Thu, Sept 25, 2025
Top Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on juicer mixer grinders from top brands like Usha, Philips: Up to 65% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 03:00 pm IST

Make your kitchen smarter this Amazon Sale with juicer mixer grinders from top brands at amazing deals, price cuts with new GST rules and bank offers.

Product Rating Price

Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life View Details checkDetails

₹3,277

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars -Blend and Carry, Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi Purpose jar View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

USHA Rapidmix 500-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars And 2 Years Product Warranty & 5 Years Motor Warranty (Sea Green/White), 500 Watt View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Usha 3345 450-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 2 Jars (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,876

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

USHA Nutrimatic Juicer Mixer Grinder 500W, Suitable For Blending And Juicing, Seed Removal Feed Chute, 3 Jars, Dual-Tone Finish (Purple), 500 Watt Hours View Details checkDetails

₹4,120

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Usha Maximus Plus 800-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars and 5 Years Motor Warranty(Black & Stainless steel) View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,040

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|2 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder Jar| (White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,570

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|4 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor, 1500ml, 1000ml, 500ml Jar| (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,680

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sujata Multimix Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor,1000ml, 500ml Jar| (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,893

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige Astra 750W Mixer Grinder 5 Jars -Stainless Steel Jars - 3U, Juicer Jar-1U & Mix-O-Keep Jar - 1U|Blue & Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige Iris Pro 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)|4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades |Jar Storage Space Sturdy Handles |2 Years Warranty |Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige 1000 Watts Endura Mixer Grinder 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar)| Sturdy Stainless Steel Body| Ball Bearing Pure Copper Motor| 4 Super Efficient Blades| Black & Silver View Details checkDetails

₹5,549

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 6 Jars (Black & Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Preethi Boltz Mixer Grinder for Kitchen | 4 Jars 1000 Watts Mixie| 3 Stainless Steel Jar & 1 Blender Jar for Milkshake,Smoothie,Puree - Black (MG-288) View Details checkDetails

₹4,842

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder, 750 watt, Black/Light Grey, 5 jars - 3 In 1 insta fresh juicer Jar & Master chef food processor Jar, Vega W5 motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service View Details checkDetails

₹8,611

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Preethi Zodiac Stardust Mixer Grinder for Kitchen, 5 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars +1 Juicer Jar+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Black/Copper (MG-265) View Details checkDetails

₹7,949

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Electro 2 Jar 700 Watts Heavy Duty Juicer Mixer Grinder | 2L Detachable Pulp Container | Large Size 1.75Ltr Polycarbonate Blending Jar| 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Vitonica 500Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Bigger Size Jars | Rust Resistant 304SS Sieve | Large Size Pulp Container | 1.75 Ltr Break Resistant Jar | 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer Jar) | Heavy-Duty ABS Body | Powerful Motor | Wider Mouth Blades | Handles on All Jars | 2-Year Product Warranty (Teal) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Rigo Juicer Mixer Grinder, 500 Watt, 2 Jars|1.75 polycarbonate jar|2L large pulp container|foldable juicing spout|food pusher|stainless steel Sieve and Blades (White and Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,925

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Hexo 950 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder | Copper Motor with Double Ball Bearing | 2 Jars (Polycarbonate & SS) | 22000 RPM | 100 Min Continuous Run | Metal Teeth Coupler | (Black & Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹5,800

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Havells Foodo 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars | Includes Food Processor Jar with Dual Pusher | 14-in-1 Functionality | Rust-Resistant 304 SS Blades | Storage Box | 5-Year Motor Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,373

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Get ready to bring speed, convenience, and efficiency to your kitchen with the Amazon Great Indian Festival! This festive season, top brands like Usha, Philips, Havells, and more are offering exciting deals on juicer mixer grinders. From whipping up fresh fruit juices to grinding spices and preparing batter for your favourite recipes, these appliances make everyday cooking effortless.

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings unbeatable deals on juicer mixer grinders from top brands.
Amazon Great Indian Festival brings unbeatable deals on juicer mixer grinders from top brands.

With discounts reaching up to 65% and attractive exchange offers, it’s the perfect time to invest in a high-performance kitchen companion. Compact, powerful, and designed to last, these juicer mixer grinders are ideal for busy households looking to save time without compromising on quality.

Looking for multiple jars for different uses, advanced motor technology, or easy-to-clean designs, the Amazon Diwali sale has something for every kitchen need. Don’t miss this chance to bring home reliable, efficient appliances that make cooking faster, simpler, and more enjoyable.

Philips juicer mixer grinders at up to 45% off on Amazon Sale

Bring home efficiency and power with Philips juicer mixer grinders at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! Designed for effortless grinding, mixing, and juicing, these appliances are perfect for every kitchen task. Grab amazing Amazon deals and offers with Diwali discounts up to 45%, making your cooking faster and simpler.

Philips mixer grinders and juicers are perfect for anyone looking to add convenience, quality, and style to their kitchen.

Up to 45% off on Usha juicer mixer grinders on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Make kitchen tasks effortless with Usha juicer mixer grinders at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! With powerful motors, multiple speed settings, and durable jars for grinding, mixing, and juicing, these appliances handle everything from spices to smoothies. 

Grab exclusive Amazon Diwali discounts up to 45% during this Sale. Reliable, efficient, and easy to clean, Usha mixer grinders and juicers are perfect for families looking to save time while enjoying high-performance kitchen tools.

Sujata juicer mixer grinders at up to 50% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Bring home the power and efficiency of Sujata juicer mixer grinders at the Amazon Diwali Sale! With high-performance motors, versatile jars for grinding, mixing, and juicing, and durable, easy-to-clean designs, these appliances handle all kitchen tasks effortlessly.

Grab exclusive Amazon Great Indian Festival deals with up to 50% off. Perfect for busy households, Sujata mixer grinders and juicers combine convenience, speed, and reliability, making your cooking experience faster, smoother, and more enjoyable.

Prestige mixer grinder juicers on Amazon Sale 2025

Upgrade your kitchen efficiency with Prestige mixer grinder juicers on Amazon Sale 2025! Featuring powerful motors, multiple jars for grinding, blending, and juicing, and easy-to-clean, durable designs, these appliances make cooking effortless.

Perfect for every household, these versatile kitchen companions save time, deliver consistent performance, and bring convenience to daily cooking, ensuring you get the best value with every Amazon deal.

Preethi mixers and juicers at up to 50% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Make your kitchen tasks effortless with Preethi mixer grinder juicers at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! Equipped with powerful motors, multiple jars for grinding, blending, and juicing, and durable, easy-to-clean designs, these appliances handle everyday cooking with ease. Grab exclusive Amazon Diwali discounts up to 50%. 

Ideal for busy households, Preethi mixer grinders and juicers combine efficiency, speed, and reliability, making cooking faster, smoother, and more enjoyable this festive season.

Grab Havells mixer grinders and juicers at up to 50% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Bring home Havells mixer grinder juicers during the Amazon Sale 2025 and make kitchen tasks effortless! Featuring powerful motors, multiple jars for grinding, blending, and juicing, along with durable, easy-to-clean designs, these appliances are perfect for everyday cooking.

Don’t miss Amazon Great Indian Festival offers and Diwali discounts up to 50%. Efficient, reliable, and versatile, Havells mixer grinders and juicers save time, deliver consistent performance, and add convenience to your festive cooking.

  • Which brands are best for mixer grinder juicers?

    Popular brands include Philips, Usha, Sujata, Preethi, Havells, and Prestige for reliability and performance.

  • How do I clean a mixer grinder juicer?

    Wash jars and lids with mild detergent; wipe the base with a dry or slightly damp cloth.

  • Can I use it for wet and dry grinding?

    Yes, most mixer grinder juicers come with multiple jars suitable for both wet and dry grinding.

  • What should I check before buying one?

    Look for motor power, number of jars, durability, speed settings, and ease of cleaning.

  • Are these appliances energy-efficient?

    Yes, most modern mixer grinder juicers consume low power while offering high efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Top Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on juicer mixer grinders from top brands like Usha, Philips: Up to 65% off
