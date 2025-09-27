Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best mixer grinders, air fryers, gas and induction stoves deals with up to 65% off on all brands in Amazon Diwali Sale

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Hurry! Grab exclusive deals on mixer grinders, air fryers, gas stoves, and induction stoves from brands like Prestige, Philips, Bajaj with extra card discounts.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) 10 L | Bake, Grill, Roast | Auto-Shut Off | Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass | Customised Time & Temperature Control | Easy to Clean | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Wonderchef Vista Mixer Grinder | 4 Multi-purpose Jars | 750W | Sharp Stainless-steel Blades | For Masalas, Chutneys, Fresh Fruit Juices | 3-Speed Control | Advanced Safety Features | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sujata MG01 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM| Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,368

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja Series 4 Jar 750W Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars | Dry & Wet Grinding | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Black/Brown】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 6 Jars (Black & Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,589

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 12L | 1800W | 2-in-1 Appliance - AirfryerOTG | Digital Touchscreen | 9 Preset Menu | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost (Black) | With Rotisserie | 7 Accessories View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige Air Chef 12 Litre Air Fryer Oven|360 Degree Rapid Air Technology|10 Preset Menus|Unique Multi-Level Design| Smoke-Free Technology|Black & Rose Gold, 1800 Watts View Details checkDetails

₹8,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹3,510

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber 3 Burner 77cm Cooktop | Black Glass Top | 3 Brass Burners (1 Jumbo + 1 Medium + 1 Small) | SS Drip Tray | Powder Coated Pan Support | COOKTOP Spark 3BB View Details checkDetails

₹4,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹6,569

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bajaj CGX4 Gas Stove | 4-Burner | Stainless Steel & Glass | ISI Certified | Manual | 360 Degree Swivel Nozzel | 2 Yr Warranty 【Black】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,309

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Elica 70cm 3 Burner Auto Ignition Hob | FLEXI HEXA 370 LOTUS IND HD BRASS | SABAF Brass Burners (4kW, 2.5kW, 1.7kW) | Hexa Cast Iron Grid | 8mm Toughened Glass | 10-Year Burner Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹19,680

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹3,510

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,563

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige PIC 16.0 plus 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop|Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Protection against insects|1 year warranty|Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,649

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Cadlec Cruise Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen, 12 Litre, 1000W, Oven Toaster Griller, Adjustable Temperature & Timer, Bake, Grill & Toast, Oven for Baking - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

iBELL EO50LGDLX Otg 50 Litre,Convection Oven Toaster Griller With Motorized Rotisserie,Multiple heating modes,2000 Watt (Black),2000 Watts,50 Liter View Details checkDetails

₹6,328

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Faber FOTG 20L Neo|1400 Watts OTG|Bake,Toast, Grill| 4 Stage Functions,Upper & Lower Heating|Cool-Touch Handle, Heat Resistant Glass, Indicator Light, Auto-Shut, Ready Bell| Removable Crumb Tray View Details checkDetails

₹3,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Milton 10L OTG Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen | 800W | Royal Black Finish | Auto Shut-Off | 250°C Thermostat | Timer, Bell & Tempered Glass | Easy to Clean | Includes Grill Rack & Baking Tray View Details checkDetails

₹2,298

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 25 Litre, 1700W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Temperature Control, Bake, Grill & Toast, Oven for Baking -Black (SA5025RC) View Details checkDetails

₹5,197

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

We’ve shortlisted the best deals on mixer grinders, air fryers, gas stoves, and induction stoves for you to grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Major brands like Prestige, Philips, Bajaj, Havells, Inalsa, Sunflame, and more are offering massive price drops, making this the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen appliances. Plus, enjoy additional discounts on debit or credit card payments.

Shop the best mixer grinders, air fryers, and stoves with exclusive deals and discounts in the Amazon Diwali sale now.
Shop the best mixer grinders, air fryers, and stoves with exclusive deals and discounts in the Amazon Diwali sale now.

This limited time sale is quickly coming to an end, so don’t miss your chance to make the most of these incredible deals on trusted brands. Kitchen appliances are essential for your home, especially during Diwali, so ensure you purchase yours before the offers slip away.

Exclusive deals on mixer grinders, air fryers, gas and induction stoves in Amazon Great India Festival 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top mixer grinder deals on Philips, Prestige, and Wonderchef brands with up to 62% off

Philips, Prestige, and Wonderchef are offering top mixer grinders at up to 62% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. These trusted brands deliver powerful and durable grinders for all your kitchen needs.

From multiple speed settings to easy-to-clean jars, these mixer grinders ensure convenience and efficiency. Don't miss these excellent deals and grab yours before the sale ends. These products are just the best options for your daily cooking needs.

Best mixer grinder deals:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top air fryer deals with up to 65% off on Philips, Inalsa, Agaro and more brands

Get up to 65% off on air fryers from top brands like Philips, Inalsa, Agaro, and others during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. These brands offer efficient air fryers that make cooking easy and quick.

With various capacities and features, these air fryers are designed for healthy cooking with less oil. This is your lucky chance to buy these air fryers with great discounts and grab your air fryer today before the offers end.

Best air fryers deals:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top gas stove deals with up to 62% off on Prestige, Sunflame, Elica and more brands

Get up to 62% off on gas stoves from leading brands like Prestige, Sunflame, Elica, Bajaj, and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. These brands provide reliable and durable stoves for everyday cooking.

Choose from different sizes and features to suit your kitchen needs. Don’t miss these amazing offers to upgrade your kitchen appliances at discounted prices before the sale ends.

Best gas stove deals:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top induction cooktop deals with up to 64% off on Prestige, Bajaj, Havells and more

Find up to 64% off on induction cooktops from trusted brands like Prestige, Philips, Havells, and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. These cooktops offer fast, efficient cooking with easy-to-use controls.

Best for modern kitchens, these cooktops come with multiple heat settings and safety features. Grab these incredible deals now and make your cooking experience more convenient and efficient.

Best induction cooktop deals:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top OTG oven deals with up to 64% off on Amazon on all top brands

Get up to 64% off on OTG ovens during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Brands like Pigeon, Agaro, and Philips are offering top quality ovens designed for baking, grilling, and toasting needs.

These OTG ovens come with multiple cooking functions, spacious interiors, and easy-to-use controls, making them ideal for every kitchen. Do not miss out on these incredible offers and make cooking a breeze.

Best OTG ovens deals:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Special discounts on the best air fryers with up to 70% off on top brands

Top Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on juicer mixer grinders from top brands like Usha, Philips: Up to 65% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival enters Day 2! Dhamaka deals revealed on washers, fridges, TVs, ACs, and more, up to 65% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival begins in 2 days! Here are best pre-deals on microwaves and chimneys with up to 70% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is your chance to save big on microwave ovens from top brands

  • How does an air fryer work?

    It uses rapid air circulation to cook food, mimicking the results of deep frying but with significantly less oil.

  • What are the benefits of using an air fryer?

    Air fryers offer healthier cooking options by reducing the need for oil, while still delivering crispy and delicious food.

  • What is the difference between a gas stove and an induction stove?

    Gas stoves use flame to heat cookware, while induction stoves use electromagnetic fields to directly heat pots and pans.

  • How do I choose the right gas stove for my kitchen?

    Consider the number of burners, material, safety features, and size based on your kitchen space and cooking needs.

  • What is the difference between a mixer and a grinder?

    A mixer is used for mixing or blending ingredients, while a grinder is designed to grind spices, grains, or pulses.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Best mixer grinders, air fryers, gas and induction stoves deals with up to 65% off on all brands in Amazon Diwali Sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On