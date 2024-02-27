Best induction cooktop from Prestige: Top 10 choices to consider

Do you feel that an induction cooktop is the best thing you need in a modern kitchen? Imagine cooking all at once, not waiting for heat, and saying goodbye to gas leaks! Here we present our top 10 selections of induction cooktops that promise a cooking experience like never before. Whether you're a novice chef or a seasoned chef, these sleek and efficient appliances offer unmatched convenience and precision. From casual meals to bigger parties, this induction stove from Prestige will satisfy your cooking needs. Say hello to faster cooking, cleaner cleaning and a safer kitchen environment. Let's begin the journey to find the perfect induction cooktop that will transform your cooking adventure. Discover the best induction cooktops from Prestiege with high end features(Pexels)

1. Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts

The Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 induction cooktop which comes with an elegant black design has a power of 2200 W for quick and efficient cooking. Its automatic whistle counter ensures accurate cooking, while Feather Touch buttons are a part ofuser-friendly controls and features. With a keep-warm function and a dual heat sensor, it meets a variety of cooking needs. With its built-in Indian menu, it makes cooking Indian food easy. It is equipped with an automatic voltage regulator and an anti-magnetic wall, which ensures safety and durability for you and your family. Thisinduction cooktopwith a one-year warranty promises reliability and convenience for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts

Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 2 Colour : Black Power Source: electrical Fuel Type: Electric

Pros Cons Efficient heating for faster cooking times. Limited compatibility with certain cookware.

2. Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts

The Prestige PIC 20 Induction Cooktoptransforms your kitchen experience with its 1600 Watt power and sleek design. It showcases a variety of Indian menu options for a variety of culinary delights. Enjoy precise cooking with automatic power and temperature settings, ensuring every dish is cooked to perfection. Automatic Voltage Control optimizes energy use, while an extended cooling system improves durability. Compatible with basic induction cookware, it offers versatility with avariety of cooking settings and modes. With a Push Button Control Panel and 1 year warranty, enhance your cooking experience with this efficient and stylish appliance.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts

Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 1 Colour : Black Power Source: electric Fuel Type: Induction

Pros Cons Compact design for easy storage. Limited to use with induction-friendly cookware.

3. Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W

The Prestige IRIS ECO induction cooktop offers a number of functions for comfortable cooking with asleek and modern design. With Indian menu options, prepare Chapati, Idli and Dosa effortlessly. Its automatic voltage regulator ensures stable performance and durability. An anti-magnetic wall blocks excess radiation and increases efficiency. Cleaning is a breeze thanks to the flat, smooth surface. Portable and elegant, it fits in any space. Enjoy healthy meals without magnetic hazards thanks to its design. It is intelligent, with computer-controlled functions and energy-saving technology.

Specifications of Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W

Colour: Black Material: Glass Special Feature: Anti-Magnetic Wall, Easy to Maintain, Healthy, Automatic Voltage Regulator Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 1

Pros Cons Fast heating reduces cooking time. Limited temperature control options.

4.Prestige Pic 20 Neo 1600W

The Prestige Pic 20 Neo induction cooktop is the engine of your kitchen and boasts a cooking power of 1600 W. Tailored to Indian cuisine, it offers a range of Indian menu options to delight your taste buds. With an automatic voltage regulator, your cooking experience will remain stable and hassle-free. Take control of your culinary creations with a timer with user preset and manual options. Made with a glass surface it comes witheasy maintenance and cleaning and keeping it in pristine condition is a breeze. The anti-magnetic wall, which includes innovations, ensures safe and efficient cooking.

Specifications of Prestige Pic 20 Neo 1600W

Colour : Black Material: Glass Special Feature: Electric Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 1

Pros Cons Anti-magnetic wall for safety. Limited cookware compatibility.

5. Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt

The Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Induction Cooktop in sleek black offersreliable and safe operationfor your kitchen. Its concealed and feather touch buttons ensure effortless cooking. With anti-magnetic wall and push-control buttons, it guarantees comfort and durability. The sleek design and full glass top panel enhance your kitchen look. Equipped with an automatic voltage regulator, it protects against power surges. The Indian menu selection makes meal preparation simple, and the unique design keeps insects at bay. Easy to clean and maintain, comes with 1 year warranty and is made in India.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt

Colour: Black Material: Plastic Special Feature: Electric Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 1

Pros Cons 1900 watts for efficient and quick cooking. May not be compatible with all cookware.

6. Prestige PIC 16.0 plus 2000 Watts

The Prestige PIC 16.0 plus Induction Cooktop offers a powerful 2000 watts of cooking power. Its Indian Menu Option adds versatility to your kitchen adventures. Experience seamless cooking with automatic power and temperature adjustment, while the pause function adds convenience to your busy kitchen routine. With a sleek black design, soft-touch push buttons, and an aerodynamic cooling system, this cooktop combines style with functionality. Keep your cooking environment insect-free thanks to its unique design. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 16.0 plus 2000 Watts

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic Body

Special Feature: Automatic voltage regulator

Brand: Prestige

Heating Elements: 1

Pros Cons Energy-saving technology. Slightly higher price point.

7. Prestige PIC 29

This is the induction cooktop you've thinking of: Prestige PIC 29, with the best features for your kitchen. With a robust 2000 Watts Power, it's ready to tackle any culinary challenge. Dive into authentic flavors with its specialized Indian menu options. The sleek design isn't just for show; it's coupled with an Aerodynamic Cooling System for efficient performance. Thanks to Power Saver technology and an Automatic Voltage Regulator, you can cook worry-free. Touch buttons make operation a breeze while the Insect Proof Design keeps pests at bay. Maintenance? Easy as pie. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with a 1 Year Warranty.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 29

Brand: Prestige Colour : Blue Power Source: Corded Electric Fuel Type: Electric Special Feature: Portable

Pros cons High-quality build ensures durability. May not work with all cookware types.

8. Prestige PIC 12.0 1900-Watt

This induction cooktop, the Prestige PIC 12.0, boasts 1900 watts of power for efficient cooking. With its push-button control panel, it offers user-friendly operation. Designed to work with induction base cookware, it ensures hassle-free cooking experiences. The Indian menu options cater to diverse culinary preferences, while the aerodynamic cooling system ensures optimal performance. Equipped with dual heat sensors, it guarantees precise and even heating. With a sleek design and a warranty of one year, this induction cooktop is a reliable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 12.0 1900-Watt

Material: Glass Special Feature: Cooling Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 1 Product Dimensions: 34.5D x 39.4W x 9.9H Centimeters

Pros Cons 1900 Watts power for quick results. May produce audible fan noise during operation.

9. Prestige PIC 2.0 V2 2000-Watt

The Prestige PIC 2.0 V2 2000-Watt induction cooktop is a kitchen marvel, combining sleek design with powerful performance. With its anti-magnetic wall and feather-touch buttons, cooking becomes effortless. The cooktop features an anti-skid steel ring for stability and an automatic voltage regulator for consistent cooking. Its elegant design enhances any kitchen space. Compatible with various utensils like stainless steel pots and cast iron frying pans, it offers versatility. Plus, with features like Indian menu options and automatic keep warm function, cooking becomes a breeze.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 2.0 V2 2000-Watt

Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 1 Power Source: electric Material: Stainless Steel Product Dimensions: 39D x 47W x 12H Centimeters

Pros Cons Energy efficient for cost savings. Compatibility with certain cookware.

10. Prestige PIC 3.1 V3 2000 Watts

The induction cooktopPrestige PIC 3.1 V3 boasts a sleek black design and powerful 2000 Watts output. With its intuitive touch panel, cooking becomes a breeze. Experience the convenience of the Automatic Whistle Counter, a pioneering feature that tracks your pressure cooker's whistles and seamlessly transitions to the Keep Warm function. No more cold meals with the Automatic Keep Warm function, ensuring your dishes stay piping hot. The Automatic Voltage Regulator safeguards against voltage fluctuations for enhanced durability. Explore the Indian Menu Options for authentic flavors at your fingertips. This induction cooktop intelligently adjusts power and temperature for perfect results every time.

Specifications of Prestige PIC 3.1 V3 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop | Black |Automatic Whistle Counter

Brand: Prestige Heating Elements: 1 Colour: Red and Black Power Source: electric Fuel Type: Electric

Pros Cons 2000 Watts power for efficient cooking. Compatibility with limited types of cookware.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 PIC 2200 Watts Automatic Whistle Counter Automatic Keep Warm Function Dual Heat Sensor Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Extended Cooling System Push button Aerodynamic cooling system Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Automatic Voltage Regulator Anti-Magnetic Wall Easy to Maintain Prestige Pic 20 Neo 1600W Anti-magnetic Wall Energy saving 2000W power Prestige PIC 15.0+ 1900-Watt Push Button Controls Elegant design Unique design Prestige PIC 16.0 plus 2000 Watts Aerodynamic cooling system Soft touch push buttons Power saver technology Prestige PIC 29 Induction Cooktop Aerodynamic Cooling System Power Saver technology Automatic Voltage Regulator Prestige PIC 12.0 1900-Watt Indian Menu Options Dual Heat Sensors Automatic Voltage Regulator Prestige PIC 2.0 V2 2000-Watt Child Lock Feature Anti Skid Steel Ring Power Saver Technology Prestige PIC 3.1 V3 2000 Watts Automatic Whistle Counter Automatic Voltage Regulator Automatic Keep Warm Function

Best overall product

Cook smarter, not harder with the Prestige PIC 6.1 V3 Induction Cooktop! Boasting a sleek black design and a powerful 2200 Watts, this kitchen marvel makes cooking a breeze. Say goodbye to guesswork with its Automatic Whistle Counter, ensuring precise cooking every time. With Feather Touch Buttons and a built-in Indian Menu, it's as easy as touch and go. Safety? Also, it is covered with an Anti Magnetic Wall and Automatic Voltage Regulator.

Best value for money

Searching for efficiency without breaking the bank? Look no further than the Prestige IRIS ECO Induction Cooktop! With a modern design and 1200 Watts of power, it offers an array of features for convenient cooking. From Chapati to Dosa, its Indian Menu options cater to diverse tastes. Safety and durability? Guaranteed with an Anti-Magnetic Wall and Automatic Voltage Regulator. Experience hassle-free cooking at an unbeatable value!

How to choose the best Prestige Induction cooktop?

When selecting the ideal Prestige induction cooktop, consider your cooking needs and kitchen space. Opt for models like the PIC 6.1 V3 for high power and precision cooking, or the IRIS ECO for budget-friendly efficiency. Ensure compatibility with your cookware and look for features like Automatic Whistle Counters and Indian Menu Options for added convenience. Prioritize safety features such as Anti-Magnetic Walls and Automatic Voltage Regulators to cook worry-free. Choose the perfect Prestige induction cooktop to revolutionize your culinary experience today!

