Ather opens pre-bookings for 450S e-scooter ahead of August 3 launch

Bengaluru-based electric 2-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has opened bookings for 450S, its electric scooter which will be launched on Thursday. Ather Energy's 450S e-scooter (Image courtesy: Ather Energy)

Ather will position 450S below 450X in its line-up, making the former, according to HT Auto, the most affordable e-scooter in Ather's portfolio.

450S: Pre-booking

Customers can book their 450S by paying a token amount of ₹2500. The amount, it must be noted, is fully refundable. Pre-orders can be placed here.

450S: Price

Ather has given the EV an introductory price of ₹1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

450S: Features

A teaser dropped by the company shows that the scooter will feature an LCD screen instead of the touchscreen TFT unit seen on the 450X. As seen in the teaser, the unit on 450S is much simpler, and with coloured, segmented display.

It is not known which other features the model may come with.

450S: Top speed

The EV maker claims a top speed of 90kmph for the upcoming model. The vehicle's range, on the other hand, is an IDC (Indian driving conditions) rated, 115 km on a single charge.

Further, the battery pack is expected to have a rated capacity of around 3kWh.

450S: Rivals

When launched, it will have competitors such as iQube (TVS), Primus (Ampere) and S1 (Ola) among others.

