Best deals on ceiling fans: Grab up to 55% off on top brands today and save big; top 8 deals to keep you cool all summer

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a top-notch choice for energy-efficient cooling. With its BEE 5-star rating, it ensures optimal energy savings while providing excellent air delivery. The fan features LED indicators for convenient operation and comes with a sleek gloss white finish that adds a touch of elegance to any room. The included remote control adds to the convenience, allowing you to adjust settings from anywhere in the room. Backed by a 1+1 year warranty, this fan offers peace of mind and assurance of quality. Whether you're looking to reduce energy costs or simply stay cool during hot days, the Atomberg Renesa Enzel is an ideal solution for any space.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan:

Model: Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5-star rated

Colour: Gloss White

Warranty: 1+1 Year

Remote Control: Included

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Technology: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy Efficiency: BEE 5-star rated Colour preference: Gloss white may not complement all interior styles. High Air Delivery: Effective cooling Remote control: May require frequent battery changes.

The Atomberg Studio+ 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan stands as a pinnacle of modern cooling technology, designed to offer exceptional comfort and energy efficiency. Boasting a coveted BEE 5-star energy rating, it exemplifies eco-conscious design, promising substantial energy savings without compromising performance. Equipped with intuitive LED indicators and a user-friendly remote control, this fan ensures effortless operation and customisation, allowing users to tailor their cooling experience to their exact preferences. In terms of aesthetics, the fan's earth brown finish exudes sophistication and versatility, seamlessly blending into a wide range of interior decors. Beyond its striking appearance, the Studio+ comes backed by a robust 2+1 year warranty, assuring buyers of its longevity and reliability.

Specifications of Atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan:

Model: Atomberg Studio+ 1200 mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5-star rated

Colour: Earth Brown

Warranty: 2+1 Year

Remote Control: Included

Blade Size: 1200 mm

Technology: BLDC (Brushless Direct Current)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid BEE 5-star rated for energy efficiency Earth brown colour may not suit all decors High air delivery for effective cooling Remote control may require frequent battery changes

Enhance your living space with the Havells 1200 mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan, a perfect amalgamation of style and functionality. This fan boasts a premium finish, decorative design, and elegant aesthetics, making it a standout addition to any room. Featuring a high air delivery capability, it ensures efficient cooling even in larger spaces. The energy-saving technology incorporated into its design not only reduces power consumption but also promotes environmental sustainability. With a 100 percent pure copper motor, this fan guarantees durability and reliable performance. Plus, it comes with a reassuring 2-year warranty, providing peace of mind to the users.

Specifications of Havells 1200 mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan:

Brand: Havells

Size: 1200 mm

Motor Type: 100 percent Pure Copper Motor

Finish: Premium, Decorative

Colour: Cola Espresso Brown

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium Finish: Adds elegance to any space May not suit all interior design styles Decorative Design: Enhances aesthetics

Enhance the comfort of your living space with the ACTIVA 1200 mm High-Speed BEE Approved Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan, available in a convenient pack of 2 with a generous 2-year warranty. Crafted for optimal performance, this fan is BEE-approved, ensuring energy efficiency and reliability. The Apsra Brown finish adds a touch of elegance to any room, while the high-speed functionality ensures quick and effective cooling. With a 2-year warranty, you can trust in the durability and longevity of this ceiling fan, making it an ideal choice for any home or office environment. Experience the perfect blend of style, functionality, and peace of mind with the ACTIVA Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan.

Specifications of ACTIVA 1200 mm Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan Pack:

Brand: ACTIVA

Size: 1200 mm

Speed: High-Speed

Colour: Apsra Brown

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid BEE Approved: Ensures energy efficiency May not match all interior décor styles High-Speed Functionality: Provides quick and effective cooling

Enhance the ambiance of your living space with the Havells 1200 mm Festiva ES Ceiling Fan. Designed for both style and functionality, this fan features a premium finish and decorative design, adding a touch of sophistication to any room. With its elegant looks and mist colour, it effortlessly complements various interior decor styles. Engineered for optimal performance, it boasts high air delivery to ensure effective cooling, while its energy-saving features promote eco-friendliness and lower utility bills. Equipped with a 100 percent pure copper motor, this fan guarantees durability and reliable operation. Plus, with a 2-year warranty, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing that your investment is protected.

Specifications of Havells 1200 mm Festiva ES Ceiling Fan

Brand: Havells

Size: 1200 mm

Finish: Premium, Decorative

Colour: Mist

Warranty: 2 Years

Motor Type: 100 percent Pure Copper

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium Finish: Adds elegance to any space May not suit all interior design styles Decorative Design: Enhances aesthetics Elegant Looks: Complements various styles

Upgrade your cooling experience with the Havells 1200 mm Mozel ES Ceiling Fan, a pinnacle of efficiency and performance. Crafted to be the best-in-class base fan, it boasts high air delivery, ensuring swift and effective cooling in any room. Engineered with energy-saving technology, this fan not only keeps you comfortable but also helps reduce your electricity bills. The inclusion of a 100 percent pure copper motor ensures durability and reliable operation, promising years of hassle-free use. Finished in elegant white, this fan seamlessly blends into any interior decor, adding a touch of sophistication to your living space. Plus, with a 2-year warranty, you can enjoy peace of mind knowing your investment is protected.

Specifications of Havells 1200 mm Mozel ES Ceiling Fan

Brand: Havells

Size: 1200 mm

Best in Class Base Fan

High Air Delivery

Energy Saving

100 percent Pure Copper Motor

Warranty: 2 Years

Colour: Elegant White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Best in Class Base Fan: Superior performance May not suit all interior design styles High Air Delivery: Ensures effective cooling Energy Saving: Reduces power consumption

Upgrade the aesthetic appeal of your home with the V-Guard Windle Deco AS Modern Ceiling Fan. Crafted with precision and style in mind, this ceiling fan is designed to enhance the charm of any living space. Featuring exquisite detailing, it adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home decor. The high-speed 100 percent copper motor ensures efficient performance and long-lasting durability, promising years of reliable operation. Finished with a powder-coated glossy finish in Admiral Blue, this fan makes a bold statement while blending seamlessly into your interior design. With a size of 1.2 metres, it's suitable for rooms of various sizes, providing optimal airflow and comfort.

Specifications of V-Guard Windle Deco AS Modern Ceiling Fan:

Brand: V-Guard

Model: Windle Deco AS

Motor Type: High Speed 100 percent Copper

Finish: Powder-Coated Glossy

Colour: Admiral Blue

Size: 1.2 Metres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exquisite Detailing: Adds elevated charm May not match all interior design preferences High-Speed Copper Motor: Ensures efficiency Powder-Coated Glossy Finish: Stylish appeal

Meet the Polycab Aereo Plus 1-Star Ceiling Fan, a powerful and efficient cooling solution for your home. This 1200 mm ceiling fan boasts a range of features designed to enhance your comfort and convenience. Equipped with a high-speed motor and aluminium blades, it delivers exceptional air delivery to keep you cool even on the hottest days. The 100 percent copper construction ensures durability and reliability, while also contributing to its energy efficiency. With the ability to save up to 33 percent electricity compared to conventional fans, it's not only good for your comfort but also for your wallet and the environment. Additionally, the rust-proof aluminium blades ensure longevity and low maintenance.

Specifications of Polycab Aereo Plus 1-Star 52 Watt 1200 mm Ceiling Fan:

Brand: Polycab

Model: Aereo Plus

Star Rating: 1-Star

Power: 52 Watts

Size: 1200 mm

Material: 100 percent Copper, Rust-Proof Aluminium Blades

Warranty: 3 Years

Colour: Lilac Silver

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-Speed & Air Delivery: Ensures effective cooling May not match all interior design preferences Energy-Efficient: Saves up to 33 percent electricity Durable Construction: 100 percent copper and rust-proof aluminium blades

Top 3 features of ceiling fans with best deals:

Ceiling fans with best deals Blade Size Technology Special Features Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Remote Control, Energy Efficiency, Silent Operation Atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Remote Control, Energy Efficiency, Silent Operation Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Premium Finish, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving ACTIVA 1200 mm Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan Pack 1200 mm BLDC High-Speed, Energy Efficient, 100 percent Copper Motor Havells 1200mm Festiva ES Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving Havells 1200mm Mozel ES Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Best in Class Base Fan, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving V-Guard Windle Deco AS Modern Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC Exquisite Detailing, High Speed Motor, Stylish Finish Polycab Aereo Plus 1-Star 52 Watt 1200mm Ceiling Fan 1200 mm BLDC High Speed & Air Delivery, Energy Saving, Rust-Proof Blades

Best value for money ceiling fan with Amazon offers:

Among the listed options, the Atomberg Studio+ 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan stands out as an excellent value for money choice. With its advanced BLDC technology, this fan offers energy efficiency and quiet operation, ensuring long-term savings on electricity bills. The sleek design and premium finish add a touch of elegance to any room. Additionally, its high air delivery capability provides effective cooling even in larger spaces. Backed by a 1+1 year warranty, this fan offers peace of mind and reliability. Overall, the Atomberg Studio+ Ceiling Fan offers a perfect blend of performance, style, and affordability.

Best overall ceiling fan with Amazon offers:

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is the standout choice among the options listed. Its cutting-edge BLDC technology ensures energy efficiency and whisper-quiet operation, ideal for a peaceful environment. With its sleek design and premium build quality, it adds a touch of modern elegance to any space. The remote control feature enhances convenience, allowing for easy operation from anywhere in the room. Additionally, its high air delivery capability ensures effective cooling even in larger rooms. Backed by a 1+1 year warranty, this fan offers reliability and peace of mind. Overall, the Atomberg Renesa Enzel Ceiling Fan combines style, functionality, and performance seamlessly, making it the ultimate choice for any home.

How to find the best ceiling fan with Amazon offers?

Sure, here are some pointers on how to find the best ceiling fan with Amazon offers:

Search filters: Utilise Amazon's search filters to narrow down your options based on factors like price range, brand, size, and features.

Utilise Amazon's search filters to narrow down your options based on factors like price range, brand, size, and features. Deals section: Explore Amazon's "Deals" section, where you can find discounted products, lightning deals, and limited-time offers on ceiling fans.

Explore Amazon's "Deals" section, where you can find discounted products, lightning deals, and limited-time offers on ceiling fans. Check reviews: Read customer reviews and ratings to gauge the quality and performance of different ceiling fan models.

Read customer reviews and ratings to gauge the quality and performance of different ceiling fan models. Compare prices: Compare prices of various ceiling fan models to ensure you're getting the best deal. Amazon often displays price comparisons from different sellers for the same product.

Compare prices of various ceiling fan models to ensure you're getting the best deal. Amazon often displays price comparisons from different sellers for the same product. Subscribe and save: Consider subscribing to Amazon's subscribe and save program for additional discounts on select ceiling fan models with recurring deliveries.

Consider subscribing to Amazon's subscribe and save program for additional discounts on select ceiling fan models with recurring deliveries. Wait for sales events: Keep an eye out for Amazon's major sales events like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, where you can find significant discounts on a wide range of products, including ceiling fans.

Keep an eye out for Amazon's major sales events like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, where you can find significant discounts on a wide range of products, including ceiling fans. Coupons and promotions: Look out for coupons and promotional offers that may be available for specific ceiling fan models. These can often be found on the product page or through Amazon's coupon section.

Look out for coupons and promotional offers that may be available for specific ceiling fan models. These can often be found on the product page or through Amazon's coupon section. Bundle deals: Look for bundle deals where you can purchase ceiling fans with additional accessories or in multipacks for added savings.

Look for bundle deals where you can purchase ceiling fans with additional accessories or in multipacks for added savings. Check daily deals: Visit Amazon's "today's deals" page regularly to find daily deals and discounts on various products, including ceiling fans.

FAQs on the ceiling fans with best deals:

1. Are ceiling fans energy-efficient?

Yes, many modern ceiling fans are designed to be energy-efficient, especially those with features like BLDC (Brushless DC) motors and Energy Star ratings. These fans consume less energy compared to traditional models, helping you save on electricity bills.

2. Can I control the speed of the ceiling fan?

Most ceiling fans come with multiple speed settings that can be adjusted using a pull chain or a remote control. Some advanced models even offer smartphone app integration or voice control options for added convenience.

3. FAQ: How do I choose the right size ceiling fan for my room?

To determine the correct size ceiling fan for your room, measure the room's square footage and refer to the manufacturer's guidelines. As a general rule, rooms up to 75 square feet require a fan with a blade span of 36 inches or less, while larger rooms may require fans with blade spans of 52 inches or more.

4. Are ceiling fans suitable for outdoor use?

Yes, there are ceiling fans specifically designed for outdoor use, featuring weather-resistant materials and coatings to withstand exposure to moisture and humidity. These outdoor fans are ideal for use in covered patios, gazebos, and porches.

5. Do ceiling fans come with warranties?

Yes, most ceiling fans come with manufacturer warranties that cover defects in materials and workmanship for a specified period, typically ranging from one to five years. Be sure to check the warranty terms and conditions before making a purchase to understand what is covered and for how long.

