Best gaming phones under 40,000 you can buy right now: OnePlus, Realme and more

If you are looking for a gaming-centric phone with a good set of specifications, including good battery life and high-end performance, that can run titles like BGMI at respectable frame rates, a budget of ₹40,000 will get you most of what you need. You can expect high-end performance, great battery life, premium screens, and much more. If you are wondering which are some of the best Android phones under ₹40,000 for gaming in India, we have you covered. Here is a list of the top phones you can buy. Poco F7 (left), Realme GT 7 (right).(Shaurya Sharma / HT)

POCO F7

The POCO F7 is not a ₹40,000 phone. In fact, you can get it for ₹31,999, and even lower with bank offers. You can, of course, buy the higher storage variants, which will set you back a little more, but this is a great option considering it has the Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 chip.

You get a maximum of 12 GB of RAM, and it packs a massive 7,550 mAh battery that will easily last you two days and long gaming hours. This makes it a no-brainer. However, in games like PUBG, you are currently limited to 90 FPS, not 120, which is worth keeping in mind.

Check Our Review: POCO F7 Review

Realme GT 7

The Realme GT 7 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9400E chipset and a 7,000 mAh battery. Based on our testing, this is a solid performer that guarantees you 120 FPS in games like BGMI.

The battery life provides a solid two-day experience, and the screen is super smooth at 120 Hz. The screen is also bright at 6,500 nits, so you will not have any problems while gaming in bright conditions. Overall, this is a high-end gaming phone that will not disappoint.

Check Our Review: Realme GT 7 Review

iQOO Neo 10

The iQOO Neo 10 is another phone powered by the Snapdragon 8S Gen 4, just like the POCO F7. However, the difference here is that you can get 120 FPS in games like BGMI. It also has UFS 4.1 storage, and the screen supports a 144 Hz refresh rate, so the overall experience is very smooth.

It also has a 7,000 mAh battery which supports 120W fast charging. Not only will it last a very long time, but it will also get topped up quite quickly. Furthermore, it has a vapour cooling chamber that keeps the phone running cool for long durations. You also have several gaming features built-in, like the FPS meter, which shows you the frame rate. This may be handy for many people who are into competitive gaming. It is also easy on the eyes with 4320Hz PWM dimming.

Check Our Review: iQOO Neo 10 Review

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R packs last year's flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is no slouch by any means. In fact, it is more powerful than the likes of the 8S Gen 4. It is a flagship-grade chipset, and you get 12 GB of RAM starting from the base variant, which costs ₹39,999 or lower with card offers. By combining card offers, you can get it for around ₹37,000–38,000, and we believe this is a phenomenal value-for-money device for that price. This is especially true considering you are getting OxygenOS, which is one of the most refined takes on Android at this price point.

You have 120fps BGMI support, AI features, a 120 Hz display, and a lifetime display warranty, which guarantees a replacement in case you get a green line issue on your OnePlus phone.