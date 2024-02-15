Best 32-inch monitors: Top 7 options for a compelling viewing experience

If you are an avid gamer or are in a profession where in you have to spend hours in front of the system, a 32-inch monitor could be an easy fit to your daily schedule. 32-inch monitors offer a compelling balance between screen real estate and desk space, making them popular choices for various applications. With a larger display size, they provide immersive viewing experiences for gaming, multimedia consumption, productivity tasks, and professional work. Check out these top 7 options for best 32-inch monitors (Pexels)

These monitors typically come in a range of resolutions, including Full HD (1920 x 1080), Quad HD (2560 x 1440), and even 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), offering crisp and detailed images. So, if you are on the hunt for the best 32-inch monitor for your working life or for binge-watching your favourite series, you are at the right spot. We have curated a list of 7 best 32-inch monitors for you.

1.BenQ EW3270U 32"/80cm LED 3840 x 2160 Pixels

The BenQ EW3270U is a 32-inch LED monitor with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, providing stunning 4K UHD visuals. Its VA panel delivers rich colours and deep blacks, enhanced by HDR support for vibrant contrast. With a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, it offers smooth visuals for gaming and multimedia. Eye-care features like Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light help reduce eye strain during long sessions. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C ports, ensuring compatibility with various devices. Whether for content creation, gaming, or multimedia enjoyment, the BenQ EW3270U offers immersive visuals and thoughtful features to enhance your viewing experience.

Specifications of BenQ EW3270U 32" LED Monitor

Screen Size: 32 inches (80cm)

Panel Type: LED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K UHD)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

HDR Support: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution 4K display Limited refresh rate of 60Hz HDR support for vibrant visuals Not ideal for competitive gaming due to the refresh rate

2.LG 32" (80 CM) UltraGear™ QHD Monitor (2560 X 1440 Pixels:

The LG 32" UltraGear™ QHD Monitor offers a spacious 32-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels, also known as Quad HD (QHD). This monitor is designed with gaming in mind, featuring a high refresh rate and other gaming-centric features. With a fast response time and AMD FreeSync technology, it delivers smooth and tear-free gameplay, while the QHD resolution ensures sharp and detailed visuals. The monitor also boasts a sleek and modern design with slim bezels, enhancing the immersive viewing experience. Additionally, it offers versatile connectivity options, including HDMI and DisplayPort, making it compatible with a wide range of devices and setups.

Specifications of LG 32" UltraGear™ QHD Monitor

Screen Size: 32 inches (80 cm)

Panel Type: Not specified

Resolution: 2560 x 1440 Pixels (QHD)

Refresh Rate: 165Hz

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution QHD display Specific gaming features not specified UltraGear™ gaming features for enhanced gameplay HDR support not specified Customizable RGB lighting for personalized aesthetics Not specified connectivity options

3.ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32") (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels:

The Zebronics AC32FHD is a 32-inch LED curved monitor featuring a 75Hz refresh rate, offering a smoother viewing experience compared to standard 60Hz monitors. With a curvature of 1800R, it provides an immersive viewing experience, wrapping around your field of vision for enhanced engagement. The monitor boasts a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, ensuring crisp and detailed images for various applications such as gaming, multimedia, and productivity tasks. It features multiple connectivity options including HDMI and VGA ports, allowing you to easily connect to your devices.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved Monitor

Screen Size: 32 inches (81.28 cm)

Panel Type: LED Curved

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels (FHD)

Refresh Rate: 75Hz

HDR Support: Not specified

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Curved display for immersive viewing experience Lower resolution compared to other options Higher refresh rate (75Hz) for smoother motion Not specified HDR support Budget-friendly option Not specified connectivity options

4.Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) LCD M5 FHD Smart Monitor

The Samsung 32-inch (80cm) LCD M5 FHD Smart Monitor offers a versatile and immersive viewing experience. With a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, it delivers crisp and clear visuals for both work and entertainment. This smart monitor features built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing seamless access to streaming services, apps, and web browsing directly from the monitor. Its sleek and slim design enhances any workspace, while the adjustable stand enables customizable viewing angles for comfort. The monitor also supports Samsung DeX, enabling users to connect their mobile devices for a desktop-like experience. With features like built-in speakers and multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB ports, the Samsung M5 FHD Smart Monitor provides convenience and connectivity in one package.

Specifications of Samsung 32-Inch(80cm) LCD M5 FHD Smart Monitor

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 32 inches (80 cm)

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid FHD resolution for crisp and clear visuals Limited resolution compared to higher-end monitors Smart features for convenient streaming and connectivity May lack advanced gaming features and high refresh rates Samsung brand reliability and reputation Limited connectivity options

5.ViewSonic 32 Inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 Resolution IPS FreeSync Wide Monitor

The ViewSonic 32-inch Full HD monitor boasts a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, providing crisp and clear visuals for a variety of applications. Featuring an IPS panel, it offers wide viewing angles and accurate color reproduction, making it suitable for both work and entertainment purposes. With FreeSync technology, this monitor synchronizes the refresh rate with the graphics card, reducing screen tearing and stuttering for smoother gaming experiences. Its wide monitor design provides ample screen real estate for multitasking and immersive gaming. Whether you're working on creative projects, watching movies, or gaming, the ViewSonic 32-inch monitor delivers vibrant and immersive visuals to enhance your computing experience.

Specifications of ViewSonic 32 Inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 Resolution IPS FreeSync Wide Monitor

Brand: ViewSonic

Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 1. Full HD resolution for sharp and detailed images 1. Limited resolution compared to higher-resolution monitors 2. IPS panel for wide viewing angles and accurate colours 2. May not have high refresh rates for gaming 3. FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming experience 3. Limited gaming-specific features

6.FRONTECH 32 Inch PRO Series LED Gaming Monitor

The FRONTECH 32 Inch PRO Series LED Gaming Monitor is designed to elevate your gaming experience with its impressive features and immersive display. Boasting a large 32-inch screen size, it offers ample space for gaming and multimedia enjoyment. With Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, it delivers crisp and detailed visuals, while a high refresh rate ensures smooth and fluid gameplay. The monitor's slim and sleek design adds a touch of style to your gaming setup, while its adjustable stand allows for comfortable viewing angles. Additionally, it features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and VGA ports, for seamless connectivity with gaming consoles, PCs, and other devices.

Specifications of FRONTECH 32 Inch PRO Series LED Gaming Monitor

Brand: FRONTECH

Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 1. LED gaming monitor designed for gaming enthusiasts 1. Specific gaming features and performance may vary 2. Large 32-inch display for immersive gaming experiences 2. Limited information available about features and specifications 3. Pro series designation implies higher quality and features 3. Brand reputation and reliability may not be as established

7.ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32"(81.28 cm) 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor

The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ is a high-performance gaming monitor designed to deliver an immersive gaming experience. With a 32-inch (81.28 cm) display featuring 4K resolution and HDR support, visuals are stunningly detailed and vibrant. The monitor boasts an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and fluid gameplay, while Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology maintains high image quality even at high refresh rates. HDMI 2.1 connectivity enables compatibility with the latest gaming consoles and graphics cards, offering seamless connectivity.

Specifications of ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 32"(81.28 cm) 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor

Brand: ASUS ROG (Republic of Gamers)

Screen Size: 32 inches (81.28 cm)

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Connectivity: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Smart features with built-in Wi-Fi and streaming apps Limited resolution (Full HD) for a 32-inch monitor (Samsung) Wide viewing angles with IPS panel technology Lower resolution may not be ideal for professional work or content creation (ViewSonic) Gaming-specific features like low input lag and high refresh rate (FRONTECH) Limited brand reputation and support (FRONTECH)

Top three features

Product Name Screen Size Resolution Refresh Rate BenQ EW3270U 32"/80cm LED 32 inches 3840 x 2160 pixels 60Hz LG 32" UltraGear™ QHD Monitor 32 inches 2560 x 1440 Pixels 165Hz ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 32 inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75Hz Samsung 32-Inch LCD M5 FHD Smart Monitor 32 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz ViewSonic 32 Inch Full HD IPS FreeSync Wide Monitor 32 inches Full HD (1920 x 1080) 75 Hz FRONTECH 32 Inch PRO Series LED Gaming Monitor 32 inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75 Hz ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming 32 inches 3840 x 2160 pixels 144Hz

Best value for money

Among these options, the ViewSonic 32 Inch Full HD IPS FreeSync Wide Monitor stands out for its balance of features and affordability. With its Full HD resolution, IPS panel, and FreeSync technology, it offers excellent value for multimedia consumption, productivity, and casual gaming.

Best overall product

The ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ 4K HDR 144Hz DSC HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor emerges as the best overall product. Its combination of 4K UHD resolution, HDR support, high refresh rate, and gaming-specific features makes it ideal for immersive gaming experiences and demanding multimedia tasks.

How to find the best 32 inch monitor:

To find the best 32-inch monitor, consider the following factors:

Resolution: Determine the resolution that suits your needs, whether it's Full HD, QHD, or 4K UHD, based on your usage scenario and budget.

Determine the resolution that suits your needs, whether it's Full HD, QHD, or 4K UHD, based on your usage scenario and budget. Refresh Rate: Look for a monitor with a higher refresh rate if you're into gaming or fast-paced content consumption to ensure smoother motion and reduced motion blur.

Look for a monitor with a higher refresh rate if you're into gaming or fast-paced content consumption to ensure smoother motion and reduced motion blur. Panel Type: Consider the panel type (IPS, VA, or TN) for factors such as color accuracy, contrast ratio, and viewing angles, depending on your preferences and usage requirements.

Consider the panel type (IPS, VA, or TN) for factors such as color accuracy, contrast ratio, and viewing angles, depending on your preferences and usage requirements. Features: Evaluate additional features such as HDR support, gaming-specific technologies (e.g., AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync), connectivity options, and ergonomic design for enhanced usability and convenience.

Evaluate additional features such as HDR support, gaming-specific technologies (e.g., AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync), connectivity options, and ergonomic design for enhanced usability and convenience. Budget: Set a budget and prioritize features based on your requirements to find the best balance between performance and affordability.

