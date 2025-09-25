Top Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on juicer mixer grinders from top brands like Usha, Philips: Up to 65% off
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 03:00 pm IST
Make your kitchen smarter this Amazon Sale with juicer mixer grinders from top brands at amazing deals, price cuts with new GST rules and bank offers.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life
|
₹3,277
|
|
|
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Philips HL7579/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars -Blend and Carry, Nutri Juicer Jar, Multi Purpose jar
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
USHA Rapidmix 500-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars And 2 Years Product Warranty & 5 Years Motor Warranty (Sea Green/White), 500 Watt
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Usha 3345 450-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 2 Jars (White)
|
₹2,876
|
|
|
USHA Nutrimatic Juicer Mixer Grinder 500W, Suitable For Blending And Juicing, Seed Removal Feed Chute, 3 Jars, Dual-Tone Finish (Purple), 500 Watt Hours
|
₹4,120
|
|
|
Usha Maximus Plus 800-Watt Copper Motor Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars and 5 Years Motor Warranty(Black & Stainless steel)
|
₹4,990
|
|
|
Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (White)
|
₹6,040
|
|
|
Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|2 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder Jar| (White)
|
₹5,570
|
|
|
Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|4 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor, 1500ml, 1000ml, 500ml Jar| (Black)
|
₹6,680
|
|
|
Sujata Multimix Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor,1000ml, 500ml Jar| (White)
|
₹6,893
|
|
|
Prestige Astra 750W Mixer Grinder 5 Jars -Stainless Steel Jars - 3U, Juicer Jar-1U & Mix-O-Keep Jar - 1U|Blue & Black
|
₹2,995
|
|
|
Prestige Iris Pro 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)|4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades |Jar Storage Space Sturdy Handles |2 Years Warranty |Black
|
₹2,599
|
|
|
Prestige 1000 Watts Endura Mixer Grinder 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar)| Sturdy Stainless Steel Body| Ball Bearing Pure Copper Motor| 4 Super Efficient Blades| Black & Silver
|
₹5,549
|
|
|
Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 6 Jars (Black & Silver)
|
₹6,990
|
|
|
Preethi Boltz Mixer Grinder for Kitchen | 4 Jars 1000 Watts Mixie| 3 Stainless Steel Jar & 1 Blender Jar for Milkshake,Smoothie,Puree - Black (MG-288)
|
₹4,842
|
|
|
Preethi Zion Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Flexi lids, Vega W5 motor, Black (MG-227)
|
₹5,499
|
|
|
Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder, 750 watt, Black/Light Grey, 5 jars - 3 In 1 insta fresh juicer Jar & Master chef food processor Jar, Vega W5 motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service
|
₹8,611
|
|
|
Preethi Zodiac Stardust Mixer Grinder for Kitchen, 5 Jars 750 Watt Mixie (3 Stainless steel Jars +1 Juicer Jar+1 Master Chef Plus Food processor Jar), Black/Copper (MG-265)
|
₹7,949
|
|
|
Havells Electro 2 Jar 700 Watts Heavy Duty Juicer Mixer Grinder | 2L Detachable Pulp Container | Large Size 1.75Ltr Polycarbonate Blending Jar| 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Havells Vitonica 500Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Bigger Size Jars | Rust Resistant 304SS Sieve | Large Size Pulp Container | 1.75 Ltr Break Resistant Jar | 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Blue)
|
₹2,949
|
|
|
Havells ESO 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel + 1 Juicer Jar) | Heavy-Duty ABS Body | Powerful Motor | Wider Mouth Blades | Handles on All Jars | 2-Year Product Warranty (Teal)
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Havells Rigo Juicer Mixer Grinder, 500 Watt, 2 Jars|1.75 polycarbonate jar|2L large pulp container|foldable juicing spout|food pusher|stainless steel Sieve and Blades (White and Blue)
|
₹2,925
|
|
|
Havells Hexo 950 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder | Copper Motor with Double Ball Bearing | 2 Jars (Polycarbonate & SS) | 22000 RPM | 100 Min Continuous Run | Metal Teeth Coupler | (Black & Silver)
|
₹5,800
|
|
|
Havells Foodo 750 Watt Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars | Includes Food Processor Jar with Dual Pusher | 14-in-1 Functionality | Rust-Resistant 304 SS Blades | Storage Box | 5-Year Motor Warranty (Black)
|
₹7,373
|
|
