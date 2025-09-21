Amazon Great Indian Festival begins in 2 days! Here are best pre-deals on microwaves and chimneys with up to 70% off

Kitchens across India are set to look a whole lot smarter and cleaner with the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. The sale isn’t just about TVs and smartphones this year; it’s a treasure trove for home cooks and families ready to ditch smoky air and clunky, dated appliances. From reliable microwaves that don’t break the bank to premium convection ovens for the ambitious chef, there’s something on offer for every cooking style and budget. The best part? Discounts aren’t just token, think up to 60-70% off on serious brands. Names like Samsung, LG, Godrej, IFB, and Morphy Richards are putting real firepower into your kitchen, while chimney experts like Glen, Faber, Elica, and Livpure promise fresh air without the usual price tags. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about upgrading your kitchen, this is one festival sale that’s actually worth the hype and the savings land right where you need them. Upgrade your kitchen: Microwaves and chimneys up to 70% off

Top deals:

Microwaves under ₹ 10,000 at up to 60% off

If you’ve been putting off that microwave upgrade, the Amazon Great Indian Festival has just made life easier and cheaper. Right now, you’ll spot stylish, feature-packed microwaves under ₹10,000, many at up to 60% off. Think quick meals, late-night leftovers, and everyday ease, all without burning a hole in your pocket. This isn’t fluff, it’s a festival deal that actually delivers. Why wait? Grab yours before stocks vanish.

Best deals:

Microwaves under ₹ 20,000 at up to 30% off

Are you eyeing something a notch above basic? The Amazon Great Indian Festival has microwaves under ₹20,000 with up to 30% sliced off. This is your best shot to pick up trusted names like Godrej, Samsung, LG, Morphy Richards, all loaded with smart features that turn reheating and cooking into a breeze. These aren’t your plain janes; we’re talking grill functions, convection tech, and builds meant to last. Smart spend with this sensible timing.

Best deals:

Convection microwave ovens at up to 30% off

Heating is just the beginning - a convection microwave oven cooks, bakes and grills in one cool package. The Amazon Great Indian Festival has top picks from Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and IFB at up to 30% off. These beauties use a fan to circulate hot air, so you get perfectly roasted chicken, crisp cookies, and even pizzas, all from a single appliance. It’s kitchen versatility, now at a price that’s too tempting to ignore.

Best deals:

Kitchen chimneys under ₹ 10,000 at up to 70% off

Now’s the time to give your kitchen a breather, literally. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you’ll spot top-rated kitchen chimneys from Faber, Glen, and Livpure priced under ₹10,000, with up to 70% shaved off. These aren’t just bargains, they’re investments in a smoke-free, hassle-free cooking zone, whether you’re a casual cook or daily chef. Clean air, low noise, powerful suction and change left in your pocket.

Best deals:

Kitchen chimneys under ₹ 20,000 at up to 68% off

Looking to level up your kitchen’s ventilation without breaking the bank? The Amazon Great Indian Festival has kitchen chimneys from Elica, Livpure, Crompton, and Glen - all under ₹20,000 and going for up to 68% off. You’ll get powerful suction and smart designs that keep your cooking space clear and fresh, upgrade after upgrade. This isn’t just a seasonal discount, it’s a genuine chance to snag dependable, branded kitchen gear for less.

Best deals:

FAQs on microwaves and chimneys What’s the advantage of a convection microwave oven? It lets you bake, grill, and cook, offering more versatility than standard microwaves.

Are kitchen chimneys really needed for Indian cooking? Absolutely. Chimneys help remove smoke, grease, and odours, making your kitchen fresh and reducing sticky buildup on surfaces.

Can I get branded microwaves under ₹ 10,000? Yes, brands like Godrej and Morphy Richards offer feature-rich microwaves under ₹10,000 during Amazon Great Indian Festival deals.

Do modern chimneys make a lot of noise? Newer models from Glen, Faber, and Elica are designed to run quietly, making your cooking experience much more pleasant.

How do I choose between regular and convection microwaves? Pick convection if you want to bake and grill, regular models are best for heating and simple cooking tasks only.

