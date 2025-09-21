Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival begins in 2 days! Here are best pre-deals on microwaves and chimneys with up to 70% off

ByBharat Sharma
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 01:00 pm IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is set to kick off in 48 hours, but the spotlight is already on early-bird offers for kitchen essentials.

Our Picks

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹9,150

Faber Instacook20_S Standalone 20L Microwave Oven |700W|6 Auto Cook Menu | Knob Control | Reheat & Defrost | Glass Turntable | Child Safety Lock | Easy Clean Coating|Power Level 5|2 Yrs Warranty|Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,890

iBELL EO19LG | OTG 19 Litre, Oven Toaster Griller with Multi-Stage Heating Modes, Auto Off, 1500Watt | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,245

View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Double Baffle Filter, Push Button, Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor,1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

Zenpure Nadia 60 CM 1250 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto clean, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11� Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, 10 Year Motor Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,890

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Crompton Intelli Sense 90cm 1626m3/hr Slant Kitchen Chimney| Filterless Intelligent Autoclean| Smart On| Built In Oil Collector| Touch+ Motion Sensor Control| 5 Yrs Motor & 1 Yr Overall Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹9,150

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹7,340

Faber Instacook20_S Standalone 20L Microwave Oven |700W|6 Auto Cook Menu | Knob Control | Reheat & Defrost | Glass Turntable | Child Safety Lock | Easy Clean Coating|Power Level 5|2 Yrs Warranty|Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,890

IFB 20 Litre Solo Microwave Oven (20PM-MEC2B, Mechanical Knob,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,649

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven(NN-GT221WFDG,White, 38 Auto Cook Menus ) View Details checkDetails

₹7,740

iBELL EO19LG | OTG 19 Litre, Oven Toaster Griller with Multi-Stage Heating Modes, Auto Off, 1500Watt | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,245

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White | with Anti bacterial Inner Cavity and Large Turntable) View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

Candy 19 L Inverter Technology with 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven and Defrost,3 year Warranty on magnetron,(CSM192B, Black) From Milan to Your Kitchen View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details checkDetails

₹4,790

View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

View Details checkDetails

LG 28 L Microwave Conventional Oven(MC2887BFUM, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹20,599

Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹17,590

LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Compact Oven(Mj2887Bium, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry,Pasteurized Milk, 360°Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Yrs Warranty-Charcoal Heater, Ebony Regal) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹10,590

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹10,590

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹12,890

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

IFB 20 L Convection Microwave Oven (20SC2, Metallic Silver, With Starter Kit), STANDARD View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2886BRUM, Black, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Diet Fry, Ghee in 12Mins, 251 Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity & Health Plus Menu) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 28L Multi Spit, Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A6035QS/TL, Silver, Various Cooking Modes, Eco Mode, Hotblast, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Slim Fry, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹17,190

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹9,150

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,730

Livpure Alder Neo 60 cm 1050 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Double Baffle Filter, Push Button, Dual LED Lamps (Black) |5 Years Warranty on Motor,1 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney (Fawn, Filterless, Made in India, Thermal Cleaning Technology, Metallic OIl Collector) View Details checkDetails

₹7,890

Zenpure Nadia 60 CM 1250 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto clean, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11� Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, 10 Year Motor Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,890

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,175

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr T-Shape Kitchen Chimney || Baffle Filter || 12 years warranty on Motor|| Motor- 250 Watt (HOOD MARS PB BF BK 60, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

Ventair 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (Auto Queen, Motion Sensor, Made in India, 11° Filterless with Metallic Oil Collector, Curve Glass, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,540

Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,799

Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Glen 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood Senza 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,299

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Livpure Avian 90 Cm 1450 m3/hr Curved Glass || Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney || 10 Yr Warranty On Motor (2 Yr Comprehensive) by Livpure (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Crompton Intelli Sense 90cm 1626m3/hr Slant Kitchen Chimney| Filterless Intelligent Autoclean| Smart On| Built In Oil Collector| Touch+ Motion Sensor Control| 5 Yrs Motor & 1 Yr Overall Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney | FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO | Touch + Motion Sensor Control | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive and Lifetime on Motor Warranty* | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Livpure Fenix 90 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape || Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector || 10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch And Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Glen Kitchen Chimney for home Filterless Thermal Auto clean | Curved Glass Chimney 60 cm 1200 m³/hr | (Hood Senza 60,Touch & Gesture Control Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

Kitchens across India are set to look a whole lot smarter and cleaner with the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale isn’t just about TVs and smartphones this year; it’s a treasure trove for home cooks and families ready to ditch smoky air and clunky, dated appliances. From reliable microwaves that don’t break the bank to premium convection ovens for the ambitious chef, there’s something on offer for every cooking style and budget. The best part? Discounts aren’t just token, think up to 60-70% off on serious brands. Names like Samsung, LG, Godrej, IFB, and Morphy Richards are putting real firepower into your kitchen, while chimney experts like Glen, Faber, Elica, and Livpure promise fresh air without the usual price tags. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about upgrading your kitchen, this is one festival sale that’s actually worth the hype and the savings land right where you need them.

Upgrade your kitchen: Microwaves and chimneys up to 70% off
Upgrade your kitchen: Microwaves and chimneys up to 70% off

Top deals:

Microwaves under 10,000 at up to 60% off

If you’ve been putting off that microwave upgrade, the Amazon Great Indian Festival has just made life easier and cheaper. Right now, you’ll spot stylish, feature-packed microwaves under 10,000, many at up to 60% off. Think quick meals, late-night leftovers, and everyday ease, all without burning a hole in your pocket. This isn’t fluff, it’s a festival deal that actually delivers. Why wait? Grab yours before stocks vanish.

Best deals:

Microwaves under 20,000 at up to 30% off

Are you eyeing something a notch above basic? The Amazon Great Indian Festival has microwaves under 20,000 with up to 30% sliced off. This is your best shot to pick up trusted names like Godrej, Samsung, LG, Morphy Richards, all loaded with smart features that turn reheating and cooking into a breeze. These aren’t your plain janes; we’re talking grill functions, convection tech, and builds meant to last. Smart spend with this sensible timing.

Best deals:

Convection microwave ovens at up to 30% off

Heating is just the beginning - a convection microwave oven cooks, bakes and grills in one cool package. The Amazon Great Indian Festival has top picks from Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and IFB at up to 30% off. These beauties use a fan to circulate hot air, so you get perfectly roasted chicken, crisp cookies, and even pizzas, all from a single appliance. It’s kitchen versatility, now at a price that’s too tempting to ignore.

Best deals:

Kitchen chimneys under 10,000 at up to 70% off

Now’s the time to give your kitchen a breather, literally. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you’ll spot top-rated kitchen chimneys from Faber, Glen, and Livpure priced under 10,000, with up to 70% shaved off. These aren’t just bargains, they’re investments in a smoke-free, hassle-free cooking zone, whether you’re a casual cook or daily chef. Clean air, low noise, powerful suction and change left in your pocket.

Best deals:

Kitchen chimneys under 20,000 at up to 68% off

Looking to level up your kitchen’s ventilation without breaking the bank? The Amazon Great Indian Festival has kitchen chimneys from Elica, Livpure, Crompton, and Glen - all under 20,000 and going for up to 68% off. You’ll get powerful suction and smart designs that keep your cooking space clear and fresh, upgrade after upgrade. This isn’t just a seasonal discount, it’s a genuine chance to snag dependable, branded kitchen gear for less.

Best deals:

Similar articles for you

Top 9 stylish chimneys in 2025 that make your kitchen feel less like a chore and more like a space you actually enjoy

Top-rated chimneys at up to 70% off that keep your kitchen space smoke-free and offer powerful suction and modern design

Best chimney in 2025 with high suction capacity, auto-clean function and lower noise levels: Top 9 kitchen chimneys

Kitchen chimney buying guide: Know all about kitchen chimneys, types, best picks, and more

  • What’s the advantage of a convection microwave oven?

    It lets you bake, grill, and cook, offering more versatility than standard microwaves.

  • Are kitchen chimneys really needed for Indian cooking?

    Absolutely. Chimneys help remove smoke, grease, and odours, making your kitchen fresh and reducing sticky buildup on surfaces.

  • Can I get branded microwaves under 10,000?

    Yes, brands like Godrej and Morphy Richards offer feature-rich microwaves under 10,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival deals.

  • Do modern chimneys make a lot of noise?

    Newer models from Glen, Faber, and Elica are designed to run quietly, making your cooking experience much more pleasant.

  • How do I choose between regular and convection microwaves?

    Pick convection if you want to bake and grill, regular models are best for heating and simple cooking tasks only.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

