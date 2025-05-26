Best mobiles under 20000 to buy (May 2025)- OPPO K13 5G, Infinix Note 50s 5G+ and more

Best mobiles under ₹20000: If you’re looking for an advanced, feature-packed mobile phone on a budget, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. And, you no longer need to spend over ₹35,000 to get a mobile phone capable of handling demanding tasks. In 2025, several phones priced under Rs. 20,000 offer solid features such as heavy gaming support, 4K video recording, smooth multitasking, and reliable battery life. These affordable options now meet the needs of power users without stretching their budgets. Top mobiles under ₹ 20,000: Here are the best options available in May 2025.(Pexles)

Here’s a list of some of the best smartphones under Rs. 20,000 you can consider in 2025:

1. OPPO K13 5G

The OPPO K13 5G presents itself as a well-rounded option below Rs. 20,000. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits brightness. The device houses a large 7,000mAh battery that delivers decent battery life, though it may not last as long as some competitors in real use. Under the hood, OPPO K13 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. In terms of optics, the handset includes a 50MP rear camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. It also features a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie camera. The Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs. 17,999.

Also read: Oppo K13x 5G key specs and features tipped online ahead of launch - All details

2. iQOO Z10

iQOO Z10 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The phone claims to handle daily tasks and casual gaming without lag. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. The device houses a 7,300mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The device also supports 5G and has a user-friendly design. However, it lacks support for gaming at 90fps, and its camera quality is functional but not remarkable. The iQOO Z10 is available under Rs. 20,000.

3. Infinix Note 50s 5G+

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone includes a 5,500mAh battery with 45W charging. It offers a 64MP Sony main camera and supports 4K video recording. The device runs XOS 15 based on Android 15 and includes AI camera features.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is available at a starting price of Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs. 16,999 for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Also read: This airline’s new rule on portable chargers may affect your flight experience

4. Motorola G85 5G

Motorola’s G85 5G offers a clean Android experience with minimal bloatware. The device features a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also IP52 certified for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Under the hood, the Motorola G85 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. The phone also supports 5G and includes stereo speakers.

For photography, it has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation for clearer shots. The Motorola G85 is available at a starting price of Rs. 15,950.

Also read: Elevate your play by bringing home a new gaming laptop this Flipkart Gaming Friday Sale

5. Vivo T4 5G

Vivo’s T4 5G delivers a balanced experience in design, battery, and performance. It comes with a large 7,300mAh battery and a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak local brightness of 5,000 nits. In terms of optics, the handset features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 2MP depth camera. It also has a 32MP camera on the front that supports 4K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps). Vivo T4 5G stands as a solid choice for users looking for a dependable mid-range smartphone under Rs. 20,000.