. To experience the virtual world, all you have to do is connect this device to your smartphone.

5G services in India

In the first phase, the technology will be made available in thirteen cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune and Mumbai. Starting today, residents of the four metros – Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai-- can enjoy 5G services.

A wider rollout, across the whole country, will take place in the next two years.

