Best CCTV camera set of 4 for first time buyers looking for easy-to-use surveillance and reliable home security

Keeping watch over your home or small business shouldn’t be complicated. The best CCTV camera set of 4 can help you cover important spots like your main gate, driveway, or hallway without needing a team of technicians. Many of these sets connect with your phone, so you can check in anytime. It’s a simple way to feel more in control of your surroundings. Protect what matters most with the best CCTV camera set of 4 made for easy home security.

After going through many options, we focused on camera sets that work well for everyday users. They’re easy enough for most people to install and hold up through daily use. This guide is here to walk you through the best CCTV camera set of 4 that does the job clearly, quietly, and without making things more difficult than they need to be.

Loading Suggestions...

Keep a closer watch on your property with the best CCTV camera set of 4 which is the CP Plus Guard Combo Kit. It features 2.4 MP resolution, colourful view in dark for night vision, and H.265 compression to save storage. Two dome and two bullet cameras offer wide coverage, with audio support via built-in mic and storage on a 1TB HDD.

The kit includes 4 channel DVR, cameras, power supply, connectors, and 90 metre cable for quick setup, making it ideal for home or shop security.

Specifications Camera Resolution 2.4 MP Technology H.265+ Compression Camera Types 2 Dome + 2 Bullet View Colourful View in Dark Storage 1TB HDD DVR Channels 4-Channel DVR Audio Built-in Mic Reasons to buy Crisp daytime and night-time footage in colour Covers all angles with dome and bullet mix Reasons to avoid Limited to 4 channels; not expandable No remote app access mentioned Click Here to Buy CP Plus H.265, 2.4 MP Guard+ Colorful View in Dark 4 Camera Combo Kit with (4Ch DVR, 2 Dome 2 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic & Connectors) CCTV Security Camera Set

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

“Works well, is easy to install and the colour night vision is helpful.”

Why choose this product?

It captures clear visuals even in low light using a colourful view in dark.

Loading Suggestions...

Built for clear surveillance in high detail, this is one of the best CCTV camera sets of 4 available for those who want IP security without the clutter. The JK Vision 5MP kit includes four dome cameras paired with a 5 channel NVR and 4 port POE, which means video and power run through a single Cat6 cable.

The set also includes eight RJ45 connectors and offers smooth setup using POE technology. Known for its strong build and consistent feed, it’s reliable for small commercial spaces looking to stay secure.

Specifications Camera Resolution 5MP Camera Type 4 Dome IP Cameras NVR 5 Channel Network Video Recorder POE 4 Port POE Support Cable Cat6 Cable Storage 1TB Hard Disk Connectors 8 RJ45 Camera Technology IP-based Reasons to buy High clarity 5MP footage POE support reduces cable clutter 1TB storage good for extended recording Complete set with connectors included Reasons to avoid Limited to 4 POE ports No audio mic included Click Here to Buy JK Vision 5MP CCTV IP Camera Full Set, 4 Dome, 5 Channel NVR, 4 Port POE, 1TB Hard Disk, Cat6 Cable, 8 RJ45 Connector

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear video quality, quick setup, and all components work well.

Why choose this product?

Delivers sharp 5MP footage with POE setup and comes as a complete kit.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for everyday security needs, this Full HD setup is the best CCTV camera set of 4 for those who need outdoor coverage with sound. CP Plus brings four 2.4 MP cameras with built-in audio mic and motion detection, backed by a 4 channel DVR and 1 TB hard drive.

The cameras deliver consistent clarity, and motion alerts keep you informed of any activity in your surroundings. With audio capture and smart motion sensing, it adds both eyes and ears to your home or shop setup.

Specifications Camera Resolution 2.4 MP Camera Type 4 Outdoor Cameras DVR 4 Channel Full HD DVR Audio Built-in Microphone Motion Detection Enabled Reasons to buy Built-in mic for audio surveillance Motion detection for real-time alerts Full HD clarity for outdoor monitoring Comes with all installation parts Reasons to avoid No remote app access mentioned Cameras may not support low-light colour view Click Here to Buy CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 4 Outdoor Cameras [Built-in Audio MIC + Motion Detection] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, HDMI+BNC/DC Set, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Crisp footage, audio works well, and is easy to set up.

Why choose this product?

It gives Full HD video and audio coverage with motion alerts.

Loading Suggestions...

For those who want clear daily surveillance without too many extras, this Dahua 2MP CCTV set fits well. It includes four bullet cameras, a 4 channel DVR, and a 1TB hard drive for recording.

The video quality is sharp enough for monitoring outdoor spaces like gates or storefronts. It's counted among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple and effective security.

Specifications Camera Resolution 2MP Camera Type 4 Bullet Cameras DVR 4 Channel DVR Power Supply 4 Channel JK Vision Cable 90 Metre CCTV Cable Connectors BNC and DC Reasons to buy Straightforward setup with included parts 2MP clarity works well for basic coverage Enough cable length for flexible placement Reliable DVR and power unit Reasons to avoid No night colour view or mic No smart features like motion alerts Click Here to Buy Dahua 2MP HD CCTV Camera Full Set, 4 Bullet, 4 Channel DVR, 4 Channel JK Vision Power Supply, 1TB Hard Disk, 90 Meter Cable, BNC/DC Connector

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good basic system, easy to set up and covers all angles.

Why choose this product?

It covers daily needs with essential tools in one package.

Loading Suggestions...

Built for daily home or shop security, this CP Plus kit comes with one dome and three bullet cameras, supported by a 4 channel DVR and 1TB hard drive. It features 2.4 megapixel clarity and H.265 plus video compression for longer recording.

With full HD video and a mix of camera types, it covers multiple angles well. It stands out as the best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple wired installation and sound monitoring.

Specifications Camera Resolution 2.4 MP Compression H.265 plus Camera Type 1 Dome, 3 Bullet DVR 4 Channel DVR Audio Built-in Mic Storage 1TB HDD Cable 90 Metre Power Power Supply with Connectors Reasons to buy Audio mic adds sound coverage Includes both dome and bullet views Long recording with H.265 plus Easy plug and play wired setup Reasons to avoid No smart motion alerts Limited remote viewing details Click Here to Buy CP PLUS 2.4 Megapixel, H.265+, 4 Camera Combo Kit with 4Ch DVR, 1 Dome 3 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic and Connectors Wired Full HD CCTV Security Camera Set

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear video, smooth setup, and sound capture is useful.

Why choose this product?

It offers mixed camera coverage with all essentials included for a complete 4 camera setup.

Loading Suggestions...

QIDOTS offers a complete setup for those who want crisp footage with wider coverage. This combo includes two bullet and two dome cameras, a 10 channel 4K NVR, and a 4 port POE switch, paired with a 1TB hard drive.

With 8MP clarity, Colour Vu dual mode for low light, and one way audio, it’s suited for both shopfronts and indoor entry points. It’s a strong option among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for those needing 4K clarity and easy installation.

Specifications Camera Resolution 8MP 4K Camera Type 2 Bullet, 2 Dome NVR 10 Channel 4K NVR Audio One Way Audio Power 4 Port POE Switch View Mode ColourVu Dual Mode Reasons to buy 4K video for detailed footage ColourVu mode for better low-light view Mixed dome and bullet cameras Reasons to avoid Only one way audio May be more than needed for basic users Click Here to Buy QIDOTS 4 Channel 4K 8MP IP 2Pc Bullet + 2Pc Dome Security Camera Full Combo Set ColourVu Dual Mode with One Way Audio with10CH 4K NVR Kits & 1TB HDD, 4-Port POE Switch IP CCTV Camera Kits

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Picture quality is sharp and setup is simple with POE.

Why choose this product?

It offers 4K clarity with ColourVu night view and comes ready with bullet and dome cameras.

Loading Suggestions...

This CP PLUS CCTV combo offers a simple setup with two outdoor and two indoor 2MP cameras. It includes a 4 channel DVR, dual light night vision, motion detection, and built-in audio mic. With 70 metres of cable, 1TB HDD, BNC and DC connectors, and 4 channel SMPS, everything needed is in the box.

The mix of indoor and outdoor cameras adds balance for full property coverage. It stands as a reliable pick among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for basic wired security.

Specifications Camera Resolution 2MP Camera Type 2 Indoor, 2 Outdoor DVR 4 Channel Audio Built-in Mic Night Vision Dual Light Detection Motion Enabled Reasons to buy Indoor and outdoor mix covers all zones Audio mic and motion detection add detail Reasons to avoid No mobile viewing app mentioned Cable length might be short for bigger areas Click Here to Buy CP PLUS 4 channel DVR with 2MP 2x OUTDOOR & 2x INDOOR, Built-in Audio Mic, Dual Light Color Night Vision wired CCTV Cameras, Motion Detection, 4 Channel SMPS, 70 Meters Cable, 1TB HDD, Required BNC/DC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to install, decent clarity, works well for small setups.

Why choose this product?

It gives a mix of indoor and outdoor views with sound and night detail.

Loading Suggestions...

This CP Plus CCTV set is made for those who need both indoor and outdoor coverage with basic audio and motion support. It includes two 2.4 MP indoor cameras, two outdoor cameras, a 4 channel Full HD DVR, and a 1TB hard drive for everyday recording.

It’s a ready setup that fits well into the list of best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple home or shop security.

Specifications Camera Resolution 2.4 MP Camera Type 2 Indoor, 2 Outdoor DVR 4 Channel Full HD Audio Built-in Microphone Motion Detection Supported Power Supply 4 Channel SMPS Reasons to buy Indoor and outdoor camera coverage Built-in mic and motion alerts included Reasons to avoid No mobile viewing or app control 2.4 MP may not suit large spaces Click Here to Buy CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 2 Outdoor and 2 Indoor Cameras [BUILT-in AUDIO MIC + MOTION DETECTION] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, USEWELL HDMI+BNC/DC Set, WHITE

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Video quality is good and installation is simple.

Why choose this product?

It covers indoor and outdoor areas with audio and motion and comes ready for full setup.

Loading Suggestions...

Made for outdoor coverage with clear visuals, this CP Plus full HD set includes four 5MP cameras, a 4 channel DVR, and a 1TB hard disk. The cameras come with built-in audio mic and motion detection, giving you both visual and sound support for routine monitoring.

With high clarity and smart detection features, this setup fits well into the best CCTV camera set of 4 categories for outdoor security.

Specifications Camera Resolution 5MP Camera Type 4 Outdoor Cameras DVR 4 Channel Full HD Audio Built-in Microphone Motion Detection Supported Reasons to buy High clarity with 5MP outdoor cameras Built-in mic adds audio support Motion detection adds extra alert layer Reasons to avoid No remote viewing app mentioned Outdoor only, no indoor camera mix Click Here to Buy CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 4X 5 MP Outdoor Cameras, Built-in Audio Mic, Motion Detection, 1TB HDD, 4 Ch SMPS, CCTV Cables, HDMI+BNC/DC Set - White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Strong video quality and easy to connect with included parts.

Why choose this product?

It provides clear 5MP outdoor coverage with audio and motion support, packed with all setup essentials.

Loading Suggestions...

For those who need steady indoor surveillance, this CP Plus Combo Kit offers four 2.4MP dome cameras with full HD recording. Paired with a 4 channel DVR and a 2TB hard drive, it’s designed to handle continuous video capture in shops, offices, or homes.

It also includes a 90 metre cable, power supply, and all required connectors. This setup fits well among the best CCTV camera set of 4 designed for indoor coverage.

Specifications Camera Resolution 2.4MP Camera Type 4 Dome Cameras DVR 4 Channel Storage 2TB Hard Drive Camera System Full HD Wired Reasons to buy Full kit with dome cameras for indoor monitoring 2TB hard drive allows longer video storage Reasons to avoid No audio mic or smart features Not suitable for outdoor use Click Here to Buy CP PLUS Combo Kit with 4 Channel DVR, 2.4MP 4 Dome Cameras, 2TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Connectors Full HD Wired CCTV Security Camera Set

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to install and video quality is good for indoor use.

Why choose this product?

Built for indoor use, it delivers stable video and comes complete with storage, cables, and connectors.

Is a wired CCTV camera set of 4 better than a wireless one?

Wired setups are more stable and don’t depend on Wi-Fi strength, which means you get consistent recording without interruptions. They’re ideal if you want a long-term security setup without worrying about signal drops or battery charging.

Does the camera resolution matter in a CCTV camera set of 4?

Yes, resolution affects how much detail you can see. A 2MP camera works for general views, but if you want sharper video, especially for identifying faces or small movements, a 5MP or 8MP setup is more useful.

Can I mix dome and bullet cameras in a CCTV camera set of 4?

Dome cameras are usually better indoors since they blend into ceilings and offer wider angles. Bullet cameras work well outdoors as they focus on one direction and are easier to point at gates or driveways.

How long will a 1TB hard disk last with a CCTV camera set of 4?

With medium settings, it can record about 10 to 15 days of continuous footage. If you use motion detection or lower the video quality slightly, you can stretch it further. For longer storage needs, go for 2TB.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best CCTV camera set of 4:

Resolution matters : Choose at least 5MP for clear, detailed footage. This is important for identifying faces, license plates, or any critical detail in the frame.

: Choose at least 5MP for clear, detailed footage. This is important for identifying faces, license plates, or any critical detail in the frame. Camera configuration : Bullet cameras work well outdoors for focused views while dome cameras are better suited for indoor spaces with wide-angle coverage.

: Bullet cameras work well outdoors for focused views while dome cameras are better suited for indoor spaces with wide-angle coverage. Night vision capabilities : Look for dual light or Colour Vu technology if you want usable colour footage even in low-light conditions.

: Look for dual light or Colour Vu technology if you want usable colour footage even in low-light conditions. Storage requirements : A 1TB hard drive is suitable for short-term recording. For longer backups or higher quality video, consider a 2TB option.

: A 1TB hard drive is suitable for short-term recording. For longer backups or higher quality video, consider a 2TB option. Audio integration : Built-in microphones add audio to your footage which can be useful in shops, entrances, or office settings.

: Built-in microphones add audio to your footage which can be useful in shops, entrances, or office settings. Motion detection : Systems with motion detection help manage storage better and notify you of any unexpected activity.

: Systems with motion detection help manage storage better and notify you of any unexpected activity. Power delivery : POE setups are cleaner and easier to install since they use one cable for power and video. DVR systems need separate wiring for both.

: POE setups are cleaner and easier to install since they use one cable for power and video. DVR systems need separate wiring for both. Remote viewing support : Make sure the system allows access via mobile apps or desktop software so you can monitor your space anytime.

: Make sure the system allows access via mobile apps or desktop software so you can monitor your space anytime. Complete package: Check that the kit includes DVR, cameras, power supply, cables, connectors, and storage so you don’t need extra purchases.

Top 3 features of the best CCTV camera set of 4:

Best CCTV cameras set of 4 Camera Resolution Storage Special Features CP Plus H.265, 2.4 MP Guard+ Colourful View in Dark 4 Camera Combo Kit 2.4 MP 1TB HDD H.265, Colourful Night Vision JK Vision 5MP CCTV IP Camera Full Set 5 MP 1TB HDD IP Camera, POE, 1 Bullet + 3 Dome CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 4 Outdoor Cameras 2.4 MP 1TB HDD Full HD, Outdoor Setup Dahua 2MP HD CCTV Camera Full Set of 4 2 MP 1TB HDD Built-in Audio, Night Vision CP PLUS 2.4 Megapixel, H.265+, 4 Camera Combo Kit with 4Ch DVR 2.4 MP 1TB HDD H.265+, Combo Kit QIDOTS 4 Channel 4K 8MP IP 2Pc Bullet + 2Pc Dome Security Camera Full Combo Set 8 MP 1TB HDD 4K Resolution, Bullet + Dome, One-Way Audio CP PLUS 4 channel DVR with 2MP 2x OUTDOOR & 2x INDOOR 2 MP 1TB HDD Mixed Camera Setup CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 2 Outdoor and 2 Indoor Cameras 2.4 MP 1TB HDD Indoor + Outdoor Coverage CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 4X 5 MP Outdoor Cameras 5 MP 1TB HDD Outdoor 5MP Cameras CP PLUS Combo Kit with 4 Channel DVR, 2.4MP 4 Dome Cameras 2.4 MP 2TB HDD Full Dome Camera Setup

Similar stories for you:

How to choose the best outdoor security camera: Essential tips for selecting the perfect home security system

Best home security camera: Add an extra layer of security for your loved ones with our top 8 picks

Best CCTV cameras: Top 10 picks that will keep your home and office safe and secured

Best outdoor security cameras for your home in 2024: Top 10 picks to keep you and your family safe

Best Wi-Fi security cameras for home surveillance: Choose from top-rated options

FAQs on the best CCTV cameras set of 4 What is the ideal resolution for the best CCTV camera set of 4? A 5MP resolution offers clearer video quality, making it ideal for both home and shop use.

Can I mix dome and bullet cameras in a CCTV camera set of 4? Yes, the best CCTV camera set of 4 often includes a mix for better indoor and outdoor coverage.

How long will a 1TB hard disk last in a CCTV camera set of 4? It typically records 10 to 15 days of footage, depending on settings and resolution.

Does the best CCTV camera set of 4 come with night vision? Most sets include IR or dual-light night vision for low-light surveillance.

Can I access footage remotely from my CCTV camera set of 4? Many of the best CCTV camera sets of 4 options support remote access via mobile or desktop apps.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.