Best LED TV in India: Pick from top 10 options on Amazon

No Indian household is complete without the humble television set. It was with the 1982 Asian Games that Indian middle class woke up to the power of mass media via television. Ever since, much has changed in the Indian television landscape. Today's television sets are magnificent devices that let you experience high definition entertainment. To let this happen to you too, invest in a LED TV.

The advantages of having an LED TV are many - they deliver bright picture quality, are slimmer in size as compared to regular TVs and consume very less energy. They also have a very long life span and are far more reliable than normal televisions.

If you had been thinking of changing your television, then now would be a good time as sale season during festivals has begun in some parts of the country with Ganesh Chaturthi. Not only will you be spoilt for choice, you are likely to get amazing deals as well.

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 (Black)

The TCL 65P635, a stunning 65-inch Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in sleek black is what you need to experience high definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. Immerse yourself in cinematic visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering breathtaking clarity and lifelike colours. This smart TV utilizes the power of Google TV, offering seamless access to a vast array of streaming content and apps. You can simply use your voice command to get access.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 65 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Bezel-Less Design Price Google TV Smart Platform Requires ample space

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

The LG 55UQ7500PSF, a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in Ceramic Black, is your go-to television set if you desire to elevate your home entertainment experience. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, delivering vivid colours and incredible detail. This smart TV comes with intuitive interface and webOS platform which offers seamless access to a world of content. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can easily connect your favourite devices.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Platform: webOS

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Ceramic Black Finish Price Smart TV Capabilities Limited screen size for some

Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)

The Acer AR32GR2841HDFL, an 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV in sleek black, a good option if you wish to invest in LED TV. This compact TV offers a vibrant HD Ready resolution, providing clear and detailed visuals. It is powered by the Google TV platform and ensures easy access to a world of content and apps. With multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, you can connect any devices seamlessly.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Compact Size Limited screen size for some Google TV Smart Platform HD Ready resolution

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7H (Silver)

The Hisense 55A7H, a 55-inch Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in a sleek silver finish, is a smart choice as far as LED TV options are concerned. You can now get a feel of the power of 4K Ultra HD resolution and bring your favourite content to life with stunning clarity and vibrant colours. With the Google TV platform, it offers seamless access to a wide range of apps and streaming services. This TV gives the user multiple connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, and makes it easy to connect your devices for a complete entertainment experience.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Silver finish may not suit all Google TV Smart Platform Higher price range

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black)

The Sony Bravia KD-65X80K, a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in elegant black makes you experience entertainment in the finest way possible. You can enjoy breathtaking clarity and lifelike colours, thanks its 4K Ultra HD resolution. This TV is powered by Google TV and it provides seamless access to an extensive array of streaming content and apps. Its multiple HDMI and USB ports ensure easy connectivity for all your devices.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 164 cm (65 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Higher price point Google TV Smart Platform Requires spacious room

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black)

The Vu 55CA, a 55-inch Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in sleek black, is a good LED TV to consider if you are planning to buy a new one. Now, immerse yourself in breathtaking visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution. This TV offers stunning clarity and vibrant colours. It is powered by Google TV platform that ensures effortless access to a wealth of streaming content and apps. With its multiple HDMI and USB ports, connecting your devices is hassle-free, making it an important element of your home entertainment.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 139 cm (55 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Higher price point for some Google TV Smart Platform

MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black)

Check out the MI L55M7-A2IN, a 55-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV in sleek black. It is time to immerse yourself in stunning visuals, thanks to this TV's 4K Ultra HD resolution that delivers crystal-clear details and vibrant colours. It comes powered by the Android TV platform and offers a world of entertainment at your fingertips. Thanks to its multiple HDMI and USB ports, you can effortlessly connect your favourite devices.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 138 cm (55 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Platform: Android TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Sound quality may need upgrades Android TV Smart Platform Mid-range price point

LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)

The LG 32LM563BPTC, an 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV in the sophisticated Dark Iron Gray, is a great choice to make if you are planning on a new TV. You can get a taste of amazing immersive viewing experience with vibrant visuals, thanks to its HD Ready resolution. This smart TV provides convenient access to a variety of streaming services and apps. This makes it a versatile addition to your home entertainment setup. It comes with multiple HDMI and USB ports and therefore connecting your devices becomes super easy.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768 pixels)

Smart Platform: LG WebOS

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons Smart TV Capabilities HD Ready resolution Dark Iron Gray Finish Limited screen size for some

iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black)

The iFFALCON iFF43U62, a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in sleek black is an ideal TV to invest in if you wish to experience an immersive experience at a very competitive price. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution that delivers sharp details and vibrant colours. This TV comes powered by Google TV, and provides seamless access to a plethora of streaming content and apps. Thanks to its multiple HDMI and USB ports, you can seamlessly connect all your devices.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Sound quality may need upgrades Google TV Smart Platform Limited screen size for some

OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)

The OnePlus 50Y1S Pro, a 50-inch Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV in sleek black is a technological marvel. Thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution, you can get to treat yourself to stunning visuals, vivid details and lifelike colours. This TV is powered by Android TV that helps it provide a seamless and customizable entertainment experience and access to numerous apps and streaming services. With its multiple HDMI and USB ports, easy connectivity for all your devices is assured.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 126 cm (50 inches)

Display Type: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Smart Platform: Android TV

Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD Resolution Sound quality may need upgrades Android TV Smart Platform Limited screen size for some

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65P635 (Black) Bezel-Less Design 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Smart Platform LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart TV Capabilities Ceramic Black Finish Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) Google TV Smart Platform HD Ready Resolution Advanced I Series Technology Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7H (Silver) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Tornado 2.0 Technology Google TV Smart Platform Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Smart Platform High-quality Bravia Display Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55CA (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Smart Platform Premium Design and Build Quality MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV Smart Platform High-quality Display Panel LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray) HD Ready Resolution Smart TV Capabilities Dark Iron Gray Finish iFFALCON 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF43U62 (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Smart Platform High-quality Display Panel OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV Smart Platform Pro Version with Enhanced Features

Best value for money

Among the LED TVs listed, the TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 (Black) stands out as the best value for money option. With its bezel-less design, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and Google TV smart platform, it offers a compelling combination of aesthetics, picture quality, and smart features, all at a competitive price point, making it an excellent choice for those seeking affordability without compromising on quality.

Best overall product

The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black) emerges as the best overall product among the LED TVs listed. Featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Google TV smart platform, and Sony's renowned display technology, it delivers exceptional picture quality and an immersive viewing experience. Its premium build and comprehensive features make it a top choice for those seeking the ultimate in home entertainment.

How to buy best LED TV in India

Buying the best LED TV in India requires careful consideration of several factors. Begin by setting a budget and determining the screen size suitable for your space. Choose a reputable brand known for quality and after-sales support.

For picture quality, opt for a 4K Ultra HD resolution and consider features like HDR for enhanced contrast. Look for TVs with a high refresh rate for smoother motion.

Assess the smart features; ensure compatibility with streaming services and voice assistants. Connectivity options, including HDMI and USB ports, are crucial.

Read reviews and compare models to find the best fit for your needs. Lastly, visit physical stores to evaluate the display quality in person before making your final decision.

