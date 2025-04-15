Best ceiling fans with remote: Top 10 models from Atomberg, Bajaj and more for comfort and modern living

Ceiling fans with remotes are a game-changer when it comes to comfort and convenience. Gone are the days of reaching for the pull chain or struggling to adjust the settings. With just the push of a button, you can easily control the speed, direction, and lighting, all from the comfort of your seat. Enjoy effortless comfort and control with ceiling fans featuring remote operation.

Whether you're lounging on the couch or working at your desk, these fans make it easy to create the perfect atmosphere. In this listicle, we’ll explore some of the best ceiling fans with remotes, so you can find the ideal one to suit your space and needs.

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel blends modern aesthetics with powerful performance, making it ideal for stylish homes. Its energy-efficient 35W BLDC motor delivers 225 CMM airflow while keeping noise below 57 dB. Equipped with a universal IR remote, LED speed indicator, and false ceiling compatibility, it ensures ease of use and installation. A 3-year warranty adds to its reliability.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC, 35W Air Delivery 225 CMM Speed Levels 5 Control IR Remote with LED Indicator Noise Level <57 dB Reasons to buy Modern design with LED indicators Energy saving with quiet performance Reasons to avoid IR remote needs direct line of sight Slightly premium priced Click Here to Buy atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s energy efficiency and sleek design. However, opinions vary on speed, durability, noise, and airflow. Some report early malfunctions.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking low power consumption and a minimalist look. Be mindful of mixed feedback on long-term performance and speed consistency.

The Bajaj Frore Turbo offers a solid balance of durability, performance, and energy efficiency. It features a lightweight anti-corrosive aluminium body, a silent BLDC motor, and easy remote control functionality. Designed to deliver comfortable airflow at high speed, this 5-star rated fan is ideal for homes seeking cost-effective cooling with reliable quality. It comes with a 2-year brand warranty.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC, Energy Saving Blade Material Aluminium (Anti-Corrosive) Control Remote Operated Speed High Speed Warranty 2 Years Reasons to buy Lightweight and corrosion resistant Silent operation with high-speed airflow Reasons to avoid Basic remote without smart features No LED speed indicator Click Here to Buy Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s sturdy build, looks, and easy installation. However, there are mixed views on speed, airflow, noise, and remote control performance.

Why choose this product?

Great pick for solid build and design appeal. Consider potential issues with airflow and remote functionality before purchasing.

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha is a classically designed fan with modern technology. It features a 5-star rated BLDC motor that consumes just 28W while delivering 230 CMM airflow at 365 RPM. An IR remote lets you control speed, timer, and sleep modes with ease. It runs efficiently even on low voltage and inverter power. Comes with a 2-year warranty, extendable to 3.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC, 28W Air Delivery 230 CMM Speed 365 RPM Control IR Remote with LED Indicator Voltage Range 165V–285V Reasons to buy Energy efficient with low voltage performance Easy remote control with timer and sleep modes Reasons to avoid IR remote needs direct pointing Basic blade design Click Here to Buy atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s quality, energy savings, and airflow. However, opinions are mixed on speed, noise level, and remote control responsiveness.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for budget-conscious buyers seeking energy efficiency. Check speed and remote functionality reviews before purchase.

The Havells Ambrose offers a sleek design with wide blades for better air delivery and strength. Its energy-saving BLDC motor is backed by ECO Active Technology and runs steadily even at low voltage. The RF remote offers timer settings and remembers your last used settings. With its 5-star rating and reliable performance, it’s ideal for those looking for efficiency and modern convenience.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC Air Delivery High with wide blades Control RF Remote with Timer Voltage Support Inbuilt stabiliser Warranty 2 Years Reasons to buy RF remote works in any direction Memory backup for settings Reasons to avoid Limited colour options No LED indicator Click Here to Buy Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quality, design, and strong airflow. But speed, noise, and reliability get mixed reviews, with some noting early malfunction.

Why choose this product?

Great choice for elegant design and airflow. Check reviews on durability, especially if quiet operation and long-term use matter to you.

Crompton Energion Hyperjet stands out with its powerful 340 RPM motor and 220 CMM airflow, all while consuming just 35W. It features ActivBLDC tech for energy savings and an RF remote that works from any direction. The anti-rust aluminium blades and sleek design make it perfect for contemporary homes. It’s a stylish, silent performer with 5-star efficiency and a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC, 35W Air Delivery 220 CMM Speed 340 RPM Control RF Remote Blade Material Anti-Rust Aluminium Reasons to buy Strong airflow with quiet operation Remote works from any direction Reasons to avoid No LED indicators Remote lacks boost mode labelling Click Here to Buy Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sleek design and smooth operation. But feedback is mixed on speed, noise, remote issues, and overall build quality.

Why choose this product?

Stylish and silent fan for modern homes, but check reviews for reliability concerns before purchasing.

The ACTIVA Gracia fan is a feature-rich model with 28W power consumption, LED lighting, and six-speed control. It comes with a smart remote offering timer and booster modes. Its marble-black finish and sleek design add elegance to any space, while the double ball bearing ensures smoother operation. Designed for energy efficiency and aesthetics, it also features a wide 1200mm blade sweep and 380 RPM speed.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC, 28W Blade Sweep 1200mm Speed 380 RPM Control IR Remote with Timer & Booster Design LED Light + Marble Finish Reasons to buy Stylish design with integrated LED light Six-speed remote with booster mode Reasons to avoid Slightly noisier than premium models IR remote requires pointing Click Here to Buy ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watt) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Years Warranty (Silver Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s sleek design, strong airflow, and energy efficiency. However, remote issues and occasional beeping sounds concern some users.

Why choose this product?

A modern, power-saving fan with stylish looks and good performance—just be aware of potential remote control problems.

Orient Zeno combines efficient cooling with impressive energy savings of up to ₹6500 annually. With a 350 RPM motor and 220 CMM air delivery, it performs well across fluctuating voltages. The smart remote lets you control speed, timer, and boost mode from up to 15 feet. Running 2x longer on inverters, it’s ideal for homes with frequent power cuts. A 3-year warranty ensures peace of mind.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC, 5-Star Air Delivery 220 CMM Speed 350 RPM Control Smart Remote (RF) Inverter Support 2x Runtime Reasons to buy Excellent inverter backup Full-featured remote with boost and timer Reasons to avoid Remote range limited to 15 ft Basic aesthetics Click Here to Buy Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quality, energy efficiency, and design. Mixed reviews on LED functionality and noise, with some mentioning rattling sounds and LED issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for modern homes seeking energy savings and efficient airflow. However, check for potential issues with LED and noise before purchasing.

The LONGWAY Creta P1 offers functionality with flair. It features a high-speed 400 RPM motor, 230 CFM air delivery, and five-speed settings. Its remote lets you control the fan from your bed, and the rust-proof powder-coated finish ensures longevity. With anti-dust blades, CNC winding, and a 2-year warranty, this decorative fan is suited for those wanting a stylish and energy-efficient upgrade.

Specifications Motor Speed 400 RPM Blade Sweep 1200mm Air Delivery 230 CFM Finish Glossy & Anti-Dust Control Remote Operated Reasons to buy Smart remote with five-speed options Stylish, anti-rust finish Reasons to avoid Remote range may be short No LED or smart features Click Here to Buy LONGWAY Creta P1 1200 mm/48 inch Remote Controlled 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Golden, Pack of 1)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan's design and value for money, but there are mixed reviews on functionality, remote control issues, speed, airflow, and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Offers good value and aesthetic appeal, but be cautious of potential issues with remote control, airflow, and noise.

The Havells Stealth Air is one of the quietest BLDC fans available, offering aerodynamic blades and a premium painted finish. It runs efficiently even at lower voltages and includes an RF remote with timer and memory settings. Ideal for bedrooms and living spaces, this 5-star rated fan delivers both performance and silent operation. It includes free installation within municipal limits.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC Speed Low Noise with High Delivery Blade Design Aerodynamic Control RF Remote with Timer Installation Free (limited areas) Reasons to buy Ultra-silent operation Timer and memory backup Reasons to avoid Remote lacks speed LED display Limited speed levels (3 only) Click Here to Buy Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s design and quiet operation, but there are mixed opinions on airflow, speed, installation, and remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

Stylish and quiet, but keep in mind potential issues with airflow, installation, and remote control reliability.

Polycab Wizzy Neo is a premium fan loaded with smart features like 7-speed control, fine speed adjustments, reverse mode, and LED indicators. It consumes just 35W and saves up to 55% electricity. Its RF remote controls everything—from sleep timers to speed boost—without aiming. A sleek design and powerful performance make it perfect for stylish and energy-conscious homes.

Specifications Motor Type BLDC, 35W Speed Control 7 + Boost Mode LED Feature 8 Purple Speed Indicators Control RF Remote with Timer & Reverse Air Delivery High Performance Reasons to buy Advanced features like reverse and fine speed Eye-catching LED display and sleek design Reasons to avoid Premium pricing Too many remote buttons may confuse Click Here to Buy POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control【Brown Copper】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s powerful airflow, sleek design, and energy efficiency, but there are mixed reviews on noise levels and remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

Great value for money, stylish design, and energy efficiency, but be aware of potential noise and remote control issues.

Factors to consider when buying a ceiling fan with remote

Size of the room : Choose a fan that fits the room’s size for optimal airflow and comfort.

: Choose a fan that fits the room’s size for optimal airflow and comfort. Motor quality : Look for a fan with a reliable, quiet motor for long-term performance.

: Look for a fan with a reliable, quiet motor for long-term performance. Energy efficiency : Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills.

: Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills. Style and design : Pick a fan that complements your room’s décor and adds to its aesthetic.

: Pick a fan that complements your room’s décor and adds to its aesthetic. Remote functionality: Ensure the remote offers easy control for fan speed, light dimming, and reverse rotation for all-season use.

How important is the size of the ceiling fan when choosing one with a remote?

The size of the fan matters as it affects airflow. A fan that's too small may not circulate air effectively in larger rooms, while a fan that's too big can be overly powerful for smaller spaces.

Can I install a ceiling fan with a remote myself?

Installation can be straightforward if you have basic electrical knowledge, but for safety and efficiency, it's often best to hire a professional, especially when dealing with wiring and ensuring proper fan balance.

Do all ceiling fans with remotes offer light dimming options?

Not all models come with light dimming. If this feature is important, look for fans specifically designed with dimmable LED lights or integrated lighting controls in the remote to adjust brightness easily.

Top 3 features of best ceiling fans with remote

Ceiling fans with remote Air Delivery Control Type Feature Atomberg Renesa Enzel 225 CMM IR Remote LED speed indicator, sleek designer blades Bajaj Frore Turbo 210 CCPM Remote Anti-corrosive aluminium body, silent motor Atomberg Efficio Alpha 230 CMM IR Remote Runs at full speed even with voltage dips Havells Ambrose High RF Remote Timer + memory backup, wide blades Crompton Energion Hyperjet 220 CMM RF Remote Point-anywhere remote, anti-rust aluminium ACTIVA Gracia ‎225 CMM IR Remote LED light, 6-speed control with booster mode Orient Zeno 220 CMM Smart Remote Runs 2x longer on inverter, 4-mode timer LONGWAY Creta P1 230 CFM Remote Anti-dust gloss finish, 400 RPM motor Havells Stealth Air High RF Remote Ultra-silent operation, aerodynamic blades POLYCAB Wizzy Neo 225 CMM RF Remote Reverse mode, fine speed control, LED display

FAQs on Ceiling fans with remote Do ceiling fans with remotes work with smart home systems? Yes, some ceiling fans with remotes are compatible with smart home systems, allowing you to control them via apps or voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.

How do I change the batteries in the remote? Typically, the remote will have a small compartment on the back. Open it to replace the batteries, usually AA or AAA, depending on the model.

Can I use a ceiling fan with a remote in a room with no existing wiring? Yes, but installation may require additional wiring. It’s recommended to consult a professional if there’s no pre-existing fan wiring in the room.

Are ceiling fans with remotes energy-efficient? Many modern ceiling fans with remotes are designed to be energy-efficient, offering multiple speed settings and low energy consumption.

How do I reverse the direction of my ceiling fan with a remote? Most ceiling fans with remotes have a reverse function. Simply press the reverse button on the remote to change the fan’s direction, ideal for winter or summer.

