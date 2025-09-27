Best mixer grinders, air fryers, gas and induction stoves deals with up to 65% off on all brands in Amazon Diwali Sale
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 08:00 pm IST
Hurry! Grab exclusive deals on mixer grinders, air fryers, gas stoves, and induction stoves from brands like Prestige, Philips, Bajaj with extra card discounts.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501) View Details
₹7,999
Wonderchef Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) 10 L | Bake, Grill, Roast | Auto-Shut Off | Heat-Resistant Tempered Glass | Customised Time & Temperature Control | Easy to Clean | 2 Year Warranty View Details
₹2,499
Wonderchef Vista Mixer Grinder | 4 Multi-purpose Jars | 750W | Sharp Stainless-steel Blades | For Masalas, Chutneys, Fresh Fruit Juices | 3-Speed Control | Advanced Safety Features | 2-Year Warranty View Details
₹2,499
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details
₹6,999
Sujata MG01 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM| Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (Black) View Details
₹5,368
Bajaj Rex Dlx Ninja Series 4 Jar 750W Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars | Dry & Wet Grinding | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Black/Brown】 View Details
₹2,999
Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 6 Jars (Black & Silver) View Details
₹6,990
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black View Details
₹4,589
Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 12L | 1800W | 2-in-1 Appliance - AirfryerOTG | Digital Touchscreen | 9 Preset Menu | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost (Black) | With Rotisserie | 7 Accessories View Details
₹5,999
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details
₹3,899
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details
₹6,299
Prestige Air Chef 12 Litre Air Fryer Oven|360 Degree Rapid Air Technology|10 Preset Menus|Unique Multi-Level Design| Smoke-Free Technology|Black & Rose Gold, 1800 Watts View Details
₹8,599
Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |Open View Details
₹3,199
View Details
₹3,510
Faber 3 Burner 77cm Cooktop | Black Glass Top | 3 Brass Burners (1 Jumbo + 1 Medium + 1 Small) | SS Drip Tray | Powder Coated Pan Support | COOKTOP Spark 3BB View Details
₹4,390
View Details
₹6,569
Bajaj CGX4 Gas Stove | 4-Burner | Stainless Steel & Glass | ISI Certified | Manual | 360 Degree Swivel Nozzel | 2 Yr Warranty 【Black】 View Details
₹6,309
Elica 70cm 3 Burner Auto Ignition Hob | FLEXI HEXA 370 LOTUS IND HD BRASS | SABAF Brass Burners (4kW, 2.5kW, 1.7kW) | Hexa Cast Iron Grid | 8mm Toughened Glass | 10-Year Burner Warranty | Black View Details
₹19,680
View Details
₹3,510
iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black View Details
₹1,599
View Details
₹1,199
View Details
₹1,563
Prestige PIC 16.0 plus 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop|Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Protection against insects|1 year warranty|Black View Details
₹2,649
Cadlec Cruise Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen, 12 Litre, 1000W, Oven Toaster Griller, Adjustable Temperature & Timer, Bake, Grill & Toast, Oven for Baking - Black View Details
₹1,499
iBELL EO50LGDLX Otg 50 Litre,Convection Oven Toaster Griller With Motorized Rotisserie,Multiple heating modes,2000 Watt (Black),2000 Watts,50 Liter View Details
₹6,328
Faber FOTG 20L Neo|1400 Watts OTG|Bake,Toast, Grill| 4 Stage Functions,Upper & Lower Heating|Cool-Touch Handle, Heat Resistant Glass, Indicator Light, Auto-Shut, Ready Bell| Removable Crumb Tray View Details
₹3,749
Milton 10L OTG Oven Toaster Griller for Kitchen | 800W | Royal Black Finish | Auto Shut-Off | 250°C Thermostat | Timer, Bell & Tempered Glass | Easy to Clean | Includes Grill Rack & Baking Tray View Details
₹2,298
Glen Multi-Function OTG for Kitchen 25 Litre, 1700W, Oven Toaster Griller with 6 Heating Modes, Rotisserie, Convection Fan, Temperature Control, Bake, Grill & Toast, Oven for Baking -Black (SA5025RC) View Details
₹5,197
|
