 Best LG dual inverter ACs: Top 7 picks with anti-virus protection to safeguard you and your family - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Best LG dual inverter ACs: Top 7 picks with anti-virus protection to safeguard you and your family

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 28, 2024 04:06 PM IST

Discover the top LG dual inverter ACs with anti-virus protection and compare their features, pros, and cons to make an informed purchasing decision.

Looking for the best LG dual inverter AC with anti-virus protection? We've compiled a comprehensive list of the top 8 models available in India in 2024. LG is known for its innovative dual inverter technology that ensures energy efficiency and powerful cooling. In this article, we'll delve into the product details, pros, and cons of each model, as well as a feature comparison table to help you decide which one suits your needs best.

Dual inverter AC
Dual inverter AC

1. LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q19YNZE

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B09NS5TKPN

The LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q19YNZE is a powerful and energy-efficient air conditioner with anti-virus protection. It features a convertible cooling technology, ensuring optimal performance in various weather conditions.

Specifications of LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q19YNZE

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection: Yes
  • Dual Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Convertible Cooling: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

Relatively expensive

Convertible cooling

Large size

Anti-virus protection

2. LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q19YNZE

B0CQHQZZVC

The LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q19YNZE is equipped with a 5-star energy efficiency rating and powerful dual inverter technology. It also boasts anti-virus protection, ensuring clean and healthy air circulation.

Specifications of LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q19YNZE

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection: Yes
  • Dual Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Convertible Cooling: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High energy efficiency

Slightly noisy operation

Powerful cooling

Limited availability

Anti-virus protection

3. LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q18JNXE3

B0CSDKZTP7

The LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q18JNXE3 offers efficient and customizable cooling with its convertible cooling technology. It also features anti-virus protection for a healthier indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q18JNXE3

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection: Yes
  • Dual Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Convertible Cooling: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Customizable cooling

Limited availability

Energy-efficient

Slightly bulky design

Anti-virus protection

Also read: Best ACs in India: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling and a comfortable home

4. LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q19JNYE

B0CRDC67TF

The LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q19JNYE offers powerful cooling and energy efficiency, thanks to its dual inverter technology. It also comes with anti-virus protection for a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q19JNYE

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection: Yes
  • Dual Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Convertible Cooling: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling

Limited availability

Energy-efficient

Slightly noisy operation

Anti-virus protection

5. LG Inverter Convertible Dual Cooling AC PS-Q18ZNVE

B09NS5CBC5

The LG Inverter Convertible Dual Cooling AC PS-Q18ZNVE offers efficient and customizable cooling with its inverter technology. It also features anti-virus protection for a healthier indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Inverter Convertible Dual Cooling AC PS-Q18ZNVE

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection: Yes
  • Dual Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Convertible Cooling: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Customizable cooling

Relatively expensive

Energy-efficient

Limited availability

Anti-virus protection

6. LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q12YNXE1

B09NS6KFP1

The LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q12YNXE1 is a compact and energy-efficient air conditioner with anti-virus protection. It features a convertible cooling technology, ensuring optimal performance in various weather conditions.

Specifications of LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q12YNXE1

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection: Yes
  • Dual Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Convertible Cooling: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Compact design

Limited availability

Energy-efficient

Slightly noisy operation

Anti-virus protection

7. LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q18KNYE

B09WRG7HDV

The LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q18KNYE offers powerful cooling and energy efficiency, thanks to its dual inverter technology. It also comes with anti-virus protection for a cleaner and healthier indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q18KNYE

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection: Yes
  • Dual Inverter Technology: Yes
  • Convertible Cooling: Yes

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling

Limited availability

Energy-efficient

Slightly noisy operation

Anti-virus protection

Also read: Best air conditioners under 45000: Top 9 picks for efficient cooling during peak summer days

 

Dual inverter AC Top Features Comparison:

 

Product NameCapacityEnergy EfficiencyConvertible CoolingAnti-Virus Protection
LG PS-Q19YNZE1.5 Ton5 StarYesYes
LG TS-Q19YNZE1.5 Ton5 StarYesYes
LG TS-Q18JNXE31.5 Ton5 StarYesYes
LG TS-Q19JNYE1.5 Ton5 StarYesYes
LG PS-Q18ZNVE1.5 Ton5 StarYesYes
LG PS-Q12YNXE11 Ton5 StarYesYes
LG PS-Q18KNYE1.5 Ton5 StarYesYes

Best value for money:

The LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC TS-Q18JNXE3 offers the best value for money with its efficient cooling, energy efficiency, and anti-virus protection. It's an ideal choice for those looking for a cost-effective yet high-performing air conditioner.

Best overall product:

The LG Convertible Dual Inverter AC PS-Q19YNZE stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and advanced anti-virus protection. It's the perfect choice for those seeking top-notch performance and clean indoor air.

How to find the perfect dual inverter AC:

When choosing the perfect LG dual inverter AC with anti-virus protection, consider the capacity, energy efficiency, convertible cooling options, and anti-virus features. Compare the pros and cons of each model to make an informed decision based on your specific needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On