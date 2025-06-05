Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Best CCTV camera set of 4 for first time buyers looking for easy-to-use surveillance and reliable home security

By Kanika Budhiraja
Jun 05, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Keep an eye on what matters with an easy to use surveillance setup that includes the best CCTV camera set of 4 with night vision motion alerts and remote access

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best CCTV camera

CP Plus H.265, 2.4 MP Guard+ Colorful View in Dark 4 Camera Combo Kit with (4Ch DVR, 2 Dome 2 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic & Connectors) CCTV Security Camera Set View Details checkDetails

₹12,340

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

5 MP Camera System

JK Vision 5MP CCTV IP Camera Full Set, 4 Dome, 5 Channel NVR, 4 Port POE, 1TB Hard Disk, Cat6 Cable, 8 RJ45 Connector View Details checkDetails

₹14,583

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Motion alert camera

CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 4 Outdoor Cameras [Built-in Audio MIC + Motion Detection] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, HDMI+BNC/DC Set, White View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Affordable CCTV cameras

Dahua 2MP HD CCTV Camera Full Set, 4 Bullet, 4 Channel DVR, 4 Channel JK Vision Power Supply, 1TB Hard Disk, 90 Meter Cable, BNC/DC Connector View Details checkDetails

₹10,517

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bullet dome camera

CP PLUS 2.4 Megapixel, H.265+, 4 Camera Combo Kit with 4Ch DVR, 1 Dome 3 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic and Connectors Wired Full HD CCTV Security Camera Set View Details checkDetails

₹10,314

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

IP camera system

QIDOTS 4 Channel 4K 8MP IP 2Pc Bullet + 2Pc Dome Security Camera Full Combo Set ColourVu Dual Mode with One Way Audio with10CH 4K NVR Kits & 1TB HDD, 4-Port POE Switch IP CCTV Camera Kits View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

CP PLUS 4 channel DVR with 2MP 2x OUTDOOR & 2x INDOOR, Built-in Audio Mic, Dual Light Color Night Vision wired CCTV Cameras, Motion Detection, 4 Channel SMPS, 70 Meters Cable, 1TB HDD, Required BNC/DC View Details checkDetails

₹11,786

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Indoor Outdoor DVR

CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 2 Outdoor and 2 Indoor Cameras [BUILT-in AUDIO MIC + MOTION DETECTION] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, USEWELL HDMI+BNC/DC Set, WHITE View Details checkDetails

₹10,548

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Motion audio cameras

CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 4X 5 MP Outdoor Cameras, Built-in Audio Mic, Motion Detection, 1TB HDD, 4 Ch SMPS, CCTV Cables, HDMI+BNC/DC Set - White View Details checkDetails

₹13,401

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

CP PLUS Combo Kit with 4 Channel DVR, 2.4MP 4 Dome Cameras, 2TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Connectors Full HD Wired CCTV Security Camera Set View Details checkDetails

₹11,851

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

Keeping watch over your home or small business shouldn’t be complicated. The best CCTV camera set of 4 can help you cover important spots like your main gate, driveway, or hallway without needing a team of technicians. Many of these sets connect with your phone, so you can check in anytime. It’s a simple way to feel more in control of your surroundings.

Protect what matters most with the best CCTV camera set of 4 made for easy home security.
Protect what matters most with the best CCTV camera set of 4 made for easy home security.

After going through many options, we focused on camera sets that work well for everyday users. They’re easy enough for most people to install and hold up through daily use. This guide is here to walk you through the best CCTV camera set of 4 that does the job clearly, quietly, and without making things more difficult than they need to be.

Keep a closer watch on your property with the best CCTV camera set of 4 which is the CP Plus Guard Combo Kit. It features 2.4 MP resolution, colourful view in dark for night vision, and H.265 compression to save storage. Two dome and two bullet cameras offer wide coverage, with audio support via built-in mic and storage on a 1TB HDD.

The kit includes 4 channel DVR, cameras, power supply, connectors, and 90 metre cable for quick setup, making it ideal for home or shop security.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
2.4 MP
Technology
H.265+ Compression
Camera Types
2 Dome + 2 Bullet
View
Colourful View in Dark
Storage
1TB HDD
DVR Channels
4-Channel DVR
Audio
Built-in Mic

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Crisp daytime and night-time footage in colour

affiliate-tick

Covers all angles with dome and bullet mix

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 4 channels; not expandable

affiliate-cross

No remote app access mentioned

Click Here to Buy

CP Plus H.265, 2.4 MP Guard+ Colorful View in Dark 4 Camera Combo Kit with (4Ch DVR, 2 Dome 2 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic & Connectors) CCTV Security Camera Set

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

“Works well, is easy to install and the colour night vision is helpful.”

Why choose this product?

It captures clear visuals even in low light using a colourful view in dark.

Built for clear surveillance in high detail, this is one of the best CCTV camera sets of 4 available for those who want IP security without the clutter. The JK Vision 5MP kit includes four dome cameras paired with a 5 channel NVR and 4 port POE, which means video and power run through a single Cat6 cable.

The set also includes eight RJ45 connectors and offers smooth setup using POE technology. Known for its strong build and consistent feed, it’s reliable for small commercial spaces looking to stay secure.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
5MP
Camera Type
4 Dome IP Cameras
NVR
5 Channel Network Video Recorder
POE
4 Port POE Support
Cable
Cat6 Cable
Storage
1TB Hard Disk
Connectors
8 RJ45
Camera Technology
IP-based

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High clarity 5MP footage

affiliate-tick

POE support reduces cable clutter

affiliate-tick

1TB storage good for extended recording

affiliate-tick

Complete set with connectors included

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 4 POE ports

affiliate-cross

No audio mic included

Click Here to Buy

JK Vision 5MP CCTV IP Camera Full Set, 4 Dome, 5 Channel NVR, 4 Port POE, 1TB Hard Disk, Cat6 Cable, 8 RJ45 Connector

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear video quality, quick setup, and all components work well.

Why choose this product?

Delivers sharp 5MP footage with POE setup and comes as a complete kit.

Designed for everyday security needs, this Full HD setup is the best CCTV camera set of 4 for those who need outdoor coverage with sound. CP Plus brings four 2.4 MP cameras with built-in audio mic and motion detection, backed by a 4 channel DVR and 1 TB hard drive.

The cameras deliver consistent clarity, and motion alerts keep you informed of any activity in your surroundings. With audio capture and smart motion sensing, it adds both eyes and ears to your home or shop setup.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
2.4 MP
Camera Type
4 Outdoor Cameras
DVR
4 Channel Full HD DVR
Audio
Built-in Microphone
Motion Detection
Enabled

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Built-in mic for audio surveillance

affiliate-tick

Motion detection for real-time alerts

affiliate-tick

Full HD clarity for outdoor monitoring

affiliate-tick

Comes with all installation parts

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote app access mentioned

affiliate-cross

Cameras may not support low-light colour view

Click Here to Buy

CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 4 Outdoor Cameras [Built-in Audio MIC + Motion Detection] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, HDMI+BNC/DC Set, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Crisp footage, audio works well, and is easy to set up.

Why choose this product?

It gives Full HD video and audio coverage with motion alerts.

For those who want clear daily surveillance without too many extras, this Dahua 2MP CCTV set fits well. It includes four bullet cameras, a 4 channel DVR, and a 1TB hard drive for recording.

The video quality is sharp enough for monitoring outdoor spaces like gates or storefronts. It's counted among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple and effective security.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
2MP
Camera Type
4 Bullet Cameras
DVR
4 Channel DVR
Power Supply
4 Channel JK Vision
Cable
90 Metre CCTV Cable
Connectors
BNC and DC

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Straightforward setup with included parts

affiliate-tick

2MP clarity works well for basic coverage

affiliate-tick

Enough cable length for flexible placement

affiliate-tick

Reliable DVR and power unit

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No night colour view or mic

affiliate-cross

No smart features like motion alerts

Click Here to Buy

Dahua 2MP HD CCTV Camera Full Set, 4 Bullet, 4 Channel DVR, 4 Channel JK Vision Power Supply, 1TB Hard Disk, 90 Meter Cable, BNC/DC Connector

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good basic system, easy to set up and covers all angles.

Why choose this product?

It covers daily needs with essential tools in one package.

Built for daily home or shop security, this CP Plus kit comes with one dome and three bullet cameras, supported by a 4 channel DVR and 1TB hard drive. It features 2.4 megapixel clarity and H.265 plus video compression for longer recording.

With full HD video and a mix of camera types, it covers multiple angles well. It stands out as the best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple wired installation and sound monitoring.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
2.4 MP
Compression
H.265 plus
Camera Type
1 Dome, 3 Bullet
DVR
4 Channel DVR
Audio
Built-in Mic
Storage
1TB HDD
Cable
90 Metre
Power
Power Supply with Connectors

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Audio mic adds sound coverage

affiliate-tick

Includes both dome and bullet views

affiliate-tick

Long recording with H.265 plus

affiliate-tick

Easy plug and play wired setup

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No smart motion alerts

affiliate-cross

Limited remote viewing details

Click Here to Buy

CP PLUS 2.4 Megapixel, H.265+, 4 Camera Combo Kit with 4Ch DVR, 1 Dome 3 Bullet Cameras, 1TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Audio Mic and Connectors Wired Full HD CCTV Security Camera Set

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear video, smooth setup, and sound capture is useful.

Why choose this product?

It offers mixed camera coverage with all essentials included for a complete 4 camera setup.

QIDOTS offers a complete setup for those who want crisp footage with wider coverage. This combo includes two bullet and two dome cameras, a 10 channel 4K NVR, and a 4 port POE switch, paired with a 1TB hard drive. 

With 8MP clarity, Colour Vu dual mode for low light, and one way audio, it’s suited for both shopfronts and indoor entry points. It’s a strong option among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for those needing 4K clarity and easy installation.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
8MP 4K
Camera Type
2 Bullet, 2 Dome
NVR
10 Channel 4K NVR
Audio
One Way Audio
Power
4 Port POE Switch
View Mode
ColourVu Dual Mode

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

4K video for detailed footage

affiliate-tick

ColourVu mode for better low-light view

affiliate-tick

Mixed dome and bullet cameras

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Only one way audio

affiliate-cross

May be more than needed for basic users

Click Here to Buy

QIDOTS 4 Channel 4K 8MP IP 2Pc Bullet + 2Pc Dome Security Camera Full Combo Set ColourVu Dual Mode with One Way Audio with10CH 4K NVR Kits & 1TB HDD, 4-Port POE Switch IP CCTV Camera Kits

What are buyers saying on amazon?

Picture quality is sharp and setup is simple with POE.

Why choose this product?

It offers 4K clarity with ColourVu night view and comes ready with bullet and dome cameras.

This CP PLUS CCTV combo offers a simple setup with two outdoor and two indoor 2MP cameras. It includes a 4 channel DVR, dual light night vision, motion detection, and built-in audio mic. With 70 metres of cable, 1TB HDD, BNC and DC connectors, and 4 channel SMPS, everything needed is in the box.

The mix of indoor and outdoor cameras adds balance for full property coverage. It stands as a reliable pick among the best CCTV camera set of 4 for basic wired security.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
2MP
Camera Type
2 Indoor, 2 Outdoor
DVR
4 Channel
Audio
Built-in Mic
Night Vision
Dual Light
Detection
Motion Enabled

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Indoor and outdoor mix covers all zones

affiliate-tick

Audio mic and motion detection add detail

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No mobile viewing app mentioned

affiliate-cross

Cable length might be short for bigger areas

Click Here to Buy

CP PLUS 4 channel DVR with 2MP 2x OUTDOOR & 2x INDOOR, Built-in Audio Mic, Dual Light Color Night Vision wired CCTV Cameras, Motion Detection, 4 Channel SMPS, 70 Meters Cable, 1TB HDD, Required BNC/DC

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to install, decent clarity, works well for small setups.

Why choose this product?

It gives a mix of indoor and outdoor views with sound and night detail.

This CP Plus CCTV set is made for those who need both indoor and outdoor coverage with basic audio and motion support. It includes two 2.4 MP indoor cameras, two outdoor cameras, a 4 channel Full HD DVR, and a 1TB hard drive for everyday recording. 

It’s a ready setup that fits well into the list of best CCTV camera set of 4 for simple home or shop security.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
2.4 MP
Camera Type
2 Indoor, 2 Outdoor
DVR
4 Channel Full HD
Audio
Built-in Microphone
Motion Detection
Supported
Power Supply
4 Channel SMPS

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Indoor and outdoor camera coverage

affiliate-tick

Built-in mic and motion alerts included

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No mobile viewing or app control

affiliate-cross

2.4 MP may not suit large spaces

Click Here to Buy

CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 2 Outdoor and 2 Indoor Cameras [BUILT-in AUDIO MIC + MOTION DETECTION] + 1 TB HDD + 4 Ch SMPS + CCTV Cable, USEWELL HDMI+BNC/DC Set, WHITE

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Video quality is good and installation is simple.

Why choose this product?

It covers indoor and outdoor areas with audio and motion and comes ready for full setup.

Made for outdoor coverage with clear visuals, this CP Plus full HD set includes four 5MP cameras, a 4 channel DVR, and a 1TB hard disk. The cameras come with built-in audio mic and motion detection, giving you both visual and sound support for routine monitoring.

With high clarity and smart detection features, this setup fits well into the best CCTV camera set of 4 categories for outdoor security.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
5MP
Camera Type
4 Outdoor Cameras
DVR
4 Channel Full HD
Audio
Built-in Microphone
Motion Detection
Supported

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High clarity with 5MP outdoor cameras

affiliate-tick

Built-in mic adds audio support

affiliate-tick

Motion detection adds extra alert layer

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No remote viewing app mentioned

affiliate-cross

Outdoor only, no indoor camera mix

Click Here to Buy

CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 4X 5 MP Outdoor Cameras, Built-in Audio Mic, Motion Detection, 1TB HDD, 4 Ch SMPS, CCTV Cables, HDMI+BNC/DC Set - White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Strong video quality and easy to connect with included parts.

Why choose this product?

It provides clear 5MP outdoor coverage with audio and motion support, packed with all setup essentials.

For those who need steady indoor surveillance, this CP Plus Combo Kit offers four 2.4MP dome cameras with full HD recording. Paired with a 4 channel DVR and a 2TB hard drive, it’s designed to handle continuous video capture in shops, offices, or homes.

It also includes a 90 metre cable, power supply, and all required connectors. This setup fits well among the best CCTV camera set of 4 designed for indoor coverage.

Specifications

Camera Resolution
2.4MP
Camera Type
4 Dome Cameras
DVR
4 Channel
Storage
2TB Hard Drive
Camera System
Full HD Wired

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Full kit with dome cameras for indoor monitoring

affiliate-tick

2TB hard drive allows longer video storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No audio mic or smart features

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for outdoor use

Click Here to Buy

CP PLUS Combo Kit with 4 Channel DVR, 2.4MP 4 Dome Cameras, 2TB HDD, Power Supply, 90Mtr Cable, Connectors Full HD Wired CCTV Security Camera Set

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to install and video quality is good for indoor use.

Why choose this product?

Built for indoor use, it delivers stable video and comes complete with storage, cables, and connectors.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best CCTV camera set of 4:

  • Resolution matters: Choose at least 5MP for clear, detailed footage. This is important for identifying faces, license plates, or any critical detail in the frame.
  • Camera configuration: Bullet cameras work well outdoors for focused views while dome cameras are better suited for indoor spaces with wide-angle coverage.
  • Night vision capabilities: Look for dual light or Colour Vu technology if you want usable colour footage even in low-light conditions.
  • Storage requirements: A 1TB hard drive is suitable for short-term recording. For longer backups or higher quality video, consider a 2TB option.
  • Audio integration: Built-in microphones add audio to your footage which can be useful in shops, entrances, or office settings.
  • Motion detection: Systems with motion detection help manage storage better and notify you of any unexpected activity.
  • Power delivery: POE setups are cleaner and easier to install since they use one cable for power and video. DVR systems need separate wiring for both.
  • Remote viewing support: Make sure the system allows access via mobile apps or desktop software so you can monitor your space anytime.
  • Complete package: Check that the kit includes DVR, cameras, power supply, cables, connectors, and storage so you don’t need extra purchases.

Top 3 features of the best CCTV camera set of 4:

Best CCTV cameras set of 4Camera ResolutionStorageSpecial Features
CP Plus H.265, 2.4 MP Guard+ Colourful View in Dark 4 Camera Combo Kit2.4 MP1TB HDDH.265, Colourful Night Vision
JK Vision 5MP CCTV IP Camera Full Set5 MP1TB HDDIP Camera, POE, 1 Bullet + 3 Dome
CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 4 Outdoor Cameras2.4 MP1TB HDDFull HD, Outdoor Setup
Dahua 2MP HD CCTV Camera Full Set of 42 MP1TB HDDBuilt-in Audio, Night Vision
CP PLUS 2.4 Megapixel, H.265+, 4 Camera Combo Kit with 4Ch DVR2.4 MP1TB HDDH.265+, Combo Kit
QIDOTS 4 Channel 4K 8MP IP 2Pc Bullet + 2Pc Dome Security Camera Full Combo Set8 MP1TB HDD4K Resolution, Bullet + Dome, One-Way Audio
CP PLUS 4 channel DVR with 2MP 2x OUTDOOR & 2x INDOOR2 MP1TB HDDMixed Camera Setup
CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 2.4 MP 2 Outdoor and 2 Indoor Cameras2.4 MP1TB HDDIndoor + Outdoor Coverage
CP PLUS Full HD 4 Channel DVR with 4X 5 MP Outdoor Cameras5 MP1TB HDDOutdoor 5MP Cameras
CP PLUS Combo Kit with 4 Channel DVR, 2.4MP 4 Dome Cameras2.4 MP2TB HDDFull Dome Camera Setup

FAQs on the best CCTV cameras set of 4

  • What is the ideal resolution for the best CCTV camera set of 4?

    A 5MP resolution offers clearer video quality, making it ideal for both home and shop use.

  • Can I mix dome and bullet cameras in a CCTV camera set of 4?

    Yes, the best CCTV camera set of 4 often includes a mix for better indoor and outdoor coverage.

  • How long will a 1TB hard disk last in a CCTV camera set of 4?

    It typically records 10 to 15 days of footage, depending on settings and resolution.

  • Does the best CCTV camera set of 4 come with night vision?

    Most sets include IR or dual-light night vision for low-light surveillance.

  • Can I access footage remotely from my CCTV camera set of 4?

    Many of the best CCTV camera sets of 4 options support remote access via mobile or desktop apps.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

