Battlefield 6 trailer set to release today, check release date and what to expect

Electronic Arts is all set to unveil the highly anticipated video game, Battlefield 6, with an official trailer scheduled to premiere today. The first trailer will debut on the official Battlefield YouTube channel at 8:30 PM IST. It will give us the first major official glimpse of the game after months of speculation and leaked gameplay footage. The video description promises fans to “Prepare for the ultimate all-out warfare experience in Battlefield 6.” The Battlefield 6 trailer premiere today promises epic battles and a modern warfare comeback.(Battlefield/YouTube)

What to expect from Battlefield 6

Based on extensive play-testing and leaked footage of the game, Battlefield 6 represents a return to the franchise’s roots. The game will feature a modern-warfare setting just like our beloved titles Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. According to the details in the trailer’s artwork, we can expect the return of the classic class system, including Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon, each equipped with signature weapons, traits, and gadgets that provide special benefits in-game.

The game also promises enhanced destruction mechanics and large-scale multiplayer combat that the series is known for. Players will be able to choose between class-locked weapons or open loadout options, allowing both veterans and newcomers to enjoy the game with added customisation. Unlike Battlefield 2042, Battlefield 6 will feature a single-player campaign as well.

Battlefield 6 availability and release timeline

According to some reports, Battlefield 6 is targeting October 2025 for releasing the game on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. The game will be available in Standard and Phantom editions, with pre-orders starting later this month.

An open beta is confirmed and may launch in August 2025. This speculation is based on EA App API data that shows build publication dates. This beta will give players substantial time to experience the game’s development and offer feedback to EA for further improvements in the game.