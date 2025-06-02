Best mobile phones under 10000 (June 2025): Lava Bold N1 Pro, POCO M6, Infinix Hot 50 5G and more

If you’re searching for smartphones under Rs. 10,000, now you have more choices than ever. Several brands have introduced new devices in this price segment over recent months, which aim to meet growing demand for basic performance, large batteries, and even 5G support. While these phones may not compete with premium or flagship smartphones, they serve everyday needs smoothly. Here's a look at some of the top options currently available. Looking for budget smartphones? Here are the best mobile phones under Rs. 10,000 available in June 2025.(AP)

Lava Bold N1 Pro

Lava Bold N1 Pro is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor, paired with a 4GB of RAM plus 4GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can also expand storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which will give you smoother visuals during daily use. For photography, the device comes packed with a 50MP AI triple rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP front camera equipped with screen flash. Under the hood, Lava Bold N1 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It carries an IP54 rating, which offers resistance against dust and water splashes, and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The Lava Bold N1 Pro is priced at Rs. 6,699 and is now available on Amazon India.

Infinix Hot 50 5G

The Infinix Hot 50 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with the Mali G57 MC2 GPU for graphics tasks. The phone offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable by up to 1TB via microSD. For optics, it includes a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, a depth sensor, dual LED flash, and an 8MP front ultra-wide lens. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Infinix Hot 50 5G runs on XOS 14.5 based on Android 14 and includes an IP54 rating with wet touch resistance. The Infinix Hot 50 5G is priced at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Realme Narzo N63

Realme Narzo N63 features a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and IP54 water and dust resistance. The phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It lacks 5G support but offers smart features such as Air Gestures and Riding Mode. For photography, the device includes a 50MP AI sensor, and there’s an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling. The Realme Narzo N63 is priced at Rs. 8,499.

Xiaomi Redmi A4

The Redmi A4 targets users seeking a reliable budget smartphone with good battery and software support. Though it does not support 5G, it features a 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the device boasts a 50MP dual rear camera setup with LED flash and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The device houses a 5,160mAh battery with fast charging support via USB Type-C. The Redmi A4 is priced at Rs. 8,498 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

POCO M6

POCO M6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus chipset with an octa-core processor and paired with 4GB of RAM. It supports 5G connectivity and sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. For camera enthusiasts, the phone includes a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support via USB Type-C. The POCO M6 is priced at Rs. 10,499, you can get this phone for less during sales or with bank offers.

In short, each of these mobile phones balances basic features, battery capacity, and display quality while keeping costs low. For buyers focused on budget and functionality, these options remain worth considering.