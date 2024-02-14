Valentines Day: Best monitors under 10000; Enjoy cosy movie nights together

The day of love has arrived and if you are still wondering what to give to your partner this Valentine’s Day, then a monitor could be an ideal option for you. Especially if your partner spends most of their time in front of the computer, playing games or watching movies, you can simply amplify their joy and show that you care for their choices by giving them monitors. A good monitor under ₹ 10000 ensures accurate colours and keep your eyes from feeling strained.(Pexels)

The best monitor for Valentine's Day is one that enhances your shared activities and experiences, whether it's gaming, watching movies, working on creative projects, or simply spending quality time together. Consider your shared interests and needs to find the perfect monitor that will make your Valentine's Day memorable.

Monitors come in various sizes, typically measured diagonally in inches. Before buying, consider how much space you have available on your desk and how close you'll be sitting to the screen. Common sizes range from 21 inches to 32 inches, with larger sizes providing more immersive experiences but potentially taking up more space.

Though the market for computers and its peripherals is huge and pricey, there still are some affordable options that will not burn a hole in your pocket. In case you are planning to buy a monitor for your partner, we have rounded the top 8 monitors under ₹10,000 that are high in looks and will not let you splurge as well.

1. HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor

B095381Z51

Enhance your partner’s digital lifestyle by gifting them the HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor. With its crisp Full HD resolution and 21.5-inch display, it provides vibrant visuals and immersive viewing experiences for movies, games, or work tasks. The slim design adds a touch of elegance to any desk or workspace, while the wide viewing angles ensure comfortable viewing from various positions. Whether your partner enjoys gaming, streaming, or productivity tasks, this monitor offers versatility and performance. Its sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to any setup, perfect for showing your affection on Valentine's Day.

Specifications of HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor:

Brand: HP

Screen Size: 21.5 Inches

Display Resolution:1920 x 1080 Pixels

Special Feature: Anti Glare Display, Always-on blue light filter,

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp Full HD resolution Smaller screen size may not be ideal for some Wide viewing angles Limited ergonomic adjustments Sleek and modern design No built-in speakers Energy-efficient Limited connectivity options (e.g., lacking USB ports) Affordable price

2. Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor

B0C4YMKNNZ

Yet another gift for Valentine’s Day could be the Samsung 24-Inch FHD Curved LED Monitor, combining immersive visuals with comfort for extended viewing sessions. With its 1800R curvature, the monitor wraps around your field of vision, providing a more engaging and immersive experience for gaming, movie watching, or productivity tasks. The Full HD resolution ensures crisp and clear image quality, while the 75Hz refresh rate offers smooth motion and responsiveness, ideal for gaming and multimedia content. Whether your loved one enjoys gaming, watching movies, or working on creative projects, this monitor enhances their experience with its immersive design and high-quality visuals. Its sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to any workspace or gaming setup, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for Valentine's Day.

Specifications of Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor:

Brand: Samsung

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Special Feature: Curved, Flicker-Free

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive Curved Display Limited Refresh Rate (75 Hz) Full HD Resolution (1920 x 1080) Slightly Smaller Screen Size (24 inches) High Contrast Ratio Limited Connectivity (e.g., fewer ports) Wide Viewing Angles Curved Design Might Not Appeal to Everyone Eye-Care Features (e.g., Flicker-Free) Potential for Screen Glare in Certain Settings

3. LG Electronics 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor

B08J5Y9ZSV

If you are looking for a monitor with anti-glare coating to prevent your partner’s eyes from straining, then LG Electronics 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor could be your ideal pick. With a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, it delivers crisp and clear visuals, perfect for watching movies, gaming, or working on projects together. The IPS panel ensures accurate colors and wide viewing angles, making it ideal for sharing content with your loved one. Its sleek design adds a touch of elegance to any space, while features like Reader Mode and Flicker Safe technology help reduce eye strain during extended use. Whether you're enjoying a romantic movie night or collaborating on creative projects, this LG monitor provides immersive visuals and comfortable viewing, making it a thoughtful and practical gift for Valentine's Day.

Specifications of LG Electronics 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor:

Brand: LG

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Special Feature: Anti-Glare Coating, Wall Mountable, Frameless, Flicker-Free, Built-In Speakers

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant and accurate colours thanks to IPS panel technology May not have as fast response time as some gaming monitors Wide viewing angles for better visibility from different positions May lack advanced gaming features like high refresh rates or adaptive sync Full HD resolution for crisp and detailed visuals Higher price compared to budget-oriented monitors Sleek design with slim bezels for a modern look

4. ZEBRONICS A24FHD LED Monitor

B09X3C3JXP

The Zebronics A24FHD LED Monitor is yet another thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for your loved one who enjoys immersive multimedia experiences or needs a reliable monitor for work or entertainment. With its 24-inch Full HD display, this monitor delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colours, perfect for watching movies, playing games, or browsing photos together. The slim design and narrow bezels add a touch of elegance to any desk setup, while the LED backlighting ensures energy efficiency and reduced eye strain during extended use. Whether you're enjoying a romantic movie night or working on creative projects side by side, the Zebronics A24FHD LED Monitor provides an immersive viewing experience that you both can enjoy.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS A24FHD LED Monitor:

Brand: Zebronics

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Special Feature: Built-In Speakers

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Crisp Full HD resolution Limited connectivity options (e.g., lacks USB ports) Spacious 24-inch display No adjustable stand for ergonomic positioning Built in speakers Average colour accuracy and viewing angles

5. Dell -Se2422H (60 cm) Fhd Monitor

B095721RV6

The Dell SE2422H is a fantastic choice for Valentine's Day, offering a 24-inch Full HD display that's perfect for both work and entertainment. With its slim design and narrow bezels, it provides an immersive viewing experience, whether you're watching movies together or enjoying a romantic video call. The IPS panel ensures vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, ideal for sharing content with your loved one. Its flicker-free technology and Comfort View feature reduce eye strain, allowing you to spend more quality time together without discomfort. With versatile connectivity options including HDMI and VGA ports, you can easily connect your devices for seamless integration. Surprise your Valentine with the Dell SE2422H monitor, and enjoy a memorable and immersive experience together.

Specifications of Dell -Se2422H (60 cm) Fhd Monitor:

Brand: Dell

Screen Size: 24 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Special Feature: Adaptive Sync, Flicker-Free

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Full HD resolution for sharp visuals Limited connectivity options (e.g., lacks USB ports) 24-inch screen size for ample viewing area Stand may have limited adjustability (e.g., tilt-only) Wide viewing angles for comfortable viewing Average colour accuracy compared to higher-end models

6. BenQ GW2283, 22 inch (55 cm) 1920x1080 Pixels IPS, Full HD Bezel-Less Monitor

B07LDH32ZP

Surprise your partner with the BenQ GW2283, 22 inch (55 cm) 1920x1080 Pixels IPS, Full HD Bezel-Less Monitor this Valentine’s Day for its sleek design and high-quality display. With a 22-inch IPS panel and Full HD resolution, it delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colours, ideal for watching movies or working on creative projects together. The bezel-less design provides an immersive viewing experience, making it perfect for sharing romantic moments. Its wide viewing angles ensure that both you and your loved one can enjoy clear visuals from any angle. Whether you're cuddling up for a movie night or working side by side on a project, this monitor enhances your shared experiences. Plus, its flicker-free technology and low blue light mode help reduce eye strain, allowing you to spend more quality time together.

Specifications of BenQ GW2283, 22 inch (55 cm) 1920x1080 Pixels IPS, Full HD Bezel-Less Monitor:

Brand: BenQ

Screen Size: 22 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 X 1080 (HD) Pixels

Special Feature:Anti-Glare with Proprietary Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light and Flicker-free technology

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Bezel-less design enhances aesthetics Smaller screen size may not suit everyone IPS panel for wide viewing angles Limited adjustability in stand Full HD resolution for sharp visuals No built-in speakers Eye-care technology reduces eye strain Lack of height adjustment Slim and sleek profile Limited connectivity options (e.g., no HDMI)

7. Lenovo - D19-10, 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) 1366 X 768 Pixels Led Hd Monitor

B07XX24XWD

Choose Lenovo - D19-10, 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) 1366 X 768 Pixels Led HD Monitor as an ideal Valentine’s Day gift for your partner. It is a compact and affordable monitor perfect for Valentine's Day. With its 18.5-inch display and 1366 x 768 resolution, it offers crisp visuals for everyday tasks like web browsing, streaming, and basic productivity. Its LED HD display provides bright and vibrant colours, while the slim design adds a touch of elegance to any workspace. Whether you're watching movies together, playing casual games, or simply enjoying each other's company, this monitor ensures a comfortable viewing experience with its adjustable tilt stand.

Specifications of Lenovo - D19-10, 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) 1366 X 768 Pixels Led Hd Monitor:

Brand: Lenovo

Screen Size: 18.5 Inches

Display Resolution:1366 x 768 (HD) Pixels

Special Feature: Height Adjustment, Pivot Adjustment, Blue Light Filter, Swivel Adjustment

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Lower resolution (1366 x 768 pixels) Compact size Limited connectivity options Energy-efficient Narrow viewing angles

8. Acer HA270 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels

B07JD7GKJP

The Acer HA270 27-inch monitor with its Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels makes for a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. Its generous screen size and crisp display provide an immersive viewing experience, ideal for enjoying movies, games, or photos together. The slim bezel design adds a touch of elegance to any workspace or entertainment setup, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the monitor. With features like Acer's BlueLightShield and Flicker-less technology, it ensures comfortable viewing for extended periods, making it perfect for spending quality time together. Whether it's cozying up for a movie night or sharing a gaming session, the Acer HA270 monitor adds a touch of sophistication and enjoyment to your Valentine's Day celebrations.

Specifications of Acer HA270 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels:

Brand: Acer

Screen Size: 27 Inches

Display Resolution: 1920 X 1080 (FHD) Pixels

Special Feature: Blue Light Filter, Frameless, Tilt Adjustment, Flicker-Free, Built-In Speakers

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 27-inch display Full HD resolution may seem low for some users Immersive viewing experience TN panel may have narrower viewing angles Slim bezel design for modern look Limited connectivity options (no USB-C ports) AMD FreeSync technology for gaming May not have as accurate colour reproduction as IPS panels Affordable price point

Top 3 features for you

Monitors Screen Size Display Resolution Refresh Rate HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor 21.5 Inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75Hz Samsung 24-Inch(59.8cm) FHD, 75 Hz, 1800R Curved 1,920 X 1,080 LED Monitor 24 Inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75Hz LG Electronics 60 cm/24 inches Full HD IPS 1920 x 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor 24 Inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75Hz ZEBRONICS A24FHD LED Monitor 24 Inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75Hz Dell -Se2422H (60 cm) Fhd Monitor 24 Inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75Hz BenQ GW2283, 22 inch (55 cm) 1920x1080 Pixels IPS, Full HD Bezel-Less Monitor 22 Inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 60Hz Lenovo - D19-10, 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) 1366 X 768 Pixels Led Hd Monitor 18.5 Inches 1366 X 768 Pixels 60Hz Acer HA270 27 Inch (68.58 Cm) 1920 X 1080 Pixels 27 Inches 1920 x 1080 Pixels 75Hz

Best value for money

The Zebronics A24FHD LED Monitor stands as the best value for money monitor. With its 24-inch Full HD display, it delivers crisp visuals and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience. Whether for work or entertainment, this monitor offers reliable performance and versatile connectivity options. The LED backlighting ensures energy efficiency and reduced eye strain during extended use.

Best overall product

HP M22f 21.5-inches, 54.6 cm, FHD Monitor stands out as the best overall monitor from the list above. With its crisp Full HD resolution and slim design, it offers vibrant visuals and adds elegance to any workspace. Wide viewing angles ensure comfortable viewing, whether for gaming, streaming, or productivity tasks. It's always-on blue light filter also keeps your eyes safe and secured.

How to select a monitor for your Valentine

To buy a monitor, consider your specific needs and preferences such as screen size, resolution, panel type, refresh rate, and connectivity options. Research different models online, read reviews, and compare prices to find the best option within your budget. Determine whether you need features like gaming-specific technologies, colour accuracy for creative work, or productivity-enhancing features like ultrawide aspect ratios.

