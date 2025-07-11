Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Best mobiles under 10,000 with verified price drops in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 06:08 PM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 early deals are now live. Here are the best phones you can buy under ₹10,000.

POCO M7 5G, Satin Black (6GB, 128GB) View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

Lava Storm Play 5G (Frosty Blue, 6+6*GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Worlds First MTK D7060 Processor | 500k+ Antutu | LPDDR5 RAM | UFS 3.1 Storage | 50MP AI Camera | 120Hz Refresh Rate | IP64 Protection View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G (Titanium Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6000 mAh Battery | Dimensity 6300 5G Processor with 433K+* AnTuTu Score | IP64 Rated & Military Grade Shock-Resistance* View Details checkDetails

₹9,998

realme NARZO N61 (Voyage Blue,4GB RAM+64GB Storage) 90Hz Eye Comfort Display | IP54 Dust & Water Resistance | 48-Month Fluency | Charger in The Box View Details checkDetails

₹7,498

If you are in the market for a new Android device for under 10,000, now could be the ideal time to buy one, considering Amazon has started its Prime Day sale early deals and offers, albeit only for Prime members. Several phones from various companies like Poco, Lava, and Realme are currently discounted and make for great deals. So, here are the best deals we spotted on Amazon with their price history, so that you know there are actual, real price drops, and it is not just for the sake of the sale.

The Poco M7 5G comes with a solid set of specifications, especially if you want a phone with a large battery. This one packs a 5,160 mAh battery, a large 6.88-inch, 120 Hz display, and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and comes with two years of Android updates. It also has a 50-megapixel main Sony camera.

Talking about the price history, the same phone retailed for around 10,200 for most of June. But, at the start of June, it was 11,499. Then, in July, the phone's price dropped to 9,499, and now during the sale, it is even lower at 9,299. On top of this, you can combine bank offers to get the Poco M7 for even lower. However, you have to buy it using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, which gives you cashback after your billing cycle, so it practically comes down to under 9,000 as an effective price.

Price History as per Keepa:

Price PointAmount ( )
Early June Price 11,499
Most of June Price~ 10,200
Early July Price 9,499
Amazon Prime Day Sale Price 9,299
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card OfferCashback
Effective PriceUnder 9,000
This phone packs a powerful set of specifications for the price. It has 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM, and a MediaTek 7060 chipset with a 5 lakh-plus AnTuTu score. The storage type is also quite advanced for the price, with UFS 3.1 storage. For the camera, you get a 50-megapixel shooter, and the phone also comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

Talking about the price, the phone costs 9,999 and has just launched, so there is no price history. But, you can get further discounts by combining bank offers, and this brings the price down by a thousand rupees to 9,000.

Price History as per Keepa:

Price PointAmount ( )
Launch & Prime Day Sale Price 9,999
Bank Offer Discount 1,000
Effective Price 9,000
The iQOO Z10 Lite is another performance-centric phone that you can buy for under 10,000 during Prime Day. This one features a 6,000 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It also has IP64 dust and water resistance.

The Z10 Lite has been launched at this price itself, so there have been no price drops. Despite this, it is a good deal for under 10,000, and you can get a 499 cashback as Amazon Pay balance if you check out and pay fully using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Price History as per Keepa:

Price PointAmount ( ) 
Launch & Prime Day Sale PriceUnder 10,000 
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Offer 499 Cashback (as Amazon Pay balance) 
Effective PriceUnder 9,501 (approx.) 
Based on Keepa's price history, this has continued to retail at 7,498 for most of May and June. However, you can now apply a 500 discount coupon, which brings it to under 7,000. For this price, you get IP54 dust and water resistance, a 4 GB + 64 GB RAM and storage combo, a 90 Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and dual SIM support. For the processor, you have a Unisoc T612 chipset.

Price History as per Keepa:

Price PointAmount ( )
May & June Retail Price 7,498
Amazon Prime Day Coupon 500 Discount
Effective Price 6,998

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price

News / Technology / Best mobiles under 10,000 with verified price drops in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025
