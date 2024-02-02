Best deals on Valentines day: Check out top 8 Alexa devices to gift your partner

Choosing an Alexa device as a Valentine's Day gift adds a touch of modernity and convenience to the celebration of love. Beyond being a thoughtful and practical present, it brings a sense of connection and ease to the recipient's daily life. With its voice-activated features, an Alexa device becomes a charming and helpful virtual assistant, allowing your loved one to effortlessly control their environment, play romantic tunes, and set the mood for a cozy evening together. Valentines day gift ideas: Surprise your loved one with a latest Alexa device and stay connected always.

In the realm of entertainment, gifting an Alexa device for Valentine's Day provides a delightful shared experience. The device offers a range of options, from playing personalized playlists to accessing romantic audiobooks or even engaging in interactive games designed for couples. The hands-free operation of Alexa ensures that you and your partner can immerse yourselves in the enjoyment without any interruptions, fostering a cozy and intimate atmosphere.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Alexa device signifies not just a one-time expression of love but an ongoing commitment to the relationship. Its continuous updates and expanding capabilities mean that the device will continue to surprise and delight your loved one with new features and possibilities. So, if you are planning to gift one to your partner this valentine's week, we have a few options shortlisted for you so you make an informed decision.

1. Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Blue

B09B8XJDW5

Experience enhanced sound with the Echo Dot (5th Gen) - the latest in smart speaker technology. Enjoy deeper bass and clearer vocals, making it the best-sounding Echo Dot to date. Control your smart home effortlessly using Alexa, with features like motion detection and a temperature sensor for added convenience. Use routines to automate tasks and manage your day seamlessly. With privacy controls, voice control in English and Hindi, and Bluetooth capability, the Echo Dot is a versatile addition to any home.

Specifications of Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with Bigger sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Blue

Generation: 5th (Latest) Generation

Sound: Enhanced bass and clearer vocals

Smart home control: Alexa-compatible appliances, motion detection, temperature sensor

Music streaming: Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Apple Music (subscription may be required)

Voice commands: Set reminders, pay bills, add items to shopping list

Connectivity: Bluetooth, smart plugs for non-smart appliances (sold separately)

Privacy: Mic off button for enhanced privacy

Languages: English and Hindi support

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced sound quality No clock display Seamless smart home integration Motion detection may miss minor motions Automated routines for efficiency Limited motion detection triggers Voice control in multiple languages Privacy controls for peace of mind Bluetooth capability for versatility



2. Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Certified Refurbished, White – Improved smart speaker with Alexa – Like new, backed with 1-year warranty

B07PFFMYXD

Enhance your smart home experience with the Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen) in White. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this like-new device boasts improved features and Alexa integration. With a fresh speaker and design, this voice-controlled smart speaker effortlessly blends into any room. Stream music from various platforms, set alarms, get news updates, and control your smart home devices with ease. Connect to other speakers via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable for an immersive audio experience.

Specifications of Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Certified Refurbished, White – Improved smart speaker with Alexa – Like new, backed with 1-year warranty

Generation: 3rd Gen, Certified Refurbished

Colour: White

Warranty: 1-year

Smart home control: Alexa-compatible, voice-controlled

Audio output: Built-in speaker, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio cable

Music streaming: Amazon Prime Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Hungama Music, Spotify

Adaptive intelligence: Alexa learns and adapts to speech patterns and vocabulary

Voice commands: News, information, music requests, smart home control

Personalization: Create and manage playlists with Amazon Prime Music

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adaptive intelligence for personalized user experience Limited color options (available only in White) Improved features and Alexa integration Voice-controlled smart home convenience Versatile audio options with Bluetooth connectivity



3. Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)| Smart speaker with Alexa (Blue)

B084KSRC9X

Take your smart home experience to another level with the Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) in Blue. This smart speaker, powered by Alexa, features improved bass performance compared to its predecessor. Control your home with voice commands, from playing music to managing smart appliances. Enjoy the convenience of motion detection and set routines for automated tasks. The Echo Dot also serves as a versatile Bluetooth speaker, offering privacy controls and a sleek design.

Specifications of Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)| Smart speaker with Alexa (Blue)

Generation: 4th Gen (2020 release), Certified Refurbished

Colour: Blue

Weight: 341.3 g

WiFi connectivity: Dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz)

Bluetooth connectivity: A2DP and AVRCP support

Audio: 1.6” built-in speaker, 3.5mm stereo audio output

Language: English and Hindi

Privacy features: Wake word technology, microphone off button, streaming indicators

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Privacy controls for enhanced security Some services may require subscription or fees Improved bass performance compared to 3rd Gen Smart plugs for non-smart appliances not included Voice-controlled smart home convenience Does not support ad-hoc WiFi networks Motion detection for automated experiences Bluetooth speakers requiring PIN codes not supported Versatile audio options with Bluetooth connectivity

4. Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock | Smart speaker with powerful bass, LED display and Alexa (Blue)

B085M5P9LJ

This voice-operated smart speaker, powered by Alexa features a sleek spherical design with powerful bass. The LED display shows time, outdoor temperature, and timers, adjusting brightness automatically. Stream music hands-free from various platforms, control smart devices, and enjoy versatile usage as a standalone speaker or Bluetooth companion. With its compact design, improved sound quality, and added clock functionality, this Echo Dot enhances every room effortlessly.

Specifications of Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock | Smart speaker with powerful bass, LED display and Alexa (Blue)

Generation: 4th Gen (2020 release) with clock

Colour: Blue

Design: Spherical

Bass performance: Improved compared to 3rd Gen

Display: LED display for time, temperature, and timers

Display control: Light sensor adjusts brightness automatically

Music streaming: Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music

Usage: Standalone speaker, Bluetooth speaker, smart home control

Voice control: Alexa in English and Hindi

Hands-free control: Tap to snooze alarms

Smart home integration: Control lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, water motors, and more

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Certified Refurbished with clock functionality Does not support ad-hoc WiFi networks Spherical design with improved bass performance Smart plugs for non-smart appliances not included LED display for time, temperature, and timers Automatic brightness adjustment for day/night use Hands-free music control with tap-to-snooze feature



5. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls) | HD streaming device

B08R6QR863

Experience the latest generation of entertainment with the Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote - your gateway to HD streaming. 50% more powerful than its predecessor, this best-selling device ensures fast streaming in Full HD. The all-new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) simplifies your experience with voice commands, app shortcuts, and TV controls, including power and volume adjustments. Set up effortlessly, hide discreetly behind your TV, and optimize data usage for an unparalleled streaming experience.

Specifications of Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls) | HD streaming device

Generation: Latest

Streaming Quality: Full HD

Remote: Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) with power and volume buttons

Audio: Dolby Atmos for select titles

Content: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, and more

Free Content: YouTube, YouTube Kids, MXPlayer, TVFPlay, YuppTV, and others

Connectivity: HDMI, internet connection

Usage: Watch movies, web series, news, sports, and kids content

Additional features: Bluetooth headphone pairing, parental control, data usage monitoring

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 50% more powerful for fast Full HD streaming Does not support 4K streaming All-new Alexa Voice Remote for convenient control Limited audio compatibility with Dolby Atmos on select titles Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos Subscription fees may apply for certain apps Tens of thousands of movies and shows from popular apps Alkaline batteries recommended for steady performance of the remote Free content from YouTube, YouTube Kids, and more Requires an internet connection for setup Easy setup and discreet placement behind the TV No support for USB port power; use caution with alternative power sources Data usage optimization for efficient streaming

6. Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)

B084TNMLTB

Upgrade your smart home experience with the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) in Black - a smart speaker featuring an 8" HD screen, stereo sound, and hands-free entertainment with Alexa. This enhanced version boasts a 13 MP camera for high-quality video calls, hands-free music control, and personalized entertainment with on-screen lyrics. Monitor your home remotely, manage your smart devices, and stay in frame during video calls. With privacy features, daily management capabilities, and the ability to communicate in English and Hindi, the Echo Show 8 is your all-in-one smart companion.

Specifications of Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) - Smart speaker with 8" HD screen, stereo sound & hands-free entertainment with Alexa (Black)

Generation: 2nd Gen

Colour: Black

Display: 8" HD screen

Sound: Stereo sound

Camera: 13 MP with auto pan and zoom

Language: English and Hindi

Hands-free control: Voice-activated

Music streaming: Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, Apple Music

Video streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Smart home control: Lights, ACs, security cameras, TVs, geysers, and more

Privacy features: Mic off button, built-in camera cover

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Upgraded 13 MP camera for high-quality video calls Camera monitoring feature requires manual enabling in settings Hands-free music control and on-screen lyrics No support for photos or selfies during video calls Personalized entertainment with movie and TV show streaming Remote home monitoring capability with the built-in camera Multi-language support with English and Hindi Mic off button and camera cover for enhanced privacy

7. Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls), Dolby Vision

B08XVZRR21

Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with the Fire TV Stick 4K featuring the all-new Alexa Voice Remote. Watch content in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Feel the scenes come to life with immersive dolby atmos audio on select titles. Enjoy endless entertainment with thousands of movies and TV episodes from popular platforms like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and more. Access Live TV shows and channels, control your smart home, and enjoy a simple, intuitive interface, all in a compact and easy-to-set-up package.

Specifications of Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV and app controls), Dolby Vision

Streaming quality: 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+

Audio: Dolby Atmos for select titles

Entertainment: Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Sony LIV, Apple TV, and more

Voice remote: All-new Alexa Voice Remote with TV and app controls

Smart home control: Ask Alexa to check weather, control lights, view live camera feeds, stream music, and more

Setup: Easy setup, compact design to stay hidden behind the TV

Compatibility: HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs; Wi-Fi 6 router for Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi 6 router compatibility for Fire TV Stick 4K Max Requires a 4K UHD TV and available 4K content Live TV access for a comprehensive viewing experience All-new Alexa Voice Remote for convenient control

8. Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Green

B09ZXCBR5T

Amazon Echo Pop is a smart speaker designed to elevate your audio experience with Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity. Its stylish design seamlessly integrates into any decor, available in vibrant colors like black, white, green, and purple. Enjoy hands-free music streaming from popular platforms, voice control for smart devices, and the flexibility to use it as a standalone speaker or a Bluetooth companion. With loud sound, balanced bass, and crisp vocals, the Echo Pop offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. Plus, it's equipped with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a convenient mic off button.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Pop| Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth| Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals| Green

Model: Amazon Echo Pop

Type: Smart speaker with Alexa and Bluetooth

Colour: Green

Audio quality: Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals

Music streaming: Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Apple Music

Smart home control: Lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, smart plugs (sold separately)

Hands-free features: Play nursery rhymes, set alarms, reminders, and more

Connectivity: Standalone or Bluetooth speaker for paired devices

Privacy controls: Multiple layers, including a mic off button

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design blending into any decor Smart plugs for non-smart appliances not included Loud sound, balanced bass, crisp vocals Voice control for smart devices Versatile usage as a standalone or Bluetooth speaker Hands-free features for convenient use Multiple layers of privacy controls

Top 3 features for you

Product name Control type Colour Special feature Echo Dot (5th Gen) Voice (Alexa) Blue Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Enhanced Sound Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Certified Refurbished Voice (Alexa) White 1-year warranty, Improved Smart Speaker, Certified Refurbished Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) Voice (Alexa) Blue Improved Bass Performance, Motion Detection, Privacy Controls Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock Voice (Alexa) Blue LED Display with Clock, Improved Sound Quality, Compact Design Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Voice (Alexa) N/A Full HD Streaming, Alexa Voice Remote, TV and App Controls Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Voice (Alexa) Black 8" HD Screen, Stereo Sound, 13 MP Camera for Video Calls Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Voice (Alexa) N/A 4K Ultra HD Streaming, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Alexa Remote Amazon Echo Pop Voice (Alexa) Green Stylish Design, Loud Sound, Balanced Bass, Privacy Controls

Best value for money

For the best value for money, the Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen) stands out. Backed by a 1-year warranty, this like-new device offers improved features and Alexa integration at a cost-effective price. It delivers a seamless smart home experience, including music streaming, smart home control, and voice commands, making it an excellent investment for users seeking affordability without compromising functionality.

Best overall product

The Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) takes the crown as the best overall product. With an 8" HD screen, stereo sound, and a 13 MP camera for high-quality video calls, it provides an immersive and versatile smart home experience. From hands-free music control to monitoring your home remotely, the Echo Show 8 excels in functionality. Its sleek design, privacy features, and multi-language support in English and Hindi make it the top choice for users seeking a comprehensive smart speaker with advanced capabilities.

How to find the best Alexa device?

To find the best Alexa device, consider your specific needs. Assess features like smart home control, audio quality, display options, and privacy controls. Determine if you prefer a compact speaker, a device with a screen, or a streaming device. Check for language support, warranty, and additional functionalities like motion detection. Read user reviews and expert opinions for insights. Evaluate the compatibility with your existing smart home devices and choose a device that seamlessly integrates into your lifestyle. Comparing specifications and prioritizing features based on your preferences will guide you to the best Alexa device for your unique requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.