Best ceiling fans with remote: Top 10 models from Atomberg, Bajaj and more for comfort and modern living

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 15, 2025 04:46 PM IST

Discover top ceiling fans with remotes that blend style, convenience, and cooling for modern, effortless living

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,443.06

Most trusted brand

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watt) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Years Warranty (Silver Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Budget friendly

LONGWAY Creta P1 1200 mm/48 inch Remote Controlled 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Golden, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,800

Stylish model

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹7,003

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control【Brown Copper】 View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Ceiling fans with remotes are a game-changer when it comes to comfort and convenience. Gone are the days of reaching for the pull chain or struggling to adjust the settings. With just the push of a button, you can easily control the speed, direction, and lighting, all from the comfort of your seat.

Enjoy effortless comfort and control with ceiling fans featuring remote operation.
Enjoy effortless comfort and control with ceiling fans featuring remote operation.

Whether you're lounging on the couch or working at your desk, these fans make it easy to create the perfect atmosphere. In this listicle, we’ll explore some of the best ceiling fans with remotes, so you can find the ideal one to suit your space and needs.

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel blends modern aesthetics with powerful performance, making it ideal for stylish homes. Its energy-efficient 35W BLDC motor delivers 225 CMM airflow while keeping noise below 57 dB. Equipped with a universal IR remote, LED speed indicator, and false ceiling compatibility, it ensures ease of use and installation. A 3-year warranty adds to its reliability.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC, 35W
Air Delivery
225 CMM
Speed Levels
5
Control
IR Remote with LED Indicator
Noise Level
<57 dB

Reasons to buy

Modern design with LED indicators

Energy saving with quiet performance

Reasons to avoid

IR remote needs direct line of sight

Slightly premium priced

atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 3 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s energy efficiency and sleek design. However, opinions vary on speed, durability, noise, and airflow. Some report early malfunctions.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking low power consumption and a minimalist look. Be mindful of mixed feedback on long-term performance and speed consistency.

The Bajaj Frore Turbo offers a solid balance of durability, performance, and energy efficiency. It features a lightweight anti-corrosive aluminium body, a silent BLDC motor, and easy remote control functionality. Designed to deliver comfortable airflow at high speed, this 5-star rated fan is ideal for homes seeking cost-effective cooling with reliable quality. It comes with a 2-year brand warranty.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC, Energy Saving
Blade Material
Aluminium (Anti-Corrosive)
Control
Remote Operated
Speed
High Speed
Warranty
2 Years

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and corrosion resistant

Silent operation with high-speed airflow

Reasons to avoid

Basic remote without smart features

No LED speed indicator

Bajaj Frore Turbo 1200 MM BLDC Ceiling Fan For Home | Remote Control Operated | 5 Star Rated | Energy Saving | Lightweight Ceiling Fan | High Speed | Anti Corrosive Blacdes | 2 Year Warranty 【White】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s sturdy build, looks, and easy installation. However, there are mixed views on speed, airflow, noise, and remote control performance.

Why choose this product?

Great pick for solid build and design appeal. Consider potential issues with airflow and remote functionality before purchasing.

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha is a classically designed fan with modern technology. It features a 5-star rated BLDC motor that consumes just 28W while delivering 230 CMM airflow at 365 RPM. An IR remote lets you control speed, timer, and sleep modes with ease. It runs efficiently even on low voltage and inverter power. Comes with a 2-year warranty, extendable to 3.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC, 28W
Air Delivery
230 CMM
Speed
365 RPM
Control
IR Remote with LED Indicator
Voltage Range
165V–285V

Reasons to buy

Energy efficient with low voltage performance

Easy remote control with timer and sleep modes

Reasons to avoid

IR remote needs direct pointing

Basic blade design

atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2 Year Warranty (Gloss Brown)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the fan’s quality, energy savings, and airflow. However, opinions are mixed on speed, noise level, and remote control responsiveness.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for budget-conscious buyers seeking energy efficiency. Check speed and remote functionality reviews before purchase.

The Havells Ambrose offers a sleek design with wide blades for better air delivery and strength. Its energy-saving BLDC motor is backed by ECO Active Technology and runs steadily even at low voltage. The RF remote offers timer settings and remembers your last used settings. With its 5-star rating and reliable performance, it’s ideal for those looking for efficiency and modern convenience.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC
Air Delivery
High with wide blades
Control
RF Remote with Timer
Voltage Support
Inbuilt stabiliser
Warranty
2 Years

Reasons to buy

RF remote works in any direction

Memory backup for settings

Reasons to avoid

Limited colour options

No LED indicator

Havells 1200mm Ambrose BLDC Motor Ceiling Fan | Remote Controlled, High Air Delivery Fan | 5 Star Rated, Upto 60% Energy Saving, 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Pearl White Wood)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan’s quality, design, and strong airflow. But speed, noise, and reliability get mixed reviews, with some noting early malfunction.

Why choose this product?

Great choice for elegant design and airflow. Check reviews on durability, especially if quiet operation and long-term use matter to you.

Crompton Energion Hyperjet stands out with its powerful 340 RPM motor and 220 CMM airflow, all while consuming just 35W. It features ActivBLDC tech for energy savings and an RF remote that works from any direction. The anti-rust aluminium blades and sleek design make it perfect for contemporary homes. It’s a stylish, silent performer with 5-star efficiency and a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC, 35W
Air Delivery
220 CMM
Speed
340 RPM
Control
RF Remote
Blade Material
Anti-Rust Aluminium

Reasons to buy

Strong airflow with quiet operation

Remote works from any direction

Reasons to avoid

No LED indicators

Remote lacks boost mode labelling

Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | Brown

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sleek design and smooth operation. But feedback is mixed on speed, noise, remote issues, and overall build quality.

Why choose this product?

Stylish and silent fan for modern homes, but check reviews for reliability concerns before purchasing.

The ACTIVA Gracia fan is a feature-rich model with 28W power consumption, LED lighting, and six-speed control. It comes with a smart remote offering timer and booster modes. Its marble-black finish and sleek design add elegance to any space, while the double ball bearing ensures smoother operation. Designed for energy efficiency and aesthetics, it also features a wide 1200mm blade sweep and 380 RPM speed.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC, 28W
Blade Sweep
1200mm
Speed
380 RPM
Control
IR Remote with Timer & Booster
Design
LED Light + Marble Finish

Reasons to buy

Stylish design with integrated LED light

Six-speed remote with booster mode

Reasons to avoid

Slightly noisier than premium models

IR remote requires pointing

ACTIVA Gracia 1200 MM (28 Watt) BLDC Motor Fan With LED Light |Remote| 3 Blade Energy Saving Ceiling Fan With 5 Years Warranty (Silver Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s sleek design, strong airflow, and energy efficiency. However, remote issues and occasional beeping sounds concern some users.

Why choose this product?

A modern, power-saving fan with stylish looks and good performance—just be aware of potential remote control problems.

Orient Zeno combines efficient cooling with impressive energy savings of up to 6500 annually. With a 350 RPM motor and 220 CMM air delivery, it performs well across fluctuating voltages. The smart remote lets you control speed, timer, and boost mode from up to 15 feet. Running 2x longer on inverters, it’s ideal for homes with frequent power cuts. A 3-year warranty ensures peace of mind.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC, 5-Star
Air Delivery
220 CMM
Speed
350 RPM
Control
Smart Remote (RF)
Inverter Support
2x Runtime

Reasons to buy

Excellent inverter backup

Full-featured remote with boost and timer

Reasons to avoid

Remote range limited to 15 ft

Basic aesthetics

Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quality, energy efficiency, and design. Mixed reviews on LED functionality and noise, with some mentioning rattling sounds and LED issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for modern homes seeking energy savings and efficient airflow. However, check for potential issues with LED and noise before purchasing.

The LONGWAY Creta P1 offers functionality with flair. It features a high-speed 400 RPM motor, 230 CFM air delivery, and five-speed settings. Its remote lets you control the fan from your bed, and the rust-proof powder-coated finish ensures longevity. With anti-dust blades, CNC winding, and a 2-year warranty, this decorative fan is suited for those wanting a stylish and energy-efficient upgrade.

Specifications

Motor Speed
400 RPM
Blade Sweep
1200mm
Air Delivery
230 CFM
Finish
Glossy & Anti-Dust
Control
Remote Operated

Reasons to buy

Smart remote with five-speed options

Stylish, anti-rust finish

Reasons to avoid

Remote range may be short

No LED or smart features

LONGWAY Creta P1 1200 mm/48 inch Remote Controlled 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Golden, Pack of 1)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the fan's design and value for money, but there are mixed reviews on functionality, remote control issues, speed, airflow, and noise levels.

Why choose this product?

Offers good value and aesthetic appeal, but be cautious of potential issues with remote control, airflow, and noise.

The Havells Stealth Air is one of the quietest BLDC fans available, offering aerodynamic blades and a premium painted finish. It runs efficiently even at lower voltages and includes an RF remote with timer and memory settings. Ideal for bedrooms and living spaces, this 5-star rated fan delivers both performance and silent operation. It includes free installation within municipal limits.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC
Speed
Low Noise with High Delivery
Blade Design
Aerodynamic
Control
RF Remote with Timer
Installation
Free (limited areas)

Reasons to buy

Ultra-silent operation

Timer and memory backup

Reasons to avoid

Remote lacks speed LED display

Limited speed levels (3 only)

Havells Stealth Air The most silent BLDC fan with Premium Look and Finish, 1200mm BLDC motor and Remote Controlled Ceiling Fan (Pearl White, Pack of 1)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s design and quiet operation, but there are mixed opinions on airflow, speed, installation, and remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

Stylish and quiet, but keep in mind potential issues with airflow, installation, and remote control reliability.

Polycab Wizzy Neo is a premium fan loaded with smart features like 7-speed control, fine speed adjustments, reverse mode, and LED indicators. It consumes just 35W and saves up to 55% electricity. Its RF remote controls everything—from sleep timers to speed boost—without aiming. A sleek design and powerful performance make it perfect for stylish and energy-conscious homes.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC, 35W
Speed Control
7 + Boost Mode
LED Feature
8 Purple Speed Indicators
Control
RF Remote with Timer & Reverse
Air Delivery
High Performance

Reasons to buy

Advanced features like reverse and fine speed

Eye-catching LED display and sleek design

Reasons to avoid

Premium pricing

Too many remote buttons may confuse

POLYCAB Wizzy Neo LED 1200mm 5-Star BLDC, Remote Ceiling fan for Living Room | 8 Purple LED Speed Indicator | 55% Energy Saving, High Air Delivery, 25 Speed Control【Brown Copper】

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fan’s powerful airflow, sleek design, and energy efficiency, but there are mixed reviews on noise levels and remote control functionality.

Why choose this product?

Great value for money, stylish design, and energy efficiency, but be aware of potential noise and remote control issues.

Factors to consider when buying a ceiling fan with remote

  • Size of the room: Choose a fan that fits the room’s size for optimal airflow and comfort.
  • Motor quality: Look for a fan with a reliable, quiet motor for long-term performance.
  • Energy efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills.
  • Style and design: Pick a fan that complements your room’s décor and adds to its aesthetic.
  • Remote functionality: Ensure the remote offers easy control for fan speed, light dimming, and reverse rotation for all-season use.

How important is the size of the ceiling fan when choosing one with a remote?

The size of the fan matters as it affects airflow. A fan that's too small may not circulate air effectively in larger rooms, while a fan that's too big can be overly powerful for smaller spaces.

Can I install a ceiling fan with a remote myself?

Installation can be straightforward if you have basic electrical knowledge, but for safety and efficiency, it's often best to hire a professional, especially when dealing with wiring and ensuring proper fan balance.

Do all ceiling fans with remotes offer light dimming options?

Not all models come with light dimming. If this feature is important, look for fans specifically designed with dimmable LED lights or integrated lighting controls in the remote to adjust brightness easily.

Top 3 features of best ceiling fans with remote

Ceiling fans with remote

Air Delivery

Control Type

Feature

Atomberg Renesa Enzel225 CMMIR RemoteLED speed indicator, sleek designer blades
Bajaj Frore Turbo210 CCPMRemoteAnti-corrosive aluminium body, silent motor
Atomberg Efficio Alpha230 CMMIR RemoteRuns at full speed even with voltage dips
Havells AmbroseHighRF RemoteTimer + memory backup, wide blades
Crompton Energion Hyperjet220 CMMRF RemotePoint-anywhere remote, anti-rust aluminium
ACTIVA Gracia‎225 CMMIR RemoteLED light, 6-speed control with booster mode
Orient Zeno220 CMMSmart RemoteRuns 2x longer on inverter, 4-mode timer
LONGWAY Creta P1230 CFMRemoteAnti-dust gloss finish, 400 RPM motor
Havells Stealth AirHighRF RemoteUltra-silent operation, aerodynamic blades
POLYCAB Wizzy Neo225 CMMRF RemoteReverse mode, fine speed control, LED display

FAQs on Ceiling fans with remote

  • Do ceiling fans with remotes work with smart home systems?

    Yes, some ceiling fans with remotes are compatible with smart home systems, allowing you to control them via apps or voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant.

  • How do I change the batteries in the remote?

    Typically, the remote will have a small compartment on the back. Open it to replace the batteries, usually AA or AAA, depending on the model.

  • Can I use a ceiling fan with a remote in a room with no existing wiring?

    Yes, but installation may require additional wiring. It’s recommended to consult a professional if there’s no pre-existing fan wiring in the room.

  • Are ceiling fans with remotes energy-efficient?

    Many modern ceiling fans with remotes are designed to be energy-efficient, offering multiple speed settings and low energy consumption.

  • How do I reverse the direction of my ceiling fan with a remote?

    Most ceiling fans with remotes have a reverse function. Simply press the reverse button on the remote to change the fan’s direction, ideal for winter or summer.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

