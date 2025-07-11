Best mobiles under 10,000 with verified price drops in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

If you are in the market for a new Android device for under ₹10,000, now could be the ideal time to buy one, considering Amazon has started its Prime Day sale early deals and offers, albeit only for Prime members. Several phones from various companies like Poco, Lava, and Realme are currently discounted and make for great deals. So, here are the best deals we spotted on Amazon with their price history, so that you know there are actual, real price drops, and it is not just for the sake of the sale. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is now LIVE! All deals revealed here.

Loading Suggestions...

The Poco M7 5G comes with a solid set of specifications, especially if you want a phone with a large battery. This one packs a 5,160 mAh battery, a large 6.88-inch, 120 Hz display, and a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and comes with two years of Android updates. It also has a 50-megapixel main Sony camera.

Talking about the price history, the same phone retailed for around ₹10,200 for most of June. But, at the start of June, it was ₹11,499. Then, in July, the phone's price dropped to ₹9,499, and now during the sale, it is even lower at ₹9,299. On top of this, you can combine bank offers to get the Poco M7 for even lower. However, you have to buy it using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, which gives you cashback after your billing cycle, so it practically comes down to under ₹9,000 as an effective price.

Price History as per Keepa:

Price Point Amount ( ₹ ) Early June Price ₹ 11,499 Most of June Price ~ ₹ 10,200 Early July Price ₹ 9,499 Amazon Prime Day Sale Price ₹ 9,299 Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Offer Cashback Effective Price Under ₹ 9,000

Loading Suggestions...

This phone packs a powerful set of specifications for the price. It has 128 GB of storage, 6 GB of RAM, and a MediaTek 7060 chipset with a 5 lakh-plus AnTuTu score. The storage type is also quite advanced for the price, with UFS 3.1 storage. For the camera, you get a 50-megapixel shooter, and the phone also comes with an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

Talking about the price, the phone costs ₹9,999 and has just launched, so there is no price history. But, you can get further discounts by combining bank offers, and this brings the price down by a thousand rupees to ₹9,000.

Price History as per Keepa:

Price Point Amount ( ₹ ) Launch & Prime Day Sale Price ₹ 9,999 Bank Offer Discount ₹ 1,000 Effective Price ₹ 9,000

Loading Suggestions...

The iQOO Z10 Lite is another performance-centric phone that you can buy for under ₹10,000 during Prime Day. This one features a 6,000 mAh battery, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It also has IP64 dust and water resistance.

The Z10 Lite has been launched at this price itself, so there have been no price drops. Despite this, it is a good deal for under ₹10,000, and you can get a ₹499 cashback as Amazon Pay balance if you check out and pay fully using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Price History as per Keepa:

Price Point Amount ( ₹ ) Launch & Prime Day Sale Price Under ₹ 10,000 Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card Offer ₹ 499 Cashback (as Amazon Pay balance) Effective Price Under ₹ 9,501 (approx.)

Loading Suggestions...

Based on Keepa's price history, this has continued to retail at ₹7,498 for most of May and June. However, you can now apply a ₹500 discount coupon, which brings it to under ₹7,000. For this price, you get IP54 dust and water resistance, a 4 GB + 64 GB RAM and storage combo, a 90 Hz display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and dual SIM support. For the processor, you have a Unisoc T612 chipset.

Price History as per Keepa:

Price Point Amount ( ₹ ) May & June Retail Price ₹ 7,498 Amazon Prime Day Coupon ₹ 500 Discount Effective Price ₹ 6,998

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price