Best CCTV camera set of 4 for first time buyers looking for easy-to-use surveillance and reliable home security
Keep an eye on what matters with an easy to use surveillance setup that includes the best CCTV camera set of 4 with night vision motion alerts and remote access
Our Pick
Best CCTV camera
5 MP Camera System
Motion alert camera
Affordable CCTV cameras
Bullet dome camera
IP camera system
Indoor Outdoor DVR
Motion audio cameras
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best CCTV cameraCP Plus H.265, 2.4 MP Guard+ Colorful View in Dark 4 Camera Combo Kit with (4Ch DVR, 2 Dome 2 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic & Connectors) CCTV Security Camera Set View Details
|
₹12,340
|
|
|
5 MP Camera SystemJK Vision 5MP CCTV IP Camera Full Set, 4 Dome, 5 Channel NVR, 4 Port POE, 1TB Hard Disk, Cat6 Cable, 8 RJ45 Connector View Details
|
₹14,583
|
|
|
Motion alert cameraCP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 4 Outdoor Cameras [Built-in Audio MIC + Motion Detection] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, HDMI+BNC/DC Set, White View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Affordable CCTV camerasDahua 2MP HD CCTV Camera Full Set, 4 Bullet, 4 Channel DVR, 4 Channel JK Vision Power Supply, 1TB Hard Disk, 90 Meter Cable, BNC/DC Connector View Details
|
₹10,517
|
|
|
Bullet dome cameraCP PLUS 2.4 Megapixel, H.265+, 4 Camera Combo Kit with 4Ch DVR, 1 Dome 3 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic and Connectors Wired Full HD CCTV Security Camera Set View Details
|
₹10,314
|
|
|
IP camera systemQIDOTS 4 Channel 4K 8MP IP 2Pc Bullet + 2Pc Dome Security Camera Full Combo Set ColourVu Dual Mode with One Way Audio with10CH 4K NVR Kits & 1TB HDD, 4-Port POE Switch IP CCTV Camera Kits View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
CP PLUS 4 channel DVR with 2MP 2x OUTDOOR & 2x INDOOR, Built-in Audio Mic, Dual Light Color Night Vision wired CCTV Cameras, Motion Detection, 4 Channel SMPS, 70 Meters Cable, 1TB HDD, Required BNC/DC View Details
|
₹11,786
|
|
|
Indoor Outdoor DVRCP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 2 Outdoor and 2 Indoor Cameras [BUILT-in AUDIO MIC + MOTION DETECTION] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, USEWELL HDMI+BNC/DC Set, WHITE View Details
|
₹10,548
|
|
|
Motion audio camerasCP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 4X 5 MP Outdoor Cameras, Built-in Audio Mic, Motion Detection, 1TB HDD, 4 Ch SMPS, CCTV Cables, HDMI+BNC/DC Set - White View Details
|
₹13,401
|
|
|
CP PLUS Combo Kit with 4 Channel DVR, 2.4MP 4 Dome Cameras, 2TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Connectors Full HD Wired CCTV Security Camera Set View Details
|
₹11,851
|
|
Keeping watch over your home or small business shouldn’t be complicated. The best CCTV camera set of 4 can help you cover important spots like your main gate, driveway, or hallway without needing a team of technicians. Many of these sets connect with your phone, so you can check in anytime. It’s a simple way to feel more in control of your surroundings.
After going through many options, we focused on camera sets that work well for everyday users. They’re easy enough for most people to install and hold up through daily use. This guide is here to walk you through the best CCTV camera set of 4 that does the job clearly, quietly, and without making things more difficult than they need to be.
Keep a closer watch on your property with the best CCTV camera set of 4 which is the CP Plus Guard Combo Kit. It features 2.4 MP resolution, colourful view in dark for night vision, and H.265 compression to save storage. Two dome and two bullet cameras offer wide coverage, with audio support via built-in mic and storage on a 1TB HDD.
The kit includes 4 channel DVR, cameras, power supply, connectors, and 90 metre cable for quick setup, making it ideal for home or shop security.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crisp daytime and night-time footage in colour
Covers all angles with dome and bullet mix
Reasons to avoid
Limited to 4 channels; not expandable
No remote app access mentioned
CP Plus H.265, 2.4 MP Guard+ Colorful View in Dark 4 Camera Combo Kit with (4Ch DVR, 2 Dome 2 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic & Connectors) CCTV Security Camera Set
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
“Works well, is easy to install and the colour night vision is helpful.”
Why choose this product?
It captures clear visuals even in low light using a colourful view in dark.
Built for clear surveillance in high detail, this is one of the best CCTV camera sets of 4 available for those who want IP security without the clutter. The JK Vision 5MP kit includes four dome cameras paired with a 5 channel NVR and 4 port POE, which means video and power run through a single Cat6 cable.
The set also includes eight RJ45 connectors and offers smooth setup using POE technology. Known for its strong build and consistent feed, it’s reliable for small commercial spaces looking to stay secure.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High clarity 5MP footage
POE support reduces cable clutter
1TB storage good for extended recording
Complete set with connectors included
Reasons to avoid
Limited to 4 POE ports
No audio mic included
JK Vision 5MP CCTV IP Camera Full Set, 4 Dome, 5 Channel NVR, 4 Port POE, 1TB Hard Disk, Cat6 Cable, 8 RJ45 Connector
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Clear video quality, quick setup, and all components work well.
Why choose this product?
Delivers sharp 5MP footage with POE setup and comes as a complete kit.
Designed for everyday security needs, this Full HD setup is the best CCTV camera set of 4 for those who need outdoor coverage with sound. CP Plus brings four 2.4 MP cameras with built-in audio mic and motion detection, backed by a 4 channel DVR and 1 TB hard drive.
The cameras deliver consistent clarity, and motion alerts keep you informed of any activity in your surroundings. With audio capture and smart motion sensing, it adds both eyes and ears to your home or shop setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in mic for audio surveillance
Motion detection for real-time alerts
Full HD clarity for outdoor monitoring
Comes with all installation parts
Reasons to avoid
No remote app access mentioned
Cameras may not support low-light colour view
CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 4 Outdoor Cameras [Built-in Audio MIC + Motion Detection] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, HDMI+BNC/DC Set, White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Crisp footage, audio works well, and is easy to set up.
Why choose this product?
It gives Full HD video and audio coverage with motion alerts.
For those who want clear daily surveillance without too many extras, this Dahua 2MP CCTV set fits well. It includes four bullet cameras, a 4 channel DVR, and a 1TB hard drive for recording.
The video quality is sharp enough for monitoring outdoor spaces like gates or storefronts. It's counted among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple and effective security.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Straightforward setup with included parts
2MP clarity works well for basic coverage
Enough cable length for flexible placement
Reliable DVR and power unit
Reasons to avoid
No night colour view or mic
No smart features like motion alerts
Dahua 2MP HD CCTV Camera Full Set, 4 Bullet, 4 Channel DVR, 4 Channel JK Vision Power Supply, 1TB Hard Disk, 90 Meter Cable, BNC/DC Connector
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good basic system, easy to set up and covers all angles.
Why choose this product?
It covers daily needs with essential tools in one package.
Built for daily home or shop security, this CP Plus kit comes with one dome and three bullet cameras, supported by a 4 channel DVR and 1TB hard drive. It features 2.4 megapixel clarity and H.265 plus video compression for longer recording.
With full HD video and a mix of camera types, it covers multiple angles well. It stands out as the best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple wired installation and sound monitoring.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Audio mic adds sound coverage
Includes both dome and bullet views
Long recording with H.265 plus
Easy plug and play wired setup
Reasons to avoid
No smart motion alerts
Limited remote viewing details
CP PLUS 2.4 Megapixel, H.265+, 4 Camera Combo Kit with 4Ch DVR, 1 Dome 3 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic and Connectors Wired Full HD CCTV Security Camera Set
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Clear video, smooth setup, and sound capture is useful.
Why choose this product?
It offers mixed camera coverage with all essentials included for a complete 4 camera setup.
QIDOTS offers a complete setup for those who want crisp footage with wider coverage. This combo includes two bullet and two dome cameras, a 10 channel 4K NVR, and a 4 port POE switch, paired with a 1TB hard drive.
With 8MP clarity, Colour Vu dual mode for low light, and one way audio, it’s suited for both shopfronts and indoor entry points. It’s a strong option among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for those needing 4K clarity and easy installation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K video for detailed footage
ColourVu mode for better low-light view
Mixed dome and bullet cameras
Reasons to avoid
Only one way audio
May be more than needed for basic users
QIDOTS 4 Channel 4K 8MP IP 2Pc Bullet + 2Pc Dome Security Camera Full Combo Set ColourVu Dual Mode with One Way Audio with10CH 4K NVR Kits & 1TB HDD, 4-Port POE Switch IP CCTV Camera Kits
What are buyers saying on amazon?
Picture quality is sharp and setup is simple with POE.
Why choose this product?
It offers 4K clarity with ColourVu night view and comes ready with bullet and dome cameras.
This CP PLUS CCTV combo offers a simple setup with two outdoor and two indoor 2MP cameras. It includes a 4 channel DVR, dual light night vision, motion detection, and built-in audio mic. With 70 metres of cable, 1TB HDD, BNC and DC connectors, and 4 channel SMPS, everything needed is in the box.
The mix of indoor and outdoor cameras adds balance for full property coverage. It stands as a reliable pick among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for basic wired security.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Indoor and outdoor mix covers all zones
Audio mic and motion detection add detail
Reasons to avoid
No mobile viewing app mentioned
Cable length might be short for bigger areas
CP PLUS 4 channel DVR with 2MP 2x OUTDOOR & 2x INDOOR, Built-in Audio Mic, Dual Light Color Night Vision wired CCTV Cameras, Motion Detection, 4 Channel SMPS, 70 Meters Cable, 1TB HDD, Required BNC/DC
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Easy to install, decent clarity, works well for small setups.
Why choose this product?
It gives a mix of indoor and outdoor views with sound and night detail.
This CP Plus CCTV set is made for those who need both indoor and outdoor coverage with basic audio and motion support. It includes two 2.4 MP indoor cameras, two outdoor cameras, a 4 channel Full HD DVR, and a 1TB hard drive for everyday recording.
It’s a ready setup that fits well into the list of best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple home or shop security.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Indoor and outdoor camera coverage
Built-in mic and motion alerts included
Reasons to avoid
No mobile viewing or app control
2.4 MP may not suit large spaces
CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 2 Outdoor and 2 Indoor Cameras [BUILT-in AUDIO MIC + MOTION DETECTION] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, USEWELL HDMI+BNC/DC Set, WHITE
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Video quality is good and installation is simple.
Why choose this product?
It covers indoor and outdoor areas with audio and motion and comes ready for full setup.
Made for outdoor coverage with clear visuals, this CP Plus full HD set includes four 5MP cameras, a 4 channel DVR, and a 1TB hard disk. The cameras come with built-in audio mic and motion detection, giving you both visual and sound support for routine monitoring.
With high clarity and smart detection features, this setup fits well into the best CCTV camera set of 4 categories for outdoor security.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High clarity with 5MP outdoor cameras
Built-in mic adds audio support
Motion detection adds extra alert layer
Reasons to avoid
No remote viewing app mentioned
Outdoor only, no indoor camera mix
CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 4X 5 MP Outdoor Cameras, Built-in Audio Mic, Motion Detection, 1TB HDD, 4 Ch SMPS, CCTV Cables, HDMI+BNC/DC Set - White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Strong video quality and easy to connect with included parts.
Why choose this product?
It provides clear 5MP outdoor coverage with audio and motion support, packed with all setup essentials.
For those who need steady indoor surveillance, this CP Plus Combo Kit offers four 2.4MP dome cameras with full HD recording. Paired with a 4 channel DVR and a 2TB hard drive, it’s designed to handle continuous video capture in shops, offices, or homes.
It also includes a 90 metre cable, power supply, and all required connectors. This setup fits well among the best CCTV camera set of 4 designed for indoor coverage.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Full kit with dome cameras for indoor monitoring
2TB hard drive allows longer video storage
Reasons to avoid
No audio mic or smart features
Not suitable for outdoor use
CP PLUS Combo Kit with 4 Channel DVR, 2.4MP 4 Dome Cameras, 2TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Connectors Full HD Wired CCTV Security Camera Set
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Easy to install and video quality is good for indoor use.
Why choose this product?
Built for indoor use, it delivers stable video and comes complete with storage, cables, and connectors.
Is a wired CCTV camera set of 4 better than a wireless one?
Wired setups are more stable and don’t depend on Wi-Fi strength, which means you get consistent recording without interruptions. They’re ideal if you want a long-term security setup without worrying about signal drops or battery charging.
Does the camera resolution matter in a CCTV camera set of 4?
Yes, resolution affects how much detail you can see. A 2MP camera works for general views, but if you want sharper video, especially for identifying faces or small movements, a 5MP or 8MP setup is more useful.
Can I mix dome and bullet cameras in a CCTV camera set of 4?
Dome cameras are usually better indoors since they blend into ceilings and offer wider angles. Bullet cameras work well outdoors as they focus on one direction and are easier to point at gates or driveways.
How long will a 1TB hard disk last with a CCTV camera set of 4?
With medium settings, it can record about 10 to 15 days of continuous footage. If you use motion detection or lower the video quality slightly, you can stretch it further. For longer storage needs, go for 2TB.
Factors to consider when purchasing the best CCTV camera set of 4:
- Resolution matters: Choose at least 5MP for clear, detailed footage. This is important for identifying faces, license plates, or any critical detail in the frame.
- Camera configuration: Bullet cameras work well outdoors for focused views while dome cameras are better suited for indoor spaces with wide-angle coverage.
- Night vision capabilities: Look for dual light or Colour Vu technology if you want usable colour footage even in low-light conditions.
- Storage requirements: A 1TB hard drive is suitable for short-term recording. For longer backups or higher quality video, consider a 2TB option.
- Audio integration: Built-in microphones add audio to your footage which can be useful in shops, entrances, or office settings.
- Motion detection: Systems with motion detection help manage storage better and notify you of any unexpected activity.
- Power delivery: POE setups are cleaner and easier to install since they use one cable for power and video. DVR systems need separate wiring for both.
- Remote viewing support: Make sure the system allows access via mobile apps or desktop software so you can monitor your space anytime.
- Complete package: Check that the kit includes DVR, cameras, power supply, cables, connectors, and storage so you don’t need extra purchases.
Top 3 features of the best CCTV camera set of 4:
|Best CCTV cameras set of 4
|Camera Resolution
|Storage
|Special Features
|CP Plus H.265, 2.4 MP Guard+ Colourful View in Dark 4 Camera Combo Kit
|2.4 MP
|1TB HDD
|H.265, Colourful Night Vision
|JK Vision 5MP CCTV IP Camera Full Set
|5 MP
|1TB HDD
|IP Camera, POE, 1 Bullet + 3 Dome
|CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 4 Outdoor Cameras
|2.4 MP
|1TB HDD
|Full HD, Outdoor Setup
|Dahua 2MP HD CCTV Camera Full Set of 4
|2 MP
|1TB HDD
|Built-in Audio, Night Vision
|CP PLUS 2.4 Megapixel, H.265+, 4 Camera Combo Kit with 4Ch DVR
|2.4 MP
|1TB HDD
|H.265+, Combo Kit
|QIDOTS 4 Channel 4K 8MP IP 2Pc Bullet + 2Pc Dome Security Camera Full Combo Set
|8 MP
|1TB HDD
|4K Resolution, Bullet + Dome, One-Way Audio
|CP PLUS 4 channel DVR with 2MP 2x OUTDOOR & 2x INDOOR
|2 MP
|1TB HDD
|Mixed Camera Setup
|CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 2 Outdoor and 2 Indoor Cameras
|2.4 MP
|1TB HDD
|Indoor + Outdoor Coverage
|CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 4X 5 MP Outdoor Cameras
|5 MP
|1TB HDD
|Outdoor 5MP Cameras
|CP PLUS Combo Kit with 4 Channel DVR, 2.4MP 4 Dome Cameras
|2.4 MP
|2TB HDD
|Full Dome Camera Setup
Similar stories for you:
How to choose the best outdoor security camera: Essential tips for selecting the perfect home security system
Best home security camera: Add an extra layer of security for your loved ones with our top 8 picks
Best CCTV cameras: Top 10 picks that will keep your home and office safe and secured
Best outdoor security cameras for your home in 2024: Top 10 picks to keep you and your family safe
Best Wi-Fi security cameras for home surveillance: Choose from top-rated options
FAQs on the best CCTV cameras set of 4
- What is the ideal resolution for the best CCTV camera set of 4?
A 5MP resolution offers clearer video quality, making it ideal for both home and shop use.
- Can I mix dome and bullet cameras in a CCTV camera set of 4?
Yes, the best CCTV camera set of 4 often includes a mix for better indoor and outdoor coverage.
- How long will a 1TB hard disk last in a CCTV camera set of 4?
It typically records 10 to 15 days of footage, depending on settings and resolution.
- Does the best CCTV camera set of 4 come with night vision?
Most sets include IR or dual-light night vision for low-light surveillance.
- Can I access footage remotely from my CCTV camera set of 4?
Many of the best CCTV camera sets of 4 options support remote access via mobile or desktop apps.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.