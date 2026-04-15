BenQ launches MA270S 5K monitor for Mac users in India: Price, features and why creators should care

The BenQ MA270S 5K monitor comes with a 27-inch 5K Nano Gloss panel that reproduces the colours on a Mac perfectly for a seamless experience. BenQ says that this display panel enhances contrast and depth while maintaining clarity across viewing angles. The screen of this monitor offers a 5K resolution of 5120 × 2880 pixels, a 70Hz screen refresh rate with a pixel density of 218 ppi. It delivers 99% P3 colour coverage and a 2000:1 contrast ratio.

BenQ expanded its MA series of Mac-centric displays by launching the new MA270S 5K monitor in India today. This new monitor is targeted at creators and high-end Mac users and it aims to address some of the pain points of users who use additional displays with their Mac PCs for their work.

On the connectivity front, this monitor gets a Thunderbolt 4 port with up to 96W power delivery. Users can use this port to connect, charge, and transfer data through a single cable. It also gets multiple HDMI ports and USB-C ports for connecting various devices. Beyond the ports, the BenQ 270S 5K monitor supports daisy chaining for dual 5K displays, which will enable users to connect two 5K displays to expand their workspace without compromising resolution or clarity. There’s also a Smart KVM feature that allows seamless switching between systems using a single keyboard and mouse.

Beyond display specifications and connectivity options, BenQ’s newly launched monitor comes with several software based features that are aimed to give greater control to users. Users get access to the BenQ Display Pilot 2, which automatically syncs the colour profile, brightness level and focus mode with Mac devices. The Display Pilot 2 also lets users manage workspace, screen partitioning and other controls of the monitor on Mac. Additionally, it provides auto pivot and intuitive multi-screen controls to Mac users.

BenQ MA270S 5K monitor price and availability The BenQ MA270S 5K Nano Gloss Monitor is priced at ₹94,998 and it is available for purchase across all leading retail stores across India, and on major e-commerce platforms in the country.

We talked to BenQ India Managing Director, Rajeev Singh, on the sidelines of the event to understand the product better and he told us that this 5K monitor is focused on creators. “...So we did a lot of research and we identified those pain points [of Mac users]. And the biggest pain point over there was the colour accuracy and the colour reproduction. So basically, whenever you connect any external monitor to a MacBook, or an iPad, the colours that you see on the display are very different from the colours that you see on your laptop display. So that has been a major pain point…So using our display technology, we have designed a set of monitors which are primarily for the Mac users,” Singh told HT Tech while adding that the company’s newly launched display will not only work with Mac but also with a MacBook, an iPad and even an iPhone.

“All the devices, when you connect them to our monitor, you will be able to see the colours exactly the way you are seeing on your Mac devices,” he said.